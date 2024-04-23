Steel Dynamics Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

FORT WAYNE, Ind., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

First Quarter 2024 Performance Highlights:

Steel shipments of 3.3 million tons

Net sales of $4.7 billion , operating income of $751 million , net income of $584 million , and adjusted EBITDA of $879 million

, operating income of , net income of , and adjusted EBITDA of Cash flow from operations of $355 million , which was reduced by the annual companywide profit-sharing contribution of $265 million in the quarter

, which was reduced by the annual companywide profit-sharing contribution of in the quarter Strong liquidity of $3.1 billion as of March 31, 2024

as of Share repurchases of $298 million of the company's common stock, representing 1.5 percent of its outstanding shares

of the company's common stock, representing 1.5 percent of its outstanding shares First quarter 2024 cash dividend increase of 8 percent

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: STLD) today announced first quarter 2024 financial results. The company reported first quarter 2024 net sales of $4.7 billion and net income of $584 million, or $3.67 per diluted share. Comparatively, the company's sequential fourth quarter 2023 net income was $424 million, or $2.61 per diluted share and prior year first quarter net income was $637 million, or $3.70 per diluted share.

"The teams executed well delivering a solid first quarter performance," said Mark D. Millett, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Underlying steel demand was steady in the quarter; however, we experienced some steel order volatility early in the quarter as customer inventories remain incredibly low and scrap prices declined month over month in the quarter. Customer orders rebounded strongly in March supporting increased pricing and solid order backlogs, especially within our value-added coated flat rolled steel products portfolio.

"The teams achieved strong first quarter 2024 operating income of $751 million and adjusted EBITDA of $879 million," continued Millett. "The sequential improvement in earnings was driven by our steel and metals recycling businesses and supported by continued historically strong results from our steel fabrication operations. Across the company, our teams achieved strong performance, while keeping each other safe."

First Quarter 2024 Comments

First quarter 2024 operating income for the company's steel operations was $675 million, or 85 percent higher than sequential fourth quarter results, due to solid demand resulting in near-record first quarter steel shipments of 3.3 million tons and higher realized selling values. The automotive, non-residential construction, energy, and industrial sectors lead demand. Flat rolled steel pricing has rebounded from recent lows and steel producer lead times have extended since the end of the first quarter. The first quarter 2024 average external product selling price for the company's steel operations increased $111 sequentially to $1,201 per ton. The average ferrous scrap cost per ton melted at the company's steel mills increased $24 sequentially to $417 per ton.

Compared to the sequential fourth quarter, first quarter 2024 operating income from the company's metals recycling operations increased to $23 million, based on increased demand supporting higher volume and metal spread expansion. Domestic steel production utilization increased from 74 percent in the sequential fourth quarter to 77 percent in the first quarter 2024. The team did an excellent job executing in a falling price environment since December 2023 before prices stabilized in April.

The company's steel fabrication operations achieved historically strong operating income of $178 million in the first quarter 2024, but below sequential fourth quarter results, based on seasonally lower shipments coupled with a decline in metal spread as realized pricing declined and steel raw material input costs increased in the quarter. The steel fabrication order backlog extends through the third quarter 2024, at pricing levels well above pre-Covid levels. In addition, the continued onshoring of manufacturing, coupled with the robust U.S. infrastructure program and industrial build-outs, supports strong demand for 2024 and beyond.

Based on the company's differentiated business model and highly variable cost structure, the company generated cash flow from operations of $355 million during the quarter, even after funding the companywide profit-sharing contribution of $265 million. The company also invested $374 million in capital investments, paid cash dividends of $68 million, and repurchased $298 million of its outstanding common stock, representing 1.5 percent of its outstanding shares, while maintaining strong liquidity of $3.1 billion as of March 31, 2024.

Outlook

"We remain confident that market conditions are in place for domestic steel consumption to be strong throughout 2024," said Millett. "Order entry activity continues to be solid across all of our businesses and steel pricing has firmed. We believe North American steel consumption will increase in 2024, and that demand for lower-carbon emission, U.S. produced steel products coupled with lower imports will support steel pricing. We believe the automotive, non-residential construction, industrial, and energy sectors will remain solid this year. The continued onshoring of manufacturing businesses, combined with the expectation of significant fixed asset investment to be derived from public funding related to the U.S. Infrastructure, Inflation Reduction Act, and Department of Energy programs, will competitively position the domestic steel industry. We believe this will benefit all of our operating platforms, especially our steel and steel fabrication businesses.

"We have successfully started commissioning and operating our four new value-added flat rolled steel coating lines. The teams have produced prime quality galvanized and painted products on the first two lines in record times. We expect to begin benefitting from the additional 1.1 million tons of value-added steel products beginning in the second quarter of this year and fully in 2025.

"We are also quickly progressing on our aluminum flat rolled products mill and are incredibly excited about this meaningful growth opportunity, which is aligned with our existing business and operational expertise," said Millett. "We plan to begin operating the aluminum flat rolled mill mid-2025. We have intentionally grown with our customers' needs, providing efficient sustainable supply-chain solutions for the highest quality products. Thus far, this has primarily been achieved within the steel industry – however, a significant number of our flat rolled steel customers are also consumers and processors of aluminum flat rolled products. We are pleased to further diversify our end markets with plans to supply aluminum flat rolled products with high recycled content to the countercyclical sustainable beverage can and packaging industry, in addition to the automotive, industrial, and construction sectors. We believe our unique performance-based operating culture, coupled with our considerable experience in successfully constructing and operating cost-effective, highly profitable flat rolled steel mills, positions us exceptionally well to execute this strategic opportunity and to deliver strong long-term value creation. Our customers and our people are also incredibly excited for this growth opportunity.

"Our commitment is to the health and safety of our teams, families, and communities, while meeting the current and future needs of our customers. Our culture and business model continue to positively differentiate our performance from the rest of the industry. We are competitively positioned and focused to generate long-term sustainable value," concluded Millett.

About Steel Dynamics, Inc.

Steel Dynamics is one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in North America, based on estimated annual steelmaking and metals recycling capability, with facilities located throughout the United States, and in Mexico. Steel Dynamics produces steel products, including hot roll, cold roll, and coated sheet steel, structural steel beams and shapes, rail, engineered special-bar-quality steel, cold finished steel, merchant bar products, specialty steel sections, and steel joists and deck. In addition, the company produces liquid pig iron and processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap.

Steel Dynamics, Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except per share data)























Three Months Ended

Three Months



March 31,

Ended



2024

2023

Dec. 31, 2023



















Net sales

$ 4,694,003

$ 4,893,206

$ 4,233,423 Costs of goods sold



3,713,205



3,837,084



3,502,539 Gross profit



980,798



1,056,122



730,884



















Selling, general and administrative expenses



159,507



144,309



157,207 Profit sharing



62,652



69,575



47,055 Amortization of intangible assets



7,664



6,878



8,086 Operating income



750,975



835,360



518,536



















Interest expense, net of capitalized interest



11,978



22,507



14,795 Other (income) expense, net



(26,784)



(34,936)



(38,498) Income before income taxes



765,781



847,789



542,239



















Income tax expense



178,281



203,456



115,199 Net income



587,500



644,333



427,040 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests



(3,459)



(7,023)



(2,770) Net income attributable to Steel Dynamics, Inc.

$ 584,041

$ 637,310

$ 424,270







































Basic earnings per share attributable to

















Steel Dynamics, Inc. stockholders

$