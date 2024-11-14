Steel Dynamics Honored with 2024 Sustainability Partner Award from Union Pacific

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: STLD) announced today that Union Pacific recognized Steel Dynamics with a Sustainability Partner Award. Union Pacific honored innovative partners that demonstrated leadership and progress toward achieving their sustainability goals at their annual Sustainability Partner Award Ceremony.

"We are proud to be recognized for our sustainability leadership," said Mark D. Millett, Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer. "Our recognition as a Sustainability Partner is due to our team's extraordinary passion and dedication to excellence. Our teams drive to create innovative product and supply-chain solutions, and to be a leader in the steel industry regarding sustainability propels Steel Dynamics to the highest standard of performance."

Steel Dynamics was one of 16 companies honored at the award ceremony. The award was open to Union Pacific's customers and suppliers and was based on a company's sustainability efforts, such as the use of innovative business practices to reduce their environmental impact. Also considered was a company's track record of engaging and collaborating effectively with key stakeholders, including communities and business partners.

About Steel Dynamics, Inc.

Steel Dynamics is one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in North America, based on estimated annual steelmaking and metals recycling capability, with facilities located throughout the United States, and in Mexico. Steel Dynamics produces steel products, including hot roll, cold roll, and coated sheet steel, structural steel beams and shapes, rail, engineered special-bar-quality steel, cold finished steel, merchant bar products, specialty steel sections, and steel joists and deck. In addition, the company produces liquid pig iron and processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap.

SOURCE Steel Dynamics, Inc.