Steel Dynamics Announces Revised Time for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: STLD) one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in the United States, today announced it has revised its fourth quarter and full-year 2019 earnings conference call time on Thursday, January 23, 2020. The call is now scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Thursday, January 23, 2020, one hour earlier than previously scheduled in order to avoid overlap with the earnings calls of other companies in the sector. The Company intends to release fourth quarter and full-year 2019 financial results after market close on Wednesday, January 22, 2020.

To participate, please dial +1.201.689.8040 at least ten minutes before the start time and reference the Steel Dynamics Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Earnings Call. The teleconference can also be accessed (in listen-only mode) by visiting the company's website at www.steeldynamics.com. Webcast participants are encouraged to log in prior to the 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time start to ensure connection before the beginning of the call. An audio replay version of the teleconference can be accessed by dialing +1.919.882.2331 and entering conference ID number 57110. The audio replay link will be available on the company's website until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on January 28, 2020. An MP3 file of the event will be available on the company's website that can be accessed for online replay or download.

