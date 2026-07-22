Stearns & Foster Introduces 2026 Luxury Mattress Collections With Advanced Cooling, Patented Support and Handcrafted Design

Four new mattress collections combine targeted cooling technology, precision-engineered support systems and premium craftsmanship proven to deliver restorative sleep for years to come

Advanced Thermal Regulation: The 2026 Stearns & Foster collections feature multi-layered cooling systems, including heat-diffusing materials and the exclusive three-part TrioTemp Cooling Cover with TENCEL fibers engineered for all-night refreshing comfort.

The 2026 Stearns & Foster collections feature multi-layered cooling systems, including heat-diffusing materials and the exclusive three-part TrioTemp Cooling Cover with TENCEL fibers engineered for all-night refreshing comfort. Proprietary Support and Comfort: The new portfolio is designed with Stearns & Foster's patented IntelliCoil Innerspring system, and a new MicroTouch Support Layer, both manufactured by Leggett & Platt. In addition, exclusive TEMPUR-Indulge Memory Foam to provide deeply personalized pressure relief. Built on 180 Years of Luxury Mattress Expertise: Stearns & Foster's 2026 collections combine the brand's legacy of highly skilled craftsmanship with the highest quality materials and sophisticated aesthetics to deliver restorative sleep built to stand the test of time.

LEXINGTON, Ky., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tempur Sealy International today announced the launch of the all new 2026 Stearns & Foster luxury innerspring and hybrid mattress collections. Founded in 1846, Stearns & Foster is America's first mattress brand, and is known for handcrafting exceptional mattresses, each personally inspected and signed by one of its more than 400 certified master craftspeople. Launching at retailers in October and direct-to-consumer in November, the new 2026 collections introduce four redesigned product collections: Estate, Lux Estate, Legacy and Reserve. To meet the growing consumer demand for premium sleep solutions, each new mattress across the four collections integrates enhanced cooling materials, patented innerspring support systems and elevated handcrafted design.

The Stearns & Foster® Reserve Collection mattress, featuring handcrafted construction, premium materials and advanced support designed to deliver the brand's most elevated sleep experience. Hand-signed by a Stearns & Foster® master craftsman, each mattress represents the culmination of nearly two centuries of craftsmanship, innovation and luxury sleep design. An illustrated view of the Stearns & Foster® Reserve Collection mattress highlights the premium layers, support system and craftsmanship engineered to provide exceptional comfort, pressure relief and support.

The new models extend Stearns & Foster's nearly 200 years of mattress-making heritage by incorporating the brand's most advanced sleep technologies to deliver improved temperature regulation, pressure relief, durability and long-term performance. To accommodate all sleep styles and preferences, each collection is available in a wide range of comfort feels and both hybrid and innerspring constructions, marking the largest selection of models in recent brand history.

"The 2026 Stearns & Foster collections elevate every aspect of our mattresses, from cooling and comfort to precise craftsmanship and uncompromising quality," said Cliff Buster, Chief Executive Officer of Tempur Sealy International. "Our teams of aesthetic designers, innerspring engineers, and foam specialists have expanded our use of proprietary, high-performance materials to deliver mattresses capable of giving people restorative sleep, year after year. No other luxury mattress brand can offer the same trusted combination of R&D, comfort and quality."

Key Features of the 2026 Stearns & Foster Luxury Innerspring and Hybrid Mattress Collections

Advanced Support and Patented Innerspring Technology

Stearns & Foster's entire 2026 lineup is engineered to set the new standard for luxury innerspring and hybrid mattresses. Exclusive innerspring technologies are manufactured by Leggett & Platt to offer premium support for back, side and stomach sleepers.

IntelliCoil Innersprings: Stearns & Foster's patented coil-in-coil design adapts to every body to provide full-body relief, especially at pressure points. This unique design consists of a taller, more flexible outer coil that compresses under light pressure to support your whole body, plus a shorter, more tightly wound inner coil that activates under greater pressure as you sink further into the mattress to offer additional support for hips and shoulders.

