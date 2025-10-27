Steel Dynamics Launches Lower-Embodied-Carbon Steel Products BIOEDGE™ and EDGE™

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: STLD) today announced lower-embodied-carbon steel product offerings, BIOEDGE™ and EDGE™, to support customers in achieving their greenhouse gas emissions reduction and sustainability initiatives.

BIOEDGE and EDGE are lower-embodied-carbon steel products produced exclusively with electric arc furnace (EAF) technology. Additionally, the steel is matched with Green-e Energy certified renewable energy certificates or emission-free nuclear energy certificates, significantly reducing Scope 2 emissions. BIOEDGE further reduces embodied carbon in the EAF steelmaking process, utilizing renewable biocarbon as a replacement for anthracite, significantly reducing Scope 1 emissions. BIOEDGE offers an innovative supply-chain solution for companies seeking to meaningfully decarbonize their supply chains without compromising performance or quality.

"With our EAF steelmaking, circular manufacturing model, and innovative teams, Steel Dynamics is already a global leader in the production of lower-embodied-carbon steel products," said Mark D. Millett, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We are excited to expand our lower-embodied-carbon steel product offerings, and we are committed to providing high-quality, innovative supply-chain solutions to support our customers' decarbonization initiatives."

The EDGE family of steel products will be available across the company's steel operations. The company anticipates immediate interest from automotive and construction customers, and from across the renewable energy and infrastructure sectors. The renewable biocarbon used to produce BIOEDGE will be sourced exclusively from SDI Biocarbon Solutions, which is 75 percent-owned by Steel Dynamics and 25 percent-owned by Aymium, a leading producer of biocarbon globally. For more information about the EDGE family of steel products, please contact your Steel Dynamics sales representative or visit www.steeldynamics.com/bioedge.

About Steel Dynamics, Inc.

Steel Dynamics is a leading industrial metals solutions company, with facilities located throughout the United States, and in Mexico. The company operates using a circular manufacturing model, producing lower-carbon-emission, quality products with recycled scrap as the primary input. Steel Dynamics is one of the largest domestic steel producers and metal recyclers in North America, combined with a meaningful downstream steel fabrication platform. The company is also currently investing in aluminum operations to further diversify its product offerings, with plans to supply aluminum flat rolled products with high recycled content to the countercyclical sustainable beverage can industry, in addition to the automotive and industrial sectors. Steel Dynamics is committed to operating with the highest integrity and to being the safest, most efficient producer of high-quality, broadly diversified, value-added metal products.

About SDI Biocarbon Solutions

The company believes that SDI Biocarbon Solutions is one of the largest renewable biocarbon production facilities globally, with expected annual production capacity of 228,000 metric tons. The facility uses high-temperature pyrolysis to convert sustainably sourced biomass to high-purity biocarbon. This renewable biocarbon can be used as an alternative to anthracite in Steel Dynamics EAF steelmaking process, reducing Scope 1 GHG emissions. The facility is strategically located in Columbus, Mississippi near one of Steel Dynamics' largest EAF steel mills and is also central to plentiful fiber raw material sources. SDI Biocarbon Solutions is a strategic joint venture with Aymium, a leading producer of renewable biocarbon products. Steel Dynamics owns 75 percent of SDI Biocarbon Solutions, with Aymium owning the remaining 25 percent.

About Aymium

Aymium produces high-value biocarbon and biohydrogen products that can be used to immediately replace fossil fuels in the production of energy, metals, crops, and in the purification of water and air with no modifications to equipment or processes. Produced using sustainably sourced biomass – recovered and unusable wood – Aymium's bioproducts are renewable, carbon-negative and they replace emission-heavy fossil fuels such as coal and coke. Aymium's leading technology is backed by more than 600 issued or pending patents on a global basis. Aymium operates and is constructing multiple production facilities in North America and is headquartered in Minnesota, USA.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains some predictive statements about future events, including statements related to conditions in domestic or global economies, conditions in steel, aluminum, and recycled metals market places, Steel Dynamics' revenues, costs of purchased materials, future profitability and earnings, and the operation of new, existing or planned facilities. These statements, which we generally precede or accompany by such typical conditional words as "anticipate", "intend", "believe", "estimate", "plan", "seek", "project", or "expect", or by the words "may", "will", or "should", are intended to be made as "forward-looking", subject to many risks and uncertainties, within the safe harbor protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements speak only as of this date and are based upon information and assumptions, which we consider reasonable as of this date, concerning our businesses and the environments in which they operate. Such predictive statements are not guarantees of future performance, and we undertake no duty to update or revise any such statements. Some factors that could cause such forward-looking statements to turn out differently than anticipated include: (1) domestic and global economic factors; (2) global steelmaking overcapacity and imports of steel, together with increased scrap prices; (3) pandemics, epidemics, widespread illness or other health issues; (4) the cyclical nature of the steel industry and the industries we serve; (5) volatility and major fluctuations in prices and availability of scrap metal, scrap substitutes and supplies, and our potential inability to pass higher costs on to our customers; (6) cost and availability of electricity, natural gas, oil, and other energy resources are subject to volatile market conditions; (7) increased environmental, greenhouse gas emissions and sustainability considerations from our customers and investors or related regulations; (8) compliance with and changes in environmental and remediation requirements; (9) significant price and other forms of competition from other steel and aluminum producers, scrap processors and alternative materials; (10) availability of an adequate source of supply of scrap for our metals recycling operations; (11) cybersecurity threats and risks to the security of our sensitive data and information technology; (12) the implementation of our growth strategy; (13) our ability to retain, develop and attract key personnel; (14) litigation and legal compliance; (15) unexpected equipment downtime or shutdowns; (16) governmental agencies may refuse to grant or renew some of our licenses and permits; (17) our senior unsecured credit facility contains, and any future financing agreements may contain, restrictive covenants that may limit our flexibility; and (18) the impacts of impairment charges.

More specifically, we refer you to our more detailed explanation of these and other factors and risks that may cause such predictive statements to turn out differently, as set forth in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K under the headings Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors, in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, or in other reports which we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports are available publicly on the Securities and Exchange Commission website, www.sec.gov, and on our website, www.steeldynamics.com under "Investors – SEC Filings."

