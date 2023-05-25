Stealth Partner Group Releases 2023 State of the Market Report

News provided by

Amwins

25 May, 2023, 09:00 ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stealth Partner Group, an Amwins company and premier stop-loss general agency, released its Stop-Loss State of the Market report, providing up-to-date market intelligence on economic conditions and government policymaking, COVID-19 impact on stop-loss claims and the healthcare sector, high-cost claims conditions, emerging cellular, gene, and CAR-T therapies, carrier/MGU insights, artificial intelligence, cost-saving considerations and benchmarking data derived from Stealth's book of business.

"Our Stop-Loss State of the Market report outlines factors driving the market and provides our partners with meaningful and actionable insights regarding emerging market trends that directly affect their clients," said Harley Barnes, co-CEO, Stealth Partner Group. "Brokers can leverage information in this report – along with informed, specialized subject matter experts and the extensive database of Stealth – as they knowledgably advocate for their clients in the year ahead."

The cost of healthcare in the U.S. continues to increase, raising the costs of health insurance premiums and keeping experts on their toes attempting to predict the ramifications for the insurance market.

Stealth's annual state of the market report is a tool for employee benefits brokers and consultants to stay abreast of the market trends, pairing independent research and benchmarking data with in-depth industry knowledge and market insights from Stealth's stop loss experts, actuaries and partners. 

To read the full report, please visit: stealthpartnergroup.com/sotm

About Amwins

Amwins is the largest independent wholesale distributor of specialty insurance products in the U.S. dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefit products, and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the company operates through more than 155 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $29 billion annually. For more information, visit amwins.com.

About Stealth Partner Group

Stealth Partner Group, an Amwins Company, was founded in 2009 and has grown to be one of the largest specialized general agencies in the country. The firm partners with brokers, consultants, and third-party administrators (TPAs) to negotiate, implement, and assist in managing medical stop-loss and ancillary benefits with the nation's top-tier carriers. With 15 offices across the U.S., Stealth offers its clients more than 150 years of collective experience in the stop-loss and ancillary insurance marketplace. For more information, visit www.stealthpartnergroup.com.

For further information contact:
Amwins 
Lisa Kuszmar
Telephone: 704.749.2780
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Amwins

Also from this source

Amwins Appoints Andrew Kay as president of Amwins Specialty Casualty Solutions

Amwins Launches Excess Wildfire Product for California Residential Properties

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.