Steady Development Driven by Innovation, JCET Revenue of Q4 2023 Hits a Record High

Q4 2023 Financial Highlights:

Revenue was RMB 9.23 billion , an increase of 11.8% quarter-on-quarter, and an increase of about 3% year-on-year, a record high single quarter in the company's history.

, an increase of 11.8% quarter-on-quarter, and an increase of about 3% year-on-year, a record high single quarter in the company's history. Net profit was RMB 0.5 billion , an increase of 3.9% quarter-on-quarter.

, an increase of 3.9% quarter-on-quarter. Generated RMB 1.4 billion cash from operations. With net capex investments of RMB 0.76 billion , free cash flow for the quarter was RMB 0.64 billion .

cash from operations. With net capex investments of , free cash flow for the quarter was . Earnings per share was RMB 0.28 .

Full Year 2023 Financial Highlights:

Revenue was RMB 29.66 billion .

. Net profit was RMB 1.47 billion .

. Generated RMB 4.44 billion cash from operations. With net capex investments of RMB 3.07 billion , free cash flow was RMB 1.37 billion .

cash from operations. With net capex investments of , free cash flow was . Earnings per share was RMB 0.82 .

SHANGHAI, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JCET Group (SSE: 600584), a leading global provider of integrated circuit (IC) back-end manufacturing and technology services, today announced its full year financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023. According to the financial report, in 2023 JCET achieved revenue of RMB 29.66 billion, and net profit of RMB 1.47 billion. In Q4 2023 JCET achieved revenue of RMB 9.23 billion, an increase of 11.8% quarter-on-quarter and an increase of about 3% year-on-year, a record high single quarter in the company's history; and net profit of RMB 0.5 billion, an increase of 3.9% quarter-on-quarter.

In 2023, JCET effectively responded to market changes, focusing on high-performance advanced packaging, strengthening innovation and upgrading to achieve stable business development, the company's operations have continued to improve since Q2 2023, and performance rebounded quarter by quarter. JCET has continuously optimized asset structures, improved cash flow capability, and achieved positive free cash flow for 5 consecutive years from 2019 to 2023.

JCET has achieved continuous breakthroughs in the field of advanced packaging technologies such as high-density system level packaging, large size flip chip packaging and wafer level packaging, and the proportion of advanced packaging revenue exceeded two-thirds of company's revenue. JCET continues to enhance its technological innovation, with R&D investment of RMB 1.44 billion in 2023, a year-on-year increase of 9.7%.

The company has enhanced its overall solution and production capabilities towards application scenarios. In the fields of high-end communications, industrial electronics and wide bandgap semiconductors, JCET with its global customers have developed diversified innovative applications, with continuous increase of mass production introduction. JCET's automotive electronics business has maintained continuous expansion in technological achievements and number of customers in 2023, with revenue in this segment increasing by 68% year-on-year. At the same time, JCET accelerates the construction of its first automotive chip advanced packaging flagship factory in Shanghai.

Mr. Li Zheng, CEO of JCET, said, "JCET continues to develop its core competitiveness, characterized by global customer diversification, professional management, and innovative internationalized operations. Strategic initiatives executed in 2023 have laid a solid foundation for steady growth in 2024 and the near future."

For more information, please refer to the JCET FY2023 Report.

About JCET Group

JCET Group is the world's leading integrated-circuit manufacturing and technology services provider, offering a full range of turnkey services that include semiconductor package integration design and characterization, R&D, wafer probe, wafer bumping, package assembly, final test and drop shipment to vendors around the world.

Our comprehensive portfolio covers a wide spectrum of semiconductor applications such as mobile, communication, compute, consumer, automotive and industry etc., through advanced wafer level packaging, 2.5D/3D, System-in-Packaging, and reliable flip chip and wire bonding technologies. JCET Group has two R&D centers in China and Korea, six manufacturing locations in China, Korea and Singapore, and sales centers around the world, providing close technology collaboration and efficient supply-chain manufacturing to customers in China and around the world.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Audited)











RMB in millions

































Dec 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022 ASSETS

















Current assets

















Currency funds











7,325

2,459 Trading financial assets











2,306

4,316 Derivative financial assets











4

18 Accounts receivable











4,185

3,689 Receivables financing











38

59 Prepayments











104

110 Other receivables











87

61 Inventories











3,195

3,152 Other current assets











375

279 Total current assets











17,619

14,143 Non-current assets

















Long-term receivables











33

40 Long-term equity investments











695

765 Other equity investments











447

440 Investment properties











86

89 Fixed assets











18,744

19,517 Construction in progress











1,053

807 Right-of-use assets











563

578 Intangible assets











662

483 Goodwill











2,248

2,210 Long-term prepaid expenses











17

28 Deferred tax assets











364

247 Other non-current assets











48

61 Total non-current assets











24,960

25,265 Total assets











42,579

39,408



















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY











Dec 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022 Current liabilities

















Short-term borrowings











1,696

1,174 Notes payable











223

339 Accounts payable











4,782

4,634 Contract liabilities











185

214 Employee benefits payable











781

984 Taxes and surcharges payable











167

210 Other payables











354

378 Current portion of long-term liabilities











1,491

3,096 Other current liabilities











3

4 Total current liabilities











9,682

11,033 Non-current liabilities

















Long-term borrowings











5,777

2,721 Lease liabilities











530

562 Long-term employee benefits payable











14

14 Deferred income











384

340 Deferred tax liabilities











0

40 Other non-current liabilities











41

55 Total non-current liabilities











6,746

3,732 Total liabilities











16,428

14,765 Equity

















Paid-in capital











1,789

1,780 Capital reserves











15,237

15,080 Accumulated other comprehensive income











543

400 Surplus reserves











257

229 Unappropriated profit











8,239

7,154 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent











26,065

24,643 Minority shareholders











86

0 Total equity











26,151

24,643 Total liabilities and equity











42,579

39,408





















CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (Audited)

