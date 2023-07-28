Steel Dynamics Named One of America's Best Employers for Women by Forbes

FORT WAYNE, Ind., July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes named Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: STLD) one of America's Best Employers for Women for 2023. Steel Dynamics was the only steel producer receiving this designation.

"We are appreciative and honored by this recognition," said Mark D. Millett, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our people are the foundation of our success and our most important resource. We strive to create a welcoming, open, and inclusive environment. We value our team members, creating meaningful opportunities for growth, leadership development, and career advancement. We believe empowering our people and providing them with the necessary tools for success creates significant value for everyone and will drive our continued success."

Methodology

Forbes partnered with Statista to compile the list of America's Best Employers for Women. Statista surveyed over 60,000 U.S. employees working for companies with a minimum of 1,000 employees. More than 40,000 women were asked to rate their company in areas such as working environment, salary and employee diversity, and then whether they would recommend their company to a friend or family member.

Women were further asked to rate their employer based on criteria that tend to be especially relevant to them, including: pay equity; parental leave policies; gender diversity; flexibility; the availability of leadership training programs and career advancement opportunities for women; representation of women in upper management; and employer response to incidents of discrimination.

Forbes' America's Best Employers for Women list and details on the selection methodology are available at: https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-employers-women.

About Steel Dynamics, Inc.

Steel Dynamics is one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in North America, based on estimated annual steelmaking and metals recycling capability, with facilities located throughout the United States, and in Mexico. Steel Dynamics produces steel products, including hot roll, cold roll, and coated sheet steel, structural steel beams and shapes, rail, engineered special-bar-quality steel, cold finished steel, merchant bar products, specialty steel sections and steel joists and deck. In addition, the company produces liquid pig iron and processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap.

