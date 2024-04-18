Steady Development Driven by Innovation, JCET Revenue of Q4 2023 Hits a Record High

Q4 2023 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenue was RMB 9.23 billion, an increase of 11.8% quarter-on-quarter, and an increase of about 3% year-on-year, a record high single quarter in the company's history.
  • Net profit was RMB 0.5 billion, an increase of 3.9% quarter-on-quarter.
  • Generated RMB 1.4 billion cash from operations. With net capex investments of RMB 0.76 billion, free cash flow for the quarter was RMB 0.64 billion.
  • Earnings per share was RMB 0.28.

Full Year 2023 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenue was RMB 29.66 billion.
  • Net profit was RMB 1.47 billion.
  • Generated RMB 4.44 billion cash from operations. With net capex investments of RMB 3.07 billion, free cash flow was RMB 1.37 billion.
  • Earnings per share was RMB 0.82.

SHANGHAI, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JCET Group (SSE: 600584), a leading global provider of integrated circuit (IC) back-end manufacturing and technology services, today announced its full year financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023. According to the financial report, in 2023 JCET achieved revenue of RMB 29.66 billion, and net profit of RMB 1.47 billion. In Q4 2023 JCET achieved revenue of RMB 9.23 billion, an increase of 11.8% quarter-on-quarter and an increase of about 3% year-on-year, a record high single quarter in the company's history; and net profit of RMB 0.5 billion, an increase of 3.9% quarter-on-quarter.

In 2023, JCET effectively responded to market changes, focusing on high-performance advanced packaging, strengthening innovation and upgrading to achieve stable business development, the company's operations have continued to improve since Q2 2023, and performance rebounded quarter by quarter. JCET has continuously optimized asset structures, improved cash flow capability, and achieved positive free cash flow for 5 consecutive years from 2019 to 2023.

JCET has achieved continuous breakthroughs in the field of advanced packaging technologies such as high-density system level packaging, large size flip chip packaging and wafer level packaging, and the proportion of advanced packaging revenue exceeded two-thirds of company's revenue. JCET continues to enhance its technological innovation, with R&D investment of RMB 1.44 billion in 2023, a year-on-year increase of 9.7%.

The company has enhanced its overall solution and production capabilities towards application scenarios. In the fields of high-end communications, industrial electronics and wide bandgap semiconductors, JCET with its global customers have developed diversified innovative applications, with continuous increase of mass production introduction. JCET's automotive electronics business has maintained continuous expansion in technological achievements and number of customers in 2023, with revenue in this segment increasing by 68% year-on-year. At the same time, JCET accelerates the construction of its first automotive chip advanced packaging flagship factory in Shanghai.

Mr. Li Zheng, CEO of JCET, said, "JCET continues to develop its core competitiveness, characterized by global customer diversification, professional management, and innovative internationalized operations. Strategic initiatives executed in 2023 have laid a solid foundation for steady growth in 2024 and the near future."

For more information, please refer to the JCET FY2023 Report.

About JCET Group

JCET Group is the world's leading integrated-circuit manufacturing and technology services provider, offering a full range of turnkey services that include semiconductor package integration design and characterization, R&D, wafer probe, wafer bumping, package assembly, final test and drop shipment to vendors around the world.

Our comprehensive portfolio covers a wide spectrum of semiconductor applications such as mobile, communication, compute, consumer, automotive and industry etc., through advanced wafer level packaging, 2.5D/3D, System-in-Packaging, and reliable flip chip and wire bonding technologies. JCET Group has two R&D centers in China and Korea, six manufacturing locations in China, Korea and Singapore, and sales centers around the world, providing close technology collaboration and efficient supply-chain manufacturing to customers in China and around the world.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Audited)                                                                





RMB in millions

















Dec 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

ASSETS








Current assets








  Currency funds





7,325

2,459

  Trading financial assets





2,306

4,316

  Derivative financial assets





4

18

  Accounts receivable





4,185

3,689

  Receivables financing





38

59

  Prepayments





104

110

  Other receivables





87

61

  Inventories





3,195

3,152

  Other current assets





375

279

Total current assets





17,619

14,143

Non-current assets








  Long-term receivables





33

40

  Long-term equity investments





695

765

  Other equity investments





447

440

  Investment properties





86

89

  Fixed assets





18,744

19,517

  Construction in progress





1,053

807

  Right-of-use assets





563

578

  Intangible assets





662

483

  Goodwill





2,248

2,210

  Long-term prepaid expenses





17

28

  Deferred tax assets





364

247

  Other non-current assets





48

61

Total non-current assets





24,960

25,265

Total assets





42,579

39,408










LIABILITIES AND EQUITY  





Dec 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Current liabilities








  Short-term borrowings





1,696

1,174

  Notes payable





223

339

  Accounts payable





4,782

4,634

  Contract liabilities





185

214

  Employee benefits payable





781

984

  Taxes and surcharges payable





167

210

  Other payables





354

378

  Current portion of long-term liabilities





1,491

3,096

  Other current liabilities





3

4

Total current liabilities





9,682

11,033

Non-current liabilities








  Long-term borrowings





5,777

2,721

  Lease liabilities





530

562

  Long-term employee benefits payable





14

14

  Deferred income





384

340

  Deferred tax liabilities





0

40

  Other non-current liabilities





41

55

Total non-current liabilities





6,746

3,732

Total liabilities





16,428

14,765

Equity








  Paid-in capital





1,789

1,780

  Capital reserves





15,237

15,080

  Accumulated other comprehensive income





543

400

  Surplus reserves





257

229

  Unappropriated profit





8,239

7,154

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent





26,065

24,643

Minority shareholders





86

0

Total equity





26,151

24,643

Total liabilities and equity





42,579

39,408










CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (Audited)                                                                                                     

