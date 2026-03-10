Steady at the Helm: Brian Moynihan, Chair of the Board and CEO of Bank of America, joins Declan Kelly in Latest Grey Matter Episode

News provided by

Consello

Mar 10, 2026, 16:06 ET

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In this episode of Grey Matter, Brian Moynihan Chair of the Board and CEO of Bank of America sits down with Consello Founder, Chairman and CEO Declan Kelly to discuss what it means to lead an institution of accumulated scale through successive periods of historic change.

Brian Moynihan became CEO of Bank of America in January 2010, inheriting an institution that had grown rapidly through six major acquisitions in six years in the wake of the worst financial crisis in a generation.

Continue Reading
Bank of America's Brian Moynihan speaks with Declan Kelly of Consello.
Bank of America's Brian Moynihan speaks with Declan Kelly of Consello.

In his first act, Moynihan moved decisively to simplify what no longer served the institution and over 15 years guided the bank through the fallout of the financial crisis, a sweeping digital revolution, and one of the most consequential periods of growth and transformation in the bank's history.

Today, Bank of America stands as one of the most respected financial organizations in the world.

About Consello

Consello is an Advisory and Investing Platform with offices in New York, Miami, Atlanta, Dublin, Belfast, London, Abu Dhabi and Riyadh.

Consello's distinct advisory practices provide the complete strategic counsel today's leaders need to grow and transform their organizations. Consello's advisory expertise spans Corporate Advisory; M&A; Management Consulting; Talent; Risk; and Sports and Entertainment. Dedicated teams operate in each practice, led by a leadership group with deep operational experience across industries, business growth stages and market cycles and with an expansive set of global corporate relationships.

Consello's investment business, Consello Capital, identifies high-potential mid-market companies and invests capital and expertise to transform their growth.

Consello Media Inquiries

[email protected]

SOURCE Consello

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Consello Appoints Blake Sonnenshein as Head of Strategic Communications Advisory

Consello Appoints Blake Sonnenshein as Head of Strategic Communications Advisory

Consello, the leading global advisory and investing platform, today announced that Blake Sonnenshein has been appointed Senior Managing Director and...
Consello Announces Investment in The Mentor Hub to Create a Global Mentoring Platform

Consello Announces Investment in The Mentor Hub to Create a Global Mentoring Platform

Consello, the leading global advisory and investing platform, today announced a minority investment in The Mentor Hub to serve its global clients in...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Radio

Radio

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Personnel Announcements

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics