STAYPINEAPPLE TURNS INTERNATIONAL DOG DAY INTO FULL WEEK OF GIVING BACK WITH "BARK WEEK"

From August 24-30, the national boutique hotel brand will celebrate dogs while donating 100% of pet fees to Seattle Humane to support shelter animals

KIRKLAND, Wash., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- International Dog Day falls on August 26, but Staypineapple is making a whole week of it. From August 24-30, 2026, the pet-friendly national boutique hotel brand will celebrate Bark Week, a weeklong celebration highlighting its love of dogs while giving back to animals in need.

Known for its award-winning pet-friendly accommodations, Staypineapple will donate 100% of pet fees from reservations booked during Bark Week to Seattle Humane, helping support shelter animals and the organization's work to find pets loving homes.

From August 24-30, 2026, Staypineapple will celebrate Bark Week, a weeklong celebration highlighting its love of dogs while giving back to animals in need.

"Dogs have always been an important part of the Staypineapple experience, so we thought they deserved more than just one day," said Dina Belon, President of Staypineapple. "We've been proud to support Seattle Humane for many years, and Bark Week gives us an opportunity to take that support even further while celebrating our furry guests and helping animals who are still waiting for their forever homes."

Throughout the week, the public can also donate unopened pet food and treats at Staypineapple's Seattle hotels, including The Maxwell Hotel, Hotel FIVE, Watertown Hotel and University Inn. As a thank-you, donors will receive a free pineapple dog toy from Toby & Linus, while supplies last.

As part of Bark Week, Staypineapple team members will spend a day volunteering at Seattle Humane, lending a helping hand at the shelter's Pet Food Bank by packing delivery orders for community members.

"Seattle Humane is incredibly grateful to Staypineapple for bringing the community together through Bark Week," said Nicole Collin, Corporate Relations Manager at Seattle Humane. "Their continued commitment to pets and the people who love them makes a meaningful difference for animals in need throughout our region. We're especially grateful for their generosity in collecting pet food and treats to support the animals in our care. Together, we're helping keep more tails wagging across our community."

Bark Week will culminate with Bark to School, a free dog-friendly charity event at The Maxwell Hotel, located near Seattle Center, on Saturday, August 29, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event, benefiting Seattle Humane, will give attendees the opportunity to have their dogs photographed for school-themed Polaroid photos by Clooney Dog & Friends and Joybird Studios, get pet portraits drawn live by artist Dozfy, and enjoy coloring sheets illustrated by artist Sie-ce featuring adoptable Seattle Humane dogs. Seattle Humane will also be on-site to collect donations and share information about adoptable pets and available resources.

During Bark Week, Staypineapple will also announce "Paws on Payroll" across its social media channels, a new program spotlighting the resident hotel dogs who greet guests and bring a little extra joy to their stays. The brand will also highlight its animal-focused partnerships, including Seattle Humane; Zoundz, the sound therapy app for pets and official wellness partner of Bark Week; and VEG ER for Pets, an emergency veterinary care provider with locations near Staypineapple hotels.

To make a donation to Seattle Humane, visit Staypineapple's donation page. For more information about Bark Week and to book a pet-friendly stay, visit the Staypineapple Blog.

About Staypineapple

Staypineapple is a brand of boutique hotels in urban markets across the U.S., managed by Staypineapple Hotels Inc., based in Kirkland, Wash. Known for personalized service and a warm welcome for people and pets alike, Staypineapple creates unique guest experiences that offer more than just a place to stay. It is a place Where Stays Become Stories. For reservations or more information, visit Staypineapple.com or call (866) 866-7977. Follow Staypineapple on Instagram, Threads, TikTok and Facebook.

SOURCE Staypineapple