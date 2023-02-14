stc and Omnispace Sign MoU to Bring Seamless Direct-to-Device Satellite Communications to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Collaboration Paves the Way for New, Combined Satellite and Cellular Network as stc Secures All Spectrum Rights in 2100MHz Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) Auction

TYSONS, Va. and RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- stc Group, the leading digital enabler in the Middle East and Africa region, and Omnispace, the company redefining mobile connectivity for the 21st century, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop space-based 5G mobile communications voice and data services.

stc will leverage the Omnispace 3GPP-compliant non-terrestrial network (NTN), offering customers cost-effective global connectivity beyond its existing cellular land-based network.

The initiative would expand stc's coverage areas to include underserved regions, offering customers seamless, direct-to-device, 5G mobile communications connectivity across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

"We have an important opportunity to develop the network of the future, offering our customers connectivity through an industry-first combined cellular and satellite non-terrestrial network," said Eng. Khaled Ibrahim Aldharrab, Vice President of Technology Strategy and Architecture, stc. "We're pleased to announce this collaboration with Omnispace that will not only provide stc with a competitive edge, but also offer our subscribers the communications infrastructure of the future. We look forward to working together to extend our mobile roaming in even the remotest of regions."

"Omnispace is excited to collaborate with stc on the development of an industry-first seamless, best-in-class voice and mobile system that will combine our non-terrestrial system with stc's terrestrial network," said Jay Yass, Chief Corporate Development and Strategy Officer, Omnispace. "We look forward to working with stc to develop the infrastructure of the future, paving the way for greater connectivity, reach and 5G network availability for its subscriber base across the Kingdom."

stc customers across a variety of industry verticals, including automotive, agricultural, industrial, finance, government, oil and gas, IoT, along with consumer devices and applications, will benefit from ubiquitous voice and data mobile connectivity across the region.

About Omnispace, LLC

Headquartered in the Washington D.C. area, and founded by veteran telecommunications and satellite industry executives, Omnispace is redefining mobile connectivity for the 21st century. By leveraging 5G technologies, the company is combining the global footprint of a non-geostationary satellite constellation with the mobile networks of the world's leading telecom companies to bring an interoperable "one network" connectivity to users and IoT devices anywhere on the globe.

About stc

stc is a leading digital company, seeking development and innovation in providing digital solutions and services to enrich the experience of its customers and enhance their digital experience. The company constantly provides its services to keep pace with the changing market requirements, and keep pace with technical developments in the field of communications, and stc is one of the leading companies in the Middle East to lead digital transformation locally and regionally. stc seeks to work on initiatives to enhance sustainability, innovation and empower capabilities.

