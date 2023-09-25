STAYPINEAPPLE RECEIVES NUMEROUS AWARDS IN THE FIRST ANNUAL SEATTLE TIMES BEST IN THE PNW PEOPLE'S CHOICE RANKINGS

News provided by

Staypineapple

25 Sep, 2023, 16:20 ET

Three of Staypineapple's Seattle hotels take home awards, including two in the Best Hotel in the PNW category and two in the Best Pet-Friendly Getaway category

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Staypineapple, the national boutique hotel brand, has received a number of accolades for three of its Seattle-based hotels. 2023 marks the first annual Seattle Times Best in the PNW People's Choice Awards, and Staypineapple brought home five total medals across various categories.

Continue Reading
Staypineapple receives six awards in the Seattle Times Best in the PNW People's Choice Awards.
Staypineapple receives six awards in the Seattle Times Best in the PNW People's Choice Awards.

Most notably, Staypineapple's The Maxwell Hotel, located in Seattle's Uptown neighborhood, received three total Gold Medals, being recognized as the Best Hotel in the PNW, Best Family Friendly Getaway in the PNW and Best Pet-Friendly Getaway in the PNW. The hotel group's dog-friendly approach to hospitality did not go unrecognized, as in addition to The Maxwell Hotel receiving the Gold Medal for Best Pet-Friendly Getaway, Staypineapple's Downtown Seattle location Hotel FIVE also received the Silver Medal in the category. In addition, the company's U-District location Watertown Hotel took the Bronze Medal for Best Hotel in the PNW.

"We are so honored and humbled to have received such wonderful recognition in this year's Best in the PNW awards," said Dina Belon, Chief Operating Officer at Staypineapple. "Taking the top two positions in the Best Pet-Friendly Getaway category means so much to us, as our pet-friendly services and offerings are at the core of our brand's identity. And to have The Maxwell Hotel named The Best Hotel in the PNW as well as Watertown named third in the same category, especially in a public voting People's Choice Award, just reinforces our team's hard work and commitment to providing the best possible hotel experience to travelers and guests."

The Seattle Times 2023 Best in the PNW program was created in a public People's Choice format. The Seattle Times asked its readers to nominate top people and businesses within Snohomish County, King County and Pierce County that are providing outstanding services and offerings to the community. Top nominated businesses across a number of categories were then opened up to an online public ballot, allowing the people of The PNW region to vote on the best that the PNW has to offer.

About Staypineapple
Staypineapple is a brand of upscale, out-of-the-ordinary boutique hotels in urban markets nationwide, managed by Staypineapple Hotels Inc., based in Bellevue, Wash. Focused on thoughtful service and design, with an uncanny knack for anticipating needs, the dog-friendly hotels wholeheartedly embrace the pineapple's symbol of hospitality and joy. For more information or to make a reservation, visit Staypineapple.com or call (866) 866-7977. Follow Staypineapple on InstagramTikTokFacebook, and Twitter

SOURCE Staypineapple

Also from this source

STAYPINEAPPLE CELEBRATES ALL 10 OF ITS HOTELS RECEIVING TRIPADVISOR® 2023 TRAVELERS' CHOICE® AWARDS

STAYPINEAPPLE CELEBRATES EARTH DAY BY COMMITTING TO IMPACTFUL ACTION

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.