Steel Dynamics Reports First Quarter 2018 Results

"The team delivered a tremendous first quarter performance," said Mark D. Millett, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our first quarter 2018 income from operations increased 65 percent sequentially to $323 million, with adjusted EBITDA of $400 million. During the first quarter, we saw improved demand and product pricing across the entire steel platform. The increase in earnings was principally driven by our flat roll operations, as improved demand and pricing, supported meaningful volume and margin expansion. Domestic steel consumption remained strong from the automotive and construction sectors, while energy and general industrial demand continued to grow.

"Operating income from our metals recycling platform increased 24 percent sequentially in the first quarter 2018, as domestic steel mill utilization improved, strengthening ferrous scrap shipments and metal spread," continued Millett. "Our fabrication platform also delivered a solid performance, as operating income decreased only slightly as a result of seasonally lower shipments. Our fabrication order backlog remains strong heading into the summer construction season, and our fabrication customer base continues to be optimistic concerning 2018 projects."

The company generated solid cash flow from operations of $178 million during the first quarter 2018. As evidence of the confidence in the company's sustainable long-term cash flow generation capability, the board of directors approved a 21 percent increase in the company's first quarter 2018 cash dividend, reflecting the strength of the company's capital structure and liquidity profile, and the continued optimism and confidence in its future prospects.

First Quarter 2018 Comments

First quarter 2018 operating income for the company's steel operations increased 63 percent sequentially to $338 million, based on a seven percent increase in shipments and metal spread expansion, as average steel product pricing increased more than consumed raw material scrap costs. The first quarter 2018 average product selling price for the company's steel operations increased $61 to $822 per ton. The average ferrous scrap cost per ton melted increased $21 to $321 per ton.

First quarter 2018 operating income attributable to the company's flat roll steel operations increased over 70 percent sequentially, driven by metal spread expansion related to higher selling values and a five percent increase in shipments. Operating income from the company's long product steel operations increased over 25 percent, as a result of improved shipments and metal spread expansion, primarily from the company's Engineered Bar Products and Roanoke Bar divisions. The company's steel production utilization rate was 94 percent in the first quarter 2018, compared to the estimated domestic steel industry utilization rate of 76 percent.

First quarter 2018 operating income from the company's metals recycling operations increased to $28 million, compared to $22 million in the sequential fourth quarter, based on higher average selling values and a seven percent increase in recycled ferrous shipments, resulting from strong domestic steel mill demand.

The company's fabrication operations recorded first quarter 2018 operating income of $20 million, compared to sequential fourth quarter results of $22 million, as improved average selling values were more than offset by seasonally lower shipments.

Outlook

"We remain confident that current and anticipated macroeconomic and market conditions are in place to benefit domestic steel consumption in 2018," said Millett. "Domestic steel inventory levels remain reasonably balanced. World steel demand and pricing have improved. Based on strong domestic steel demand fundamentals and customer optimism, we believe price momentum and growth in steel consumption will continue during the year. We also believe recent U.S. Federal Administration steel trade actions will result in reduced imports during the year, and that tax reform will provide a stimulus for additional domestic fixed asset investment and growth. In combination with our expansion initiatives, we believe there are firm drivers for our growth in 2018.

"We continue to strengthen our financial position through strong cash flow generation and the execution of our long-term strategy. We are well-positioned for growth, and remain focused on delivering shareholder value through organic and strategic growth opportunities," concluded Millett.

Conference Call and Webcast

Steel Dynamics, Inc. will hold a conference call to discuss first quarter 2018 operating and financial results on Thursday, April 19, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. You may access the call and find dial-in information on the Investors section of the company's website at www.steeldynamics.com. A replay of the call will be available on our website until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on April 24, 2018.

About Steel Dynamics, Inc.

Steel Dynamics is one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in the United States based on estimated annual steelmaking and metals recycling capability, with facilities located throughout the United States, and in Mexico. Steel Dynamics produces steel products, including hot roll, cold roll, and coated sheet steel, structural steel beams and shapes, rail, engineered special-bar-quality steel, cold finished steel, merchant bar products, specialty steel sections and steel joists and deck. In addition, the company produces liquid pig iron and processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap.

Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP financial measures, provide additional meaningful information regarding the company's performance and financial strength. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA included in this release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains some predictive statements about future events, including statements related to conditions in the steel and metallic scrap markets, Steel Dynamics' revenues, costs of purchased materials, future profitability and earnings, and the operation of new or existing facilities. These statements, which we generally precede or accompany by such typical conditional words as "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "seek," "project" or "expect," or by the words "may," "will," or "should," are intended to be made as "forward-looking," subject to many risks and uncertainties, within the safe harbor protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements speak only as of this date and are based upon information and assumptions, which we consider reasonable as of this date, concerning our businesses and the environments in which they operate. Such predictive statements are not guarantees of future performance, and we undertake no duty to update or revise any such statements. Some factors that could cause such forward-looking statements to turn out differently than anticipated include: (1) the effects of uncertain economic conditions; (2) cyclical and changing industrial demand; (3) changes in conditions in any of the steel or scrap-consuming sectors of the economy which affect demand for our products, including the strength of the non-residential and residential construction, automotive, manufacturing, appliance, pipe and tube, and other steel-consuming industries; (4) fluctuation in the cost of key raw materials and supplies (including steel scrap, iron units, and energy costs) and our ability to pass on any cost increases; (5) the impact of domestic and foreign import price competition; (6) unanticipated difficulties in integrating or starting up new or acquired businesses; (7) risks and uncertainties involving product and/or technology development; and (8) occurrences of unexpected plant outages or equipment failures.

More specifically, we refer you to Steel Dynamics' more detailed explanation of these and other factors and risks that may cause such predictive statements to turn out differently, as set forth in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K under the headings Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors, in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or in other reports which we from time to time file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These are available publicly on the SEC website, www.sec.gov, and on the Steel Dynamics website, www.steeldynamics.com: Investors: SEC Filings.

Steel Dynamics, Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except per share data)





































Three Months Ended

Three Months

March 31,

Ended

2018

2017

December 31, 2017

















Net sales $ 2,603,875

$ 2,368,216

$ 2,336,479 Costs of goods sold

2,140,459



1,896,062



2,015,655 Gross profit

463,416



472,154



320,824

















Selling, general and administrative expenses

106,431



102,933



96,209 Profit sharing

26,662



27,231



21,595 Amortization of intangible assets

6,926



7,424



7,073 Operating income

323,397



334,566



195,947

















Interest expense, net of capitalized interest

31,896



33,973



32,380 Other expense (income), net

(4,463)



(3,659)



2,215 Income before income taxes

295,964



304,252



161,352

















Income tax expense (benefit)

70,489



105,586



(141,819) Net income

225,475



198,666



303,171 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

2,076



2,151



1,562 Net income attributable to Steel Dynamics, Inc. $ 227,551

$ 200,817

$ 304,733



































Basic earnings per share attributable to















Steel Dynamics, Inc. stockholders $ 0.96

$ 0.83

$ 1.28

















Weighted average common shares outstanding

236,623



242,943



237,177

















Diluted earnings per share attributable to















Steel Dynamics, Inc. stockholders, including the effect















of assumed conversions when dilutive $ 0.96

$ 0.82

$ 1.28

















Weighted average common shares















and share equivalents outstanding

237,723



244,546



238,677



































Dividends declared per share $ 0.1875

$ 0.1550

$ 0.1550

Steel Dynamics, Inc. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands)





























March 31,



December 31, Assets 2018



2017

(unaudited)







Current assets











Cash and equivalents $ 985,824



$ 1,028,649 Short term investments

40,000





- Accounts receivable, net

987,655





868,837 Inventories

1,600,058





1,519,347 Other current assets

38,705





91,509 Total current assets

3,652,242





3,508,342













Property, plant and equipment, net

2,657,937





2,675,904













Intangible assets, net

249,983





256,909













Goodwill

386,045





386,893













Other assets

26,606





27,684 Total assets $ 6,972,813



$ 6,855,732 Liabilities and Equity











Current liabilities











Accounts payable $ 562,618



$ 489,448 Income taxes payable

14,564





3,696 Accrued expenses

273,912





346,580 Current maturities of long-term debt

9,646





28,795 Total current liabilities

860,740





868,519













Long-term debt

2,353,703





2,353,145













Deferred income taxes

314,736





305,949













Other liabilities

20,257





21,811 Total liabilities

3,549,436





3,549,424













Commitments and contingencies

























Redeemable noncontrolling interests

111,240





111,240













Equity











Common stock

644





644 Treasury stock, at cost

(730,700)





(665,297) Additional paid-in capital

1,142,871





1,141,534 Retained earnings

3,057,904





2,874,693 Total Steel Dynamics, Inc. equity

3,470,719





3,351,574 Noncontrolling interests

(158,582)





(156,506) Total equity

3,312,137





3,195,068 Total liabilities and equity $ 6,972,813



$ 6,855,732

Steel Dynamics, Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands)

























Three Months Ended

March 31,

2018

2017











Operating activities:









Net income $ 225,475

$ 198,666











Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by









operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization

76,135



75,057 Equity-based compensation

12,841



11,303 Deferred income taxes

9,545



7,716 Other adjustments

30



(104) Changes in certain assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable

(118,818)



(153,364) Inventories

(80,711)



(86,819) Other assets

(105)



2,094 Accounts payable

66,332



133,809 Income taxes receivable/payable

63,962



96,319 Accrued expenses

(76,751)



(44,247) Net cash provided by operating activities

177,935



240,430











Investing activities:









Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(50,606)



(41,677) Purchases of short term investments

(40,000)



- Other investing activities

229



26,918 Net cash used in investing activities

(90,377)



(14,759)











Financing activities:









Issuance of current and long-term debt

93,058



- Repayment of current and long-term debt

(113,034)



(1,429) Dividends paid

(36,797)



(34,130) Purchase of treasury stock

(69,269)



(61,256) Other financing activities

(5,180)



(3,532) Net cash used in financing activities

(131,222)



(100,347)











Increase (decrease) in cash and equivalents

(43,664)



125,324 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

1,035,085



848,105 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 991,421

$ 973,429























Supplemental disclosure information:









Cash paid for interest $ 8,629

$ 12,649 Cash paid (received) for income taxes, net $ (1,045)

$ 1,554

Steel Dynamics, Inc. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands)











































First Quarter











2018



2017



4Q 2017 External Net Sales

















Steel

$ 1,921,790

$ 1,721,333

$ 1,669,384 Fabrication



201,492



194,096



220,515 Metals Recycling



388,122



363,836



354,460 Other



92,471



88,951



92,120 Consolidated

$ 2,603,875

$ 2,368,216

$ 2,336,479



















Operating Income

















Steel

$ 338,357

$ 352,423

$ 207,358 Fabrication



19,832



23,767



21,601 Metals Recycling



27,805



21,341



22,379 Operations



385,994



397,531



251,338



















Non-cash Amortization of Intangible Assets



(6,926)



(7,424)



(7,073) Profit Sharing Expense



(26,662)



(27,231)



(21,595) Non-segment Operations



(29,009)



(28,310)



(26,723) Consolidated Operating Income

$ 323,397

$ 334,566

$ 195,947







































Adjusted EBITDA

















Earnings Before Taxes

$ 295,964

$ 304,252

$ 161,352 Net Interest Expense



27,482



32,333



28,990 Depreciation



67,823



66,269



66,460 Amortization of Intangible Assets



6,926



7,424



7,073 Non-controlling Interest



2,077



2,152



1,562 EBITDA



400,272



412,430



265,437 Non-cash Adjustments

















Unrealized Hedging (Gain) Loss



(9,956)



(637)



7,325 Inventory Valuation

200



162



198 Equity-based Compensation



9,580



9,074



11,636 Financing Expenses



-



-



1,242 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 400,096

$ 421,029

$ 285,838







































Other Operating Information

















Steel

















Average External Sales Price (Per ton)

$ 822

$ 743

$ 761 Average Ferrous Cost (Per ton melted)

$ 321

$ 264

$ 300



















Flat Roll Shipments



1,743,576



1,735,954



1,659,049 Long Product Shipments

















Structural and Rail Division



368,783



350,555



339,597 Engineered Bar Products Division



215,150



192,140



191,652 Roanoke Bar Division



123,403



125,869



107,319 Steel of West Virginia



83,732



77,229



66,724 Total Shipments (Tons)



2,534,644



2,481,747



2,364,341



















External Shipments (Tons)



2,327,515



2,305,080



2,184,135



















Steel Production (Tons)



2,601,200



2,544,082



2,437,851



















Metals Recycling

















Total Nonferrous Shipments (000's of pounds)



271,628



283,603



271,036 Total Ferrous Shipments (Gross tons)



1,256,899



1,338,599



1,172,015 External Ferrous Shipments (Gross tons)



436,990



485,414



429,512



















Fabrication

















Average External Sales Price (Per ton)

$ 1,345

$ 1,291

$ 1,335 Total Shipments (Tons)



149,926



150,402



165,338

