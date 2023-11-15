STAYPINEAPPLE HAS BEEN SELECTED AS A GOOD HOUSEKEEPING 2024 FAMILY TRAVEL AWARDS WINNER

News provided by

Staypineapple

15 Nov, 2023, 17:05 ET

Staypineapple named The Most Pet-Friendly Hotel Brand by Good Housekeeping Institute Experts

MEDIA READY IMAGES CAN BE FOUND HERE

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Staypineapple, the national boutique hotel brand, has been named a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2024 Family Travel Awards. Staypineapple is recognized as the "Most Pet-Friendly Brand" in the award's "Unique Urban Stays" category. The full list of Good Housekeeping's 2024 Family Travel Awards can be found on www.goodhousekeeping.com/familytravel2024

Continue Reading
Fab for Fur-Families
Fab for Fur-Families

"We are so honored and humbled to have received such wonderful recognition in Good Housekeeping's 2024 Family Travel Awards," said Dina Belon, President at Staypineapple. "Taking the title of 'Most Pet-Friendly Brand' means so much to us, as our pet-friendly services and offerings are at the core of our brand's identity. We live by the mantra that 'we're not just dog friendly, we're dog OBSESSED,' and this award just further solidifies our dedication to all the fur-families out there."

The Good Housekeeping Institute experts spent eight months reviewing hundreds of submissions to find the best travel options for all types of families. When selecting the winners, judges considered standout picks for every trip preference and budget. Winners were selected by travel agents, travel editors, engineers, product analysts and scientists — as well as over 100 travel testers who were recruited to provide first-hand feedback. Testers experienced destinations, attractions and travel services to provide insight into aspects like family-friendliness, service level, amenities, activities, inclusivity, sustainability and more.

Staypineapple offers a number of special pet amenities that guests are welcome to take home, including a bag of dog treats, collapsible water bowl and a waste bag dispenser with baggies. Additionally, Staypineapple is one of the few hotel brands that allows guests to leave pets in the room, with a "Do Not Disturb" door hanger provided that notifies hotel staff not to knock or disturb in-room pets. 

About Staypineapple
Staypineapple is a brand of upscale, out-of-the-ordinary boutique hotels in urban markets nationwide, managed by Staypineapple Hotels Inc., based in Bellevue, Wash. Focused on thoughtful service and design, with an uncanny knack for anticipating needs, the dog-friendly hotels wholeheartedly embrace the pineapple's symbol of hospitality and joy. For more information or to make a reservation, visit Staypineapple.com or call (866) 866-7977. Follow Staypineapple on InstagramTikTokFacebook, and Twitter

SOURCE Staypineapple

Also from this source

STAYPINEAPPLE IS BRINGING BACK ITS NOVEMBER FUNDRAISER FOR WEAR BLUE: RUN TO REMEMBER

STAYPINEAPPLE IS BRINGING BACK ITS NOVEMBER FUNDRAISER FOR WEAR BLUE: RUN TO REMEMBER

Staypineapple, the national boutique hotel brand, will once again be donating $1 of every room sold in November to the non-profit running community...
STAYPINEAPPLE RECEIVES NUMEROUS AWARDS IN THE FIRST ANNUAL SEATTLE TIMES BEST IN THE PNW PEOPLE'S CHOICE RANKINGS

STAYPINEAPPLE RECEIVES NUMEROUS AWARDS IN THE FIRST ANNUAL SEATTLE TIMES BEST IN THE PNW PEOPLE'S CHOICE RANKINGS

Staypineapple, the national boutique hotel brand, has received a number of accolades for three of its Seattle-based hotels. 2023 marks the first...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Travel

Image1

Hotels and Resorts

Image1

Awards

Image1

Animals & Pets

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.