Steel Dynamics Reports First Quarter 2018 Results

FORT WAYNE, Ind., April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: STLD) today announced first quarter 2018 financial results.  The company reported first quarter 2018 net sales of $2.6 billion and net income of $228 million, or $0.96 per diluted share.  Comparatively, prior year first quarter net income was $201 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, with net sales of $2.4 billion.  Sequential fourth quarter 2017 net income was $305 million, or $1.28 per diluted share, which included debt refinancing charges of $0.02 per diluted share and a one-time tax benefit of $0.76 per diluted share, associated with the revaluation of deferred tax assets and liabilities in connection with the U.S. Federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.  Excluding these items, the company's adjusted fourth quarter 2017 net income was $128 million, or $0.54 per diluted share. 

"The team delivered a tremendous first quarter performance," said Mark D. Millett, President and Chief Executive Officer.  "Our first quarter 2018 income from operations increased 65 percent sequentially to $323 million, with adjusted EBITDA of $400 million.  During the first quarter, we saw improved demand and product pricing across the entire steel platform.  The increase in earnings was principally driven by our flat roll operations, as improved demand and pricing, supported meaningful volume and margin expansion.  Domestic steel consumption remained strong from the automotive and construction sectors, while energy and general industrial demand continued to grow. 

"Operating income from our metals recycling platform increased 24 percent sequentially in the first quarter 2018, as domestic steel mill utilization improved, strengthening ferrous scrap shipments and metal spread," continued Millett.  "Our fabrication platform also delivered a solid performance, as operating income decreased only slightly as a result of seasonally lower shipments.  Our fabrication order backlog remains strong heading into the summer construction season, and our fabrication customer base continues to be optimistic concerning 2018 projects."

The company generated solid cash flow from operations of $178 million during the first quarter 2018. As evidence of the confidence in the company's sustainable long-term cash flow generation capability, the board of directors approved a 21 percent increase in the company's first quarter 2018 cash dividend, reflecting the strength of the company's capital structure and liquidity profile, and the continued optimism and confidence in its future prospects.

First Quarter 2018 Comments

First quarter 2018 operating income for the company's steel operations increased 63 percent sequentially to $338 million, based on a seven percent increase in shipments and metal spread expansion, as average steel product pricing increased more than consumed raw material scrap costs.  The first quarter 2018 average product selling price for the company's steel operations increased $61 to $822 per ton.  The average ferrous scrap cost per ton melted increased $21 to $321 per ton. 

First quarter 2018 operating income attributable to the company's flat roll steel operations increased over 70 percent sequentially, driven by metal spread expansion related to higher selling values and a five percent increase in shipments. Operating income from the company's long product steel operations increased over 25 percent, as a result of improved shipments and metal spread expansion, primarily from the company's Engineered Bar Products and Roanoke Bar divisions.  The company's steel production utilization rate was 94 percent in the first quarter 2018, compared to the estimated domestic steel industry utilization rate of 76 percent. 

First quarter 2018 operating income from the company's metals recycling operations increased to $28 million, compared to $22 million in the sequential fourth quarter, based on higher average selling values and a seven percent increase in recycled ferrous shipments, resulting from strong domestic steel mill demand. 

The company's fabrication operations recorded first quarter 2018 operating income of $20 million, compared to sequential fourth quarter results of $22 million, as improved average selling values were more than offset by seasonally lower shipments. 

Outlook 

"We remain confident that current and anticipated macroeconomic and market conditions are in place to benefit domestic steel consumption in 2018," said Millett.  "Domestic steel inventory levels remain reasonably balanced.  World steel demand and pricing have improved.  Based on strong domestic steel demand fundamentals and customer optimism, we believe price momentum and growth in steel consumption will continue during the year. We also believe recent U.S. Federal Administration steel trade actions will result in reduced imports during the year, and that tax reform will provide a stimulus for additional domestic fixed asset investment and growth.  In combination with our expansion initiatives, we believe there are firm drivers for our growth in 2018.

"We continue to strengthen our financial position through strong cash flow generation and the execution of our long-term strategy. We are well-positioned for growth, and remain focused on delivering shareholder value through organic and strategic growth opportunities," concluded Millett.

Conference Call and Webcast

Steel Dynamics, Inc. will hold a conference call to discuss first quarter 2018 operating and financial results on Thursday, April 19, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.  You may access the call and find dial-in information on the Investors section of the company's website at www.steeldynamics.com.  A replay of the call will be available on our website until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on April 24, 2018.

About Steel Dynamics, Inc.

Steel Dynamics is one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in the United States based on estimated annual steelmaking and metals recycling capability, with facilities located throughout the United States, and in Mexico.  Steel Dynamics produces steel products, including hot roll, cold roll, and coated sheet steel, structural steel beams and shapes, rail, engineered special-bar-quality steel, cold finished steel, merchant bar products, specialty steel sections and steel joists and deck.  In addition, the company produces liquid pig iron and processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap.

Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP financial measures, provide additional meaningful information regarding the company's performance and financial strength. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.  In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA included in this release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains some predictive statements about future events, including statements related to conditions in the steel and metallic scrap markets, Steel Dynamics' revenues, costs of purchased materials, future profitability and earnings, and the operation of new or existing facilities. These statements, which we generally precede or accompany by such typical conditional words as "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "seek," "project" or "expect," or by the words "may," "will," or "should," are intended to be made as "forward-looking," subject to many risks and uncertainties, within the safe harbor protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements speak only as of this date and are based upon information and assumptions, which we consider reasonable as of this date, concerning our businesses and the environments in which they operate. Such predictive statements are not guarantees of future performance, and we undertake no duty to update or revise any such statements. Some factors that could cause such forward-looking statements to turn out differently than anticipated include: (1) the effects of uncertain economic conditions; (2) cyclical and changing industrial demand; (3) changes in conditions in any of the steel or scrap-consuming sectors of the economy which affect demand for our products, including the strength of the non-residential and residential construction, automotive, manufacturing, appliance, pipe and tube, and other steel-consuming industries; (4) fluctuation in the cost of key raw materials and supplies (including steel scrap, iron units, and energy costs) and our ability to pass on any cost increases; (5) the impact of domestic and foreign import price competition; (6) unanticipated difficulties in integrating or starting up new or acquired businesses; (7) risks and uncertainties involving product and/or technology development; and (8) occurrences of unexpected plant outages or equipment failures.

More specifically, we refer you to Steel Dynamics' more detailed explanation of these and other factors and risks that may cause such predictive statements to turn out differently, as set forth in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K under the headings Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors, in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or in other reports which we from time to time file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These are available publicly on the SEC website, www.sec.gov, and on the Steel Dynamics website, www.steeldynamics.com: Investors: SEC Filings.

Steel Dynamics, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except per share data)



















Three Months Ended

Three Months

March 31,

Ended

2018

2017

December 31, 2017









Net sales

$

2,603,875

$

2,368,216

$

2,336,479

Costs of goods sold

2,140,459

1,896,062

2,015,655

      Gross profit

463,416

472,154

320,824









Selling, general and administrative expenses

106,431

102,933

96,209

Profit sharing

26,662

27,231

21,595

Amortization of intangible assets

6,926

7,424

7,073

      Operating income

323,397

334,566

195,947









Interest expense, net of capitalized interest

31,896

33,973

32,380

Other expense (income), net

(4,463)

(3,659)

2,215

      Income before income taxes

295,964

304,252

161,352









Income tax expense (benefit)

70,489

105,586

(141,819)

      Net income

225,475

198,666

303,171

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

2,076

2,151

1,562

      Net income attributable to Steel Dynamics, Inc.

$

227,551

$

200,817

$

304,733


















Basic earnings per share attributable to







   Steel Dynamics, Inc. stockholders

$

0.96

$

0.83

$

1.28









Weighted average common shares outstanding

236,623

242,943

237,177









Diluted earnings per share attributable to







   Steel Dynamics, Inc. stockholders, including the effect







   of assumed conversions when dilutive

$

0.96

$

0.82

$

1.28









Weighted average common shares







   and share equivalents outstanding

237,723

244,546

238,677


















Dividends declared per share

$

0.1875

$

0.1550

$

0.1550

Steel Dynamics, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)















March 31,

December 31,

Assets

2018

2017

(unaudited)



Current assets





   Cash and equivalents

$

985,824

$

1,028,649

   Short term investments

40,000


-

   Accounts receivable, net


987,655


868,837

   Inventories


1,600,058


1,519,347

   Other current assets


38,705


91,509

      Total current assets


3,652,242


3,508,342







Property, plant and equipment, net


2,657,937


2,675,904







Intangible assets, net

249,983


256,909







Goodwill

386,045


386,893







Other assets


26,606


27,684

      Total assets

$

6,972,813

$

6,855,732

Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities





   Accounts payable

$

562,618

$

489,448

   Income taxes payable

14,564


3,696

   Accrued expenses

273,912


346,580

   Current maturities of long-term debt

9,646


28,795

      Total current liabilities


860,740


868,519







Long-term debt

2,353,703


2,353,145







Deferred income taxes

314,736


305,949







Other liabilities

20,257


21,811

      Total liabilities


3,549,436


3,549,424







Commitments and contingencies












Redeemable noncontrolling interests

111,240


111,240







Equity





   Common stock

644


644

   Treasury stock, at cost

(730,700)


(665,297)

