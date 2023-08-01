Stealth Startup Stackless Data Raises Seed Funding

News provided by

Stackless Data

01 Aug, 2023, 08:46 ET

New data solution uses AI to deliver actionable insights without the need to employ a data team.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stackless Data, an AI-enabled, comprehensive data solution for businesses, has raised a seed round at a pre-money valuation of $14 million.

The round was led by Singularity Capital.

The company intends to use the investment to finance product development and go-to-market activities.

"Businesses are facing a significant challenge to hire experienced and competent data engineers in the market right now," said Nachi Mehta, CEO of Stackless. "When a company goes Stackless, they no longer have to worry about the overhead of hiring a data team or managing a data infrastructure. With our cutting-edge blend of AI technology, proprietary algorithms, and deep domain experience, we do all that for them at a fraction of the price. Stackless is like a cheat code for all your data management and analysis needs."

The solution allows companies to focus on their core business while Stackless handles providing timely, trustworthy, and useful data.

Contact Information:
Fritz Rollins
415-846-3773
[email protected]
www.StacklessData.com

SOURCE Stackless Data