RMB in millions, except share data

























Three months ended

Year ended





Dec 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022 Revenue



9,231

8,984

29,661

33,762 Less: Cost of sales



8,016

7,688

25,612

28,010 Taxes and surcharges



24

20

106

90 Selling expenses



51

42

206

184 Administrative expenses



215

95

751

900 Research and development expenses



358

333

1,440

1,313 Finance expenses



114

137

191

126 Including: Interest expenses



99

64

314

207 Interest income



42

10

112

31 Add: Other income



38

53

214

191 Investment income / (loss)



36

63

2

128 Including: Income / (loss) from investments in associates and joint ventures



(36)

1

(70)

(5) Gain / (loss) on changes in fair value of financial assets/liabilities



(44)

3

18

(37) Credit impairment (loss is expressed by "-")



(2)

17

(5)

34 Asset impairment (loss is expressed by "-")



(47)

(131)

(73)

(257) Gain / (loss) on disposal of assets



(12)

6

9

48 Operating profit / (loss)



422

680

1,520

3,246 Add: Non-operating income



6

2

9

47 Less: Non-operating expenses



2

1

7

2 Profit / (loss) before income taxes



426

681

1,522

3,291 Less: Income tax expenses



(70)

(98)

52

60 Net profit / (loss)



496

779

1,470

3,231 Classified by continuity of operations

















Profit / (loss) from continuing operations



496

779

1,470

3,231 Classified by ownership

















Net profit / (loss) attributable to owners of the parent



497

779

1,471

3,231 Net profit / (loss) attributable to minority shareholders



(1)

0

(1)

0 Add: Unappropriated profit at beginning of period



7,771

6,430

7,154

4,334 Less: Extract statutory surplus accumulation



29

55

29

55 Cash dividends payable



0

0

357

356 Unappropriated profit at end of period (attributable to owners of the parent）



8,239

7,154

8,239

7,154 Other comprehensive income, net of tax



(137)

(151)

143

680 Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent



(137)

(151)

143

680 Comprehensive income not be reclassified to profit or loss



(3)

7

7

(7) Remeasurement gains or losses of a defined benefit plan



(1)

1

0

1 Change in the fair value of other equity investments



(2)

6

7

(8) Comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss



(134)

(158)

136

687 Cash flow hedge reserve



0

23

0

(4) Exchange differences of foreign currency financial statements



(134)

(181)

136

691 Total comprehensive income



359

628

1,613

3,911 Including:

















Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent



360

628

1,614

3,911 Total comprehensive income attributable to minority shareholders



(1)

0

(1)

0 Earnings per share

















Basic earnings per share



0.28

0.44

0.82

1.82 Diluted earnings per share



0.28

0.43

0.82

1.81





















CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (Audited)

RMB in millions

























Three months ended

Year ended





Dec 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

















Cash receipts from the sale of goods and the rendering of services



9,696

11,033

30,433

36,233 Receipts of taxes and surcharges refunds



(99)

34

168

307 Other cash receipts relating to operating activities



98

103

387

321 Total cash inflows from operating activities



9,695

11,170

30,988

36,861 Cash payments for goods and services



7,405

8,458

21,698

25,604 Cash payments to and on behalf of employees



1,013

1,019

3,985

4,275 Payments of all types of taxes and surcharges



(181)

(152)

465

543 Other cash payments relating to operating activities



54

213

403

427 Total cash outflows from operating activities



8,291

9,538

26,551

30,849 Net cash flows from operating activities



1,404

1,632

4,437

6,012 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

















Cash receipts from returns of investments



6,200

4,151

18,081

12,701 Cash receipts from investment income



32

33

100

89 Net cash receipts from disposal of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets



(68)

(3)

63

107 Net cash receipts from disposal of subsidiaries and other business units



0

0

0

30 Total cash inflows from investing activities



6,164

4,181

18,244

12,927 Cash payments to acquire fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets



695

1,236

3,129

3,924 Cash payments for investments



4,920

4,300

16,081

14,361 Other cash payments relating to investing activities



32

0

32

0 Total cash outflows from investing activities



5,647

5,536

19,242

18,285 Net cash flows from investing activities



517

(1,355)

(998)

(5,358) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

















Cash proceeds from investments by others



4

0

266

0 Including: Cash receipts from capital contributions from minority shareholders of subsidiaries 0

0

86

0 Cash receipts from borrowings



2,433

2,255

8,920

5,216 Total cash inflows from financing activities



2,437

2,255

9,186

5,216 Cash repayments for debts



1,592

2,523

7,056

5,053 Cash payments for distribution of dividends or profit and interest expenses



82

29

627

524 Other cash payments relating to financing activities



23

(71)

92

687 Total cash outflows from financing activities



1,697

2,481

7,775

6,264 Net cash flows from financing activities



740

(226)

1,411

(1,048) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS



(8)

(10)

22

84 NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS



2,653

41

4,872

(310) Add: Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



4,672

2,412

2,453

2,763 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD



7,325

2,453

7,325

2,453

SOURCE JCET Group