RMB in millions, except share data













Three months ended

 Year ended



Dec 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Revenue

9,231

8,984

29,661

33,762

Less: Cost of sales

8,016

7,688

25,612

28,010

          Taxes and surcharges

24

20

106

90

          Selling expenses

51

42

206

184

          Administrative expenses

215

95

751

900

          Research and development expenses

358

333

1,440

1,313

          Finance expenses

114

137

191

126

            Including: Interest expenses

99

64

314

207

                     Interest income

42

10

112

31

Add: Other income

38

53

214

191

         Investment income / (loss)

36

63

2

128

            Including: Income / (loss) from investments in associates and joint ventures

(36)

1

(70)

(5)

         Gain / (loss) on changes in fair value of financial assets/liabilities 

(44)

3

18

(37)

         Credit impairment (loss is expressed by "-")

(2)

17

(5)

34

         Asset impairment (loss is expressed by "-")

(47)

(131)

(73)

(257)

         Gain / (loss) on disposal of assets 

(12)

6

9

48

Operating profit / (loss)

422

680

1,520

3,246

Add: Non-operating income

6

2

9

47

Less: Non-operating expenses

2

1

7

2

Profit / (loss) before income taxes

426

681

1,522

3,291

Less: Income tax expenses

(70)

(98)

52

60

Net profit / (loss) 

496

779

1,470

3,231

Classified by continuity of operations








  Profit / (loss) from continuing operations

496

779

1,470

3,231

Classified by ownership








  Net profit / (loss) attributable to owners of the parent

497

779

1,471

3,231

  Net profit / (loss) attributable to minority shareholders

(1)

0

(1)

0

Add: Unappropriated profit at beginning of period

7,771

6,430

7,154

4,334

Less: Extract statutory surplus accumulation

29

55

29

55

        Cash dividends payable

0

0

357

356

Unappropriated profit at end of period (attributable to owners of the parent）

8,239

7,154

8,239

7,154

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

(137)

(151)

143

680

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent

(137)

(151)

143

680

Comprehensive income not be reclassified to profit or loss

(3)

7

7

(7)

  Remeasurement gains or losses of a defined benefit plan

(1)

1

0

1

  Change in the fair value of other equity investments

(2)

6

7

(8)

Comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss

(134)

(158)

136

687

  Cash flow hedge reserve

0

23

0

(4)

  Exchange differences of foreign currency financial statements

(134)

(181)

136

691

Total comprehensive income

359

628

1,613

3,911

  Including:








     Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent

360

628

1,614

3,911

     Total comprehensive income attributable to minority shareholders

(1)

0

(1)

0

Earnings per share








  Basic earnings per share

0.28

0.44

0.82

1.82

  Diluted earnings per share

0.28

0.43

0.82

1.81










CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (Audited)                                                                                                                                                          

RMB in millions













Three months ended

 Year ended



Dec 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES








  Cash receipts from the sale of goods and the rendering of services

9,696

11,033

30,433

36,233

  Receipts of taxes and surcharges refunds

(99)

34

168

307

  Other cash receipts relating to operating activities

98

103

387

321

Total cash inflows from operating activities

9,695

11,170

30,988

36,861

  Cash payments for goods and services

7,405

8,458

21,698

25,604

  Cash payments to and on behalf of employees

1,013

1,019

3,985

4,275

  Payments of all types of taxes and surcharges

(181)

(152)

465

543

  Other cash payments relating to operating activities

54

213

403

427

Total cash outflows from operating activities

8,291

9,538

26,551

30,849

Net cash flows from operating activities

1,404

1,632

4,437

6,012

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES








  Cash receipts from returns of investments

6,200

4,151

18,081

12,701

  Cash receipts from investment income

32

33

100

89

  Net cash receipts from disposal of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets

(68)

(3)

63

107

  Net cash receipts from disposal of subsidiaries and other business units

0

0

0

30

Total cash inflows from investing activities

6,164

4,181

18,244

12,927

  Cash payments to acquire fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets

695

1,236

3,129

3,924

  Cash payments for investments

4,920

4,300

16,081

14,361

  Other cash payments relating to investing activities

32

0

32

0

Total cash outflows from investing activities

5,647

5,536

19,242

18,285

Net cash flows from investing activities

517

(1,355)

(998)

(5,358)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES








  Cash proceeds from investments by others

4

0

266

0

      Including: Cash receipts from capital contributions from minority shareholders of subsidiaries

0

0

86

0

  Cash receipts from borrowings

2,433

2,255

8,920

5,216

Total cash inflows from financing activities

2,437

2,255

9,186

5,216

  Cash repayments for debts

1,592

2,523

7,056

5,053

  Cash payments for distribution of dividends or profit and interest expenses

82

29

627

524

  Other cash payments relating to financing activities

23

(71)

92

687

Total cash outflows from financing activities

1,697

2,481

7,775

6,264

Net cash flows from financing activities

740

(226)

1,411

(1,048)

EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

(8)

(10)

22

84

NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

2,653

41

4,872

(310)

Add: Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

4,672

2,412

2,453

2,763

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD

7,325

2,453

7,325

2,453

