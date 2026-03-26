Steel City Hoops Shines the Spotlight on PA Basketball Great Mike Iuzzolino

Iuzzolino is a championship-winning coach, former NBA player and St. Francis legend

PITTSBURGH, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh off the retirement of his jersey by his alma mater and a PIAA championship, Coach Mike Iuzzolino is the latest local basketball titan featured in the Spotlight series by Steel City Hoops.

The Altoona native boasts an impressive basketball resume: two NBA seasons with the Dallas Mavericks; college coaching stints at Duquesne, George Mason, St. Vincent, Canisius and Robert Morris; and now in his second season as head coach at Sewickley Academy, where his boys basketball team captured the 2A state crown last week at the PIAA championships in Hershey.

At St. Francis University in Loretta, Pa. — where he transferred after a year at Penn State — Iuzzolino helped produce one of the school's best two-year stretches, earning NEC Player of the Year honors for the 1990-91 season and leading the Red Flash to the NCAA Tournament. Last month, the university retired his No. 42 jersey alongside his Class of 1991 teammate Joe Anderson.

"Mike was one of the best players I have ever coached. His work ethic was unbelievable. He led by his actions and his desire, his passion. Just a wonderful individual as a student athlete," said retired St. Francis head men's basketball coach Jim Baron. "He was a terrific role model. I mean, I would talk to people and say, 'You want to be like Mike.'"

Fans can watch the Spotlight series at Steel City Hoops and learn more about Iuzzolino and his coaching philosophy at coachmikeiuzzolino.com.

Steel City Hoops is Pittsburgh's first digital media organization dedicated solely to covering high school basketball. Its "Spotlight" feature is a deep dive into players, coaches or teams writing their own chapter in the storied history of high school hoops in western Pennsylvania.

About Steel City Hoops

Steel City Hoops, a part of PA Hoops Media, is the heart of Pittsburgh high school basketball, dedicated to amplifying and elevating the vibrant culture. We are where Pittsburgh basketball is built, fostering a strong community for student athletes, teams, and fans alike, bringing well-deserved notoriety to the region.

SOURCE Steel City Hoops