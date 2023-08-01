Stealth Startup Stackless Data Raises Seed Funding

New data solution uses AI to deliver actionable insights without the need to employ a data team.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stackless Data, an AI-enabled, comprehensive data solution for businesses, has raised a seed round at a pre-money valuation of $14 million.

The round was led by Singularity Capital.

The company intends to use the investment to finance product development and go-to-market activities.

"Businesses are facing a significant challenge to hire experienced and competent data engineers in the market right now," said Nachi Mehta, CEO of Stackless. "When a company goes Stackless, they no longer have to worry about the overhead of hiring a data team or managing a data infrastructure. With our cutting-edge blend of AI technology, proprietary algorithms, and deep domain experience, we do all that for them at a fraction of the price. Stackless is like a cheat code for all your data management and analysis needs."

The solution allows companies to focus on their core business while Stackless handles providing timely, trustworthy, and useful data.

