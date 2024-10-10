Steel Dynamics Announces Certified, Science-Based Greenhouse Gas Targets

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: STLD) today announced certified, science-based greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions intensity targets for its steel mills. In alignment with the 1.5° C scenario set forth in the Paris Agreement, Steel Dynamics set a 2050 emissions intensity target of 0.12 metric tons of CO₂e per metric ton of hot rolled steel produced. The company also set an interim 2030 emissions intensity target of 0.80 metric tons of CO₂e per metric ton of hot rolled steel produced, representing a 15% reduction, compared to the company's 2022 base year. These GHG emissions targets were established using the Global Steel Climate Council's (GSCC) Steel Climate Standard.

The GSCC provides science-based target certifications that are aligned with the Paris Agreement's goals and with the International Energy Agency's Net Zero by 2050: A Roadmap for the Global Energy Sector. The GSCC's Steel Climate Standard measures key steelmaking GHG emissions through hot rolling including Scope 1, Scope 2, and upstream Scope 3 emissions categories. The company's announced science-based GHG emissions intensity targets and 2022 base year data have been verified by a third-party, KERAMIDA, and certified by the GSCC.

"Steel Dynamics is already a leader in producing lower-carbon steel products," stated Mark D. Millett, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "In 2023, we achieved our previously announced 2025 GHG emissions intensity and renewable electrical energy goals ahead of schedule. Even though our emissions are already among the lowest in the industry, we are committed to further reducing our carbon impact and have an actionable path forward. As evidence of our dedication to this ongoing effort, among other projects, we are investing in an over $260 million biocarbon production facility that we expect will further decrease our Scope 1 emissions by as much as 35%."

In 2023, the company began construction of the biocarbon production facility located in Columbus, Mississippi. This biocarbon is a renewable and sustainable source of carbon that will be used as a replacement for anthracite in the company's steelmaking operations. The facility is projected to begin commissioning in the first quarter of 2025.

Additionally in 2023, the company signed the largest renewable product purchase agreement for the steel industry in North America, equivalent to approximately 15% of the company's steel mills' electricity usage in 2023. This wind energy center began commercial operation in the first quarter of 2024. These initiatives represent meaningful steps toward decarbonization.

As there is more to achieve, the company will continue working to:

Identify and implement GHG emissions reduction projects,

Improve energy management to reduce GHG emissions and enhance operational efficiency,

Increase the use of renewable and nuclear energy, including partnering with utilities, and

Research, develop, and implement innovative technologies.

"Steel is an integral component of the global economy and foundational to the world's essential infrastructure. Specifically, lower-carbon steel is necessary for the transition to a lower-carbon global economy," said Millett. "With these new targets and a proven track record of progress, we are demonstrating our commitment to continue making the steel required for a sustainable future."

For additional information on our science-based GHG emissions intensity targets view the presentation on our website at www.steeldynamics.com under "Sustainability – Valuing the Environment."

About the Global Steel Climate Council

GSCC is a non-profit organization that leads efforts to reduce steel carbon emissions and encourages investments in lower-carbon emission technology as part of the global effort to decarbonize economies and societies. GSCC members are steel manufacturers, associations and other organizations in the steel supply chain that have a presence in 80+ countries around the world.

For more information, please visit GlobalSteelClimateCouncil.org.

About Steel Dynamics, Inc.

Steel Dynamics is one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in North America, based on estimated annual steelmaking and metals recycling capability, with facilities located throughout the United States, and in Mexico. Steel Dynamics produces steel products, including hot roll, cold roll, and coated sheet steel, structural steel beams and shapes, rail, engineered special-bar-quality steel, cold finished steel, merchant bar products, specialty steel sections, and steel joists and deck. In addition, the company produces liquid pig iron and processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap.