   Additional paid-in capital


1,142,871


1,141,534

   Retained earnings


3,057,904


2,874,693

      Total Steel Dynamics, Inc. equity


3,470,719


3,351,574

   Noncontrolling interests

(158,582)


(156,506)

      Total equity

3,312,137


3,195,068

      Total liabilities and equity

$

6,972,813

$

6,855,732

Steel Dynamics, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)













Three Months Ended

March 31,

2018

2017






Operating activities:




   Net income

$

225,475

$

198,666






   Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by




      operating activities:




      Depreciation and amortization

76,135

75,057

      Equity-based compensation

12,841

11,303

      Deferred income taxes


9,545

7,716

      Other adjustments

30

(104)

      Changes in certain assets and liabilities:




         Accounts receivable


(118,818)

(153,364)

         Inventories


(80,711)

(86,819)

         Other assets


(105)

2,094

         Accounts payable


66,332

133,809

         Income taxes receivable/payable

63,962

96,319

         Accrued expenses

(76,751)

(44,247)

      Net cash provided by operating activities


177,935

240,430






Investing activities:




   Purchases of property, plant and equipment


(50,606)

(41,677)

   Purchases of short term investments

(40,000)

-

   Other investing activities

229

26,918

      Net cash used in investing activities

(90,377)

(14,759)






Financing activities:




   Issuance of current and long-term debt


93,058

-

   Repayment of current and long-term debt


(113,034)

(1,429)

   Dividends paid


(36,797)

(34,130)

   Purchase of treasury stock

(69,269)

(61,256)

   Other financing activities

(5,180)

(3,532)

      Net cash used in financing activities


(131,222)

(100,347)






Increase (decrease) in cash and equivalents


(43,664)

125,324

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period


1,035,085

848,105

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$

991,421

$

973,429












Supplemental disclosure information:




   Cash paid for interest

$

8,629

$

12,649

   Cash paid (received) for income taxes, net

$

(1,045)

$

1,554

Steel Dynamics, Inc.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

(dollars in thousands)






















First Quarter





2018

2017

4Q 2017

External Net Sales








   Steel

$

1,921,790

$

1,721,333

$

1,669,384

   Fabrication

201,492

194,096

220,515

   Metals Recycling

388,122

363,836

354,460

   Other

92,471

88,951

92,120

Consolidated


$

2,603,875

$

2,368,216

$

2,336,479










Operating Income








   Steel

$

338,357

$

352,423

$

207,358

   Fabrication

19,832

23,767

21,601

   Metals Recycling



27,805

21,341

22,379

Operations

385,994

397,531

251,338










Non-cash Amortization of Intangible Assets

(6,926)

(7,424)

(7,073)

Profit Sharing Expense

(26,662)

(27,231)

(21,595)

Non-segment Operations



(29,009)

(28,310)

(26,723)

Consolidated Operating Income


$

323,397

$

334,566

$

195,947




















Adjusted EBITDA








      Earnings Before Taxes


$

295,964

$

304,252

$

161,352

      Net Interest Expense

27,482

32,333

28,990

      Depreciation



67,823

66,269

66,460

      Amortization of Intangible Assets

6,926

7,424

7,073

      Non-controlling Interest

2,077

2,152

1,562

 EBITDA



400,272

412,430

265,437

      Non-cash Adjustments








         Unrealized Hedging (Gain) Loss

(9,956)

(637)

7,325

         Inventory Valuation

200

162

198

         Equity-based Compensation

9,580

9,074

11,636

         Financing Expenses

-

-

1,242

Adjusted EBITDA

$

400,096

$

421,029

$

285,838




















Other Operating Information








   Steel








      Average External Sales Price (Per ton)

$

822

$

743

$

761

      Average Ferrous Cost (Per ton melted)

$

321

$

264

$

300










      Flat Roll Shipments

1,743,576

1,735,954

1,659,049

      Long Product Shipments








         Structural and Rail Division

368,783

350,555

339,597

         Engineered Bar Products Division

215,150

192,140

191,652

         Roanoke Bar Division

123,403

125,869

107,319

         Steel of West Virginia

83,732

77,229

66,724

Total Shipments (Tons)

2,534,644

2,481,747

2,364,341










External Shipments (Tons)

2,327,515

2,305,080

2,184,135










         Steel Production (Tons)

2,601,200

2,544,082

2,437,851










   Metals Recycling








      Total Nonferrous Shipments (000's of pounds)

271,628

283,603

271,036

      Total Ferrous Shipments (Gross tons)

1,256,899

1,338,599

1,172,015

External Ferrous Shipments (Gross tons)

436,990

485,414

429,512










   Fabrication








      Average External Sales Price (Per ton)

$

1,345

$

1,291

$

1,335

      Total Shipments (Tons)

149,926

150,402

165,338

 