IntelliCoil HD: Exclusive to the Reserve collection, this system includes 20 percent more coils

than standard IntelliCoil designs for even more precise conformance. Taking inspiration from nature, the coils are arranged in a honeycombed pattern rather than the traditional row-by-row design for targeted response and pressure relief.

PrecisionEdge: Engineered to ensure stable sitting or sleeping on the edge of the bed, every 2026 model is built with this high-density innerspring border to provide long-lasting, durable support with less sagging over time and more sleep surface.

Proprietary Cooling and Comfort Materials

To address consumers' demand for temperature-regulating and pressure relieving sleep solutions, the 2026 collections feature multi-layered thermal management systems and adaptive, high-quality materials that are engineered to work in harmony to create a restorative sleep environment.

TrioTemp Cooling Cover with TENCEL fibers: This three-part cover combines sustainably sourced TENCEL fibers, cool-to-the-touch yarns and an advanced heat-diffusing material to help maintain the ideal body temperature and improve sleep quality.

This three-part cover combines sustainably sourced TENCEL fibers, cool-to-the-touch yarns and an advanced heat-diffusing material to help maintain the ideal body temperature and improve sleep quality. TEMPUR-Indulge Memory Foam: Developed exclusively for Stearns & Foster by Tempur-Pedic scientists, this memory foam perfectly adapts to every body's curves to deliver targeted pressure relief, contouring comfort and motion isolation for a more restful sleep all night long .

Developed exclusively for Stearns & Foster by Tempur-Pedic scientists, this memory foam perfectly adapts to every body's curves to deliver targeted pressure relief, contouring comfort and motion isolation for a more restful sleep all night long Heat-diffusing materials: To support consistent overnight cooling, layers of advanced foams and fibers are designed to pull heat away from the body and provide a cool-to-the-touch sensation.

Enhanced Durability and Handcrafted Construction

Stearns & Foster's 2026 collection is designed for those who want luxurious sleep, pairing premium, handcrafted details with patented materials trusted to deliver superior relaxation year after year. To signify this dedication to quality, a master craftsperson signs the label of every single mattress as a personal seal of approval.

MicroTouch Support Layer : This new layer of small, durable micro-coils helps the mattress maintain its structural integrity and consistent comfort over time.

: This new layer of small, durable micro-coils helps the mattress maintain its structural integrity and consistent comfort over time. Sustainably-Sourced Latex : Provides resilient support, durability and natural pressure relief, contributing to overall mattress longevity.

: Provides resilient support, durability and natural pressure relief, contributing to overall mattress longevity. Hand-Tufted finishing: A signature Stearns & Foster detail that improves durability, uniform support and premium aesthetic appeal seen in the Reserve collection.

A signature Stearns & Foster detail that improves durability, uniform support and premium aesthetic appeal seen in the Reserve collection. Chenille accents: Known for its unmatched softness, texture, and sheen, chenille fabric completes the premium aesthetic found in the Reserve collection.

Overview of Stearns & Foster's 2026 Collections' Features

Each reengineered mattress line offers distinct comfort levels, upgraded materials and refined aesthetics, making the collections ideal for those who prioritize restorative sleep and wellness. The new collections feature the legacy proprietary technologies that Stearns & Foster is famous for, elevated by all-new cooling and support advancements.

Mattress

Collection Core Innerspring Support Memory Foam & Comfort Layers Cooling

Features Pricing Available Feels

& Construction Stearns & Foster Estate ‒ Patented IntelliCoil Innersprings ‒ PrecisionEdge Coils ‒ TEMPUR-Indulge

Memory Foam ‒ New TrioTemp Cooling Cover ‒ Four air vents ‒ Starting at $2,399 for a Queen Tight Top ‒ Hybrid Medium ‒ Pillow Top Soft ‒ Pillow Top Firm ‒ Tight Top









Medium ‒ Tight Top Firm ‒ Tight Top Ultra Firm Stearns & Foster Lux Estate ‒ Patented IntelliCoil Innersprings ‒ PrecisionEdge Coils ‒ TEMPUR-Indulge

Memory Foam ‒ New Lux

Memory Foam

Quilt for additional

pressure relief and

conforming comfort ‒ New TrioTemp Cooling Cover ‒ Eight air vents ‒ Starting at $2,999 for a Queen Tight Top ‒ Hybrid Soft ‒ Hybrid Firm ‒ Pillow Top Soft ‒ Pillow Top Medium ‒ Tight Top Medium ‒ Tight Top Firm Stearns & Foster Legacy ‒ Patented IntelliCoil Innersprings ‒ PrecisionEdge Coils ‒ New MicroTouch Support Layer ‒ TEMPUR-Indulge

Memory Foam ‒ Sustainably sourced

Latex ‒ New Lux

Memory Foam Quilt ‒ New TrioTemp Cooling Cover ‒ New HeatDiffusing Fibers ‒ Eight air vents ‒ Starting at $3,999 for a Queen Tight Top ‒ Hybrid Soft ‒ Hybrid Medium ‒ Hybrid Firm ‒ Pillow Top Soft ‒ Pillow Top Medium ‒ Pillow Top Firm ‒ Tight Top Medium ‒ Tight Top Firm ‒ Tight Top Ultra Firm Stearns & Foster Reserve ‒ IntelliCoil HD,

with 20% more coils ‒ New MicroTouch Support Layer ‒ TEMPUR-Indulge

Memory Foam ‒ Sustainably sourced

Latex ‒ New TrioTemp Cooling Cover ‒ New HeatDiffusing Foams ‒ Eight air vents ‒ Starting at $4,999 for a Queen Tight Top ‒ Hybrid Medium ‒ Pillow Top Soft ‒ Pillow Top Medium ‒ Pillow Top Firm ‒ Tight Top Medium

The all-new 2026 Stearns & Foster mattress collections bring expert design, precise craftsmanship and best in-class materials to consumers. The collections will be available direct-to-consumer at

StearnsandFoster.com and at premium retailers nationwide early Fall 2026, ranging from $2,399 to $6,599. To discover more about the launch and explore the full product lineup, visit StearnsandFoster.com or follow along on Instagram and Facebook.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will the 2026 Stearns & Foster mattresses be available?

While select retail partners will continue to carry current mattress inventory through February 2027, the new 2026 collections will replace the existing lineup via a phased nationwide rollout starting in October 2026.

What are the new features and innovations in the 2026 Stearns & Foster mattresses?

The new collections introduce next-generation advancements in cooling, support and comfort. New high performance cooling features—including the TrioTemp Cooling Cover and Heat-Diffusing Foam and Fibers— combine with premium comfort elements like the Lux Memory Foam Quilt and MicroTouch Support Layer of micro-coils to ensure enhanced pressure relief and long-lasting structural durability.

What's the difference between the hybrid and innerspring constructions?

Stearns & Foster's innerspring mattresses pair IntelliCoil support with TEMPUR-Indulge Memory Foam comfort—ideal for people who prefer a more traditional feel and sleeping more "on" the mattress. Stearns & Foster's hybrid mattresses include IntelliCoil support plus significantly more TEMPUR-Indulge and premium gel memory foams, offering approximately one additional inch of foam layers across each collection compared to the traditional innerspring models for enhanced pressure relief and better motion absorption. In addition to more memory foam overall, the hybrid mattress has more memory foam closer to the surface of the mattress. This construction helps sleepers fully melt into their mattress and relax deeply— often ideal for couples.

What retailers will be carrying the new collections?

Stearns & Foster Retail Locator

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International is a global leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of bedding products, with a mission to help more people achieve better sleep every night. The company operates in more than 100 countries and offers a portfolio of industry-leading brands, including Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster.

Through a robust omnichannel strategy, Tempur Sealy serves consumers through retail partners, more than 750 company-owned stores worldwide, and e-commerce platforms. Its product portfolio also includes private label and OEM offerings designed to deliver value-driven sleep solutions.

Tempur Sealy is committed to environmental responsibility and has established a goal of achieving carbon neutrality across its global wholly owned operations by 2040.

Media Contact

Erin Grant

Tempur Sealy International, Inc.

Phone: 800-805-3635

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Tempur Sealy International, Inc.