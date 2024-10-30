Steel Dynamics Recognized for Increased Use of Green Power

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: STLD) today announced that they recently joined the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Green Power Partnership (GPP). Steel Dynamics was recognized by the U.S. EPA appearing number 21 on their list of Green Power Partners from the Fortune 500® and number 33 on their National Top 100 List of the largest green power users from the GPP. In 2023, Steel Dynamics steel mills utilized 690 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of green power, which is enough to meet 10 percent of its steel mill operations' electricity use and achieve its 2025 renewable electrical energy goal.

"We are proud to be recognized by the U.S. EPA for our use of green power," said Jeff Hansen, Vice President Environmental Sustainability. "By making the choice to use renewable power in our energy mix, we are reducing our emissions footprint, while also supporting the build-out of the renewable power market and development of those resources."

"This list of the largest users of green power across the nation is proof that good business practices can also benefit the environment," said James Critchfield, Program Director of EPA's Green Power Partnership. "EPA applauds the leading organizations in the Green Power Partnership's Top Partner Rankings for their notable commitment to expanding their use of green power and protecting the environment."

In 2023, Steel Dynamics signed the largest renewable product purchase agreement for the steel industry in North America, equivalent to approximately 15% of the company's steel mills' electricity usage. This wind energy center began commercial operation in the first quarter of 2024 and represents the single most significant step in increasing its exposure to renewable energy, propelling the company much of the way to its 2030 goal of 30% renewable electricity. This project is also expected to meaningfully contribute to its long-term reduction of Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions intensity.

Steel Dynamics is already a leader in producing lower-carbon, high-quality steel products and plans to continue to play a leadership role in decarbonization.

About EPA's Green Power Partnership

The Green Power Partnership is a voluntary program that helps increase green power use among U.S. organizations to advance the American market for green power and development of those sources as a way to reduce air pollution and other environmental impacts associated with electricity use. In 2022, the Partnership had nearly 700 Partners voluntarily using nearly 95 billion kilowatt-hours of green power annually. Partners include a wide variety of leading organizations such as Fortune 500® companies; small and medium sized businesses; local, state, and federal governments; and colleges and universities. For additional information, please visit www.epa.gov/greenpower.

About Steel Dynamics, Inc.

Steel Dynamics is one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in North America, based on estimated annual steelmaking and metals recycling capability, with facilities located throughout the United States, and in Mexico. Steel Dynamics produces steel products, including hot roll, cold roll, and coated sheet steel, structural steel beams and shapes, rail, engineered special-bar-quality steel, cold finished steel, merchant bar products, specialty steel sections, and steel joists and deck. In addition, the company produces liquid pig iron and processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap.

