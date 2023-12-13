STC Speeds its User ID Verification with Accura Scan

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world becomes increasingly digitalized, the need for secure and efficient identity verification has never been more important. With more and more businesses moving their operations online, it's critical that they can verify the identities of their customers to prevent fraud and protect their business. That's where Accura Scan comes in – as a key provider of global Digital KYC, Identity verification, and customer onboarding, Accura Scan offers cutting-edge technology that helps businesses around the world onboard their customers quickly, securely, and efficiently.

Accura Scan is proud to announce that STC or Kuwait Telecommunications Company, the leading telecommunications company of Kuwait, has signed up to use their solutions to onboard their customers. With Accura Scan's technology, STC will be able to automate their KYC & onboarding process in a secure & seamless manner.

Here's a closer look at how Accura Scan's technology works, and why it's so important for businesses like STC:

Digital KYC: A Key Component of Customer Onboarding

One of the most important aspects of customer onboarding is KYC. KYC is the process of verifying the identity of a customer before they are allowed to use a service or make a purchase. Traditionally, this process has been done manually, which can be time-consuming and prone to errors. However, with digital KYC solutions like those offered by Accura Scan, businesses can now verify the identities of their customers in real-time, using advanced technology that can read and verify identity documents like passports, driver's licenses, national ID cards etc.

Real-time Identity Verification

One of the key benefits of Accura Scan's technology is that it provides real-time identity verification. This means that businesses can verify the identity of a customer in a matter of seconds, rather than hours or days. This not only speeds up the customer onboarding process, but also helps to prevent fraud by ensuring that the person using the service is who they say they are.

Improved Customer Experience: Faster Onboarding, Better Service

For businesses like STC, using Accura Scan's digital KYC and identity verification solutions means more than just improving security and preventing fraud. It also means improving the customer experience. By using Accura Scan's technology, STC can onboard customers more quickly and efficiently, without the need for manual document checks or lengthy verification processes.

This means that customers can start using STC's services more quickly, which can help to improve customer satisfaction and loyalty.

