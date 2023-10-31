STAYPINEAPPLE IS BRINGING BACK ITS NOVEMBER FUNDRAISER FOR WEAR BLUE: RUN TO REMEMBER

News provided by

Staypineapple

31 Oct, 2023, 16:35 ET

For the 4th year, Staypineapple will donate $1 of every room sold in November to the non-profit running community wear blue: run to remember.

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Staypineapple, the national boutique hotel brand, will once again be donating $1 of every room sold in November to the non-profit running community wear blue: run to remember, an organization that honors the sacrifice of the American military through active remembrance, helping thousands across the country heal from the devastating effects of the loss of a military loved one.

Continue Reading
wear blue: run to remember near Golden Gate Bridge
wear blue: run to remember near Golden Gate Bridge

"We are so grateful to once again be able to support wear blue: run to remember and their impactful mission to honor our country's fallen service members and their families," said Dina Belon, President at Staypineapple. "The work that wear blue: run to remember does helps countless families dealing with loss, and for years, Staypineapple has not only supported financially, but also by running alongside these brave individuals."

In 2022, Staypineapple was able to raise over $26,000 for the organization, with help from hotel guests and the $1 per room contribution donated from every reservation made throughout the month of November. Over the course of the 3 years that Staypineapple has made financial contributions, the hotel group has donated over $73,000 to the cause.

"For the fourth year, we are thrilled to be partnering with Staypineapple throughout the month of November," said Lisa Hallett, Executive Director at wear blue: run to remember. "Because of their generous financial support, we are able to expand our programming to a larger community, providing more opportunities to honor and remember the service and sacrifice of the American Military. We are so grateful to advance our mission alongside such a thoughtful and committed brand."

About Staypineapple
Staypineapple is a brand of upscale, out-of-the-ordinary boutique hotels in urban markets nationwide, managed by Staypineapple Hotels Inc., based in Bellevue, Wash. Focused on thoughtful service and design, with an uncanny knack for anticipating needs, the dog-friendly hotels wholeheartedly embrace the pineapple's symbol of hospitality and joy. For more information or to make a reservation, visit Staypineapple.com or call (866) 866-7977. Follow Staypineapple on InstagramTikTokFacebook, and Twitter

About wear blue: run to remember
wear blue: run to remember is a national nonprofit running community that honors the service and sacrifice of the American military. wear blue: run to remember creates a support network for military members and their families; it bridges the gap between military and civilian communities and it creates a living memorial for our country's fallen military members. wear blue: run to remember exists for the fallen, for the fighting and for the families.

SOURCE Staypineapple

Also from this source

STAYPINEAPPLE RECEIVES NUMEROUS AWARDS IN THE FIRST ANNUAL SEATTLE TIMES BEST IN THE PNW PEOPLE'S CHOICE RANKINGS

STAYPINEAPPLE RECEIVES NUMEROUS AWARDS IN THE FIRST ANNUAL SEATTLE TIMES BEST IN THE PNW PEOPLE'S CHOICE RANKINGS

Staypineapple, the national boutique hotel brand, has received a number of accolades for three of its Seattle-based hotels. 2023 marks the first...
STAYPINEAPPLE CELEBRATES ALL 10 OF ITS HOTELS RECEIVING TRIPADVISOR® 2023 TRAVELERS' CHOICE® AWARDS

STAYPINEAPPLE CELEBRATES ALL 10 OF ITS HOTELS RECEIVING TRIPADVISOR® 2023 TRAVELERS' CHOICE® AWARDS

Staypineapple, the national boutique hotel brand, today announced all 10 of its hotels have been recognized by Tripadvisor as 2023 Travelers' Choice...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Hotels and Resorts

Image1

Travel

Image1

Not For Profit

Image1

Corporate Social Responsibility

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.