Steel City Con Opens 2023 with Kelsey Grammer, Nancy Cartwright, Michael C. Hall, Dolph Lundgren, Richard Dreyfuss & More March 31- April 2

Pennsylvania's largest pop culture convention returns to Monroeville Convention Center with diverse celebrity lineup

MONROEVILLE, Pa., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Steel City Con, Pennsylvania's largest pop culture convention, returns once again at the Monroeville Convention Center, March 31- April 2. Beginning its 33rd year, Steel City Con has 35 celebrities, 2 featured artists and over 600 vendors in-store bringing a diverse array of activities for the entire family.

Pop culture icons Kelsey Grammer, Michael C. Hall, Nancy Cartwright, Richard Dreyfuss & Dolph Lundgren headline the event as well as a variety of others. The full lineup includes:

"Cheers" series stars Kelsey Grammer (1 st Comic Con Appearance) & George Wendt

(1 Comic Con Appearance) & "Dexter" Reunion with Michael C. Hall , Julie Benz , and Jennifer Carpenter

with , , and Voice of " Bart Simpson " with the Legendary Nancy Cartright

" with the Legendary Nancy Cartright "Macgyver" star Richard Dean Anderson

Academy Award Winner Richard Dreyfuss

Rocky Star Dolph Lundgren

"Blues Clues" star Steve Burns , Josh Dela Cruz , and Donovan Patton

, , and Teri Hatcher & Dean Cain , from "Lois & Clark"

& , from "Lois & Clark" Anthrax members Scott Ian & Frank Bellow

& Former Governor of Minnesota & Wrestler Jesse Ventura

Steel City Con, produced by DS Promotions LLC, will be March 31 (10 AM – 8 PM), April 1 (10 AM-8 PM) and April 2 (10 AM – 5 PM), 2023 at Monroeville Convention Center in Monroeville, Pennsylvania (outside of Pittsburgh) and features actors, vendors of comics, toys and collectibles, artists, panels, costume and trivia contests and more. VIP and 3-day pass holders can access the event starting at 9:30 AM each day.

Steel City Con has free parking and children 10 and under are admitted free with a paying adult. With some of the lowest prices in the country, tickets start at $32 and can be purchased via Showclix on the Steel City Con website and at the door the day of the event. Steel City Con also has future show dates lined up for August 11 – 13, 2023. Future guests include William Shatner, Mike Tyson, & Tom Welling. For more information visit the website www.steelcitycon.com

Follow on Steel City Con on Facebook, Instagram Twitter for more details on upcoming new guests, programming, limited VIP packages, photo opportunities and more.

#SteelCityCon

Contact: Robert Stein

DS Promotions, LLC

[email protected]

SOURCE DS Promotions LLC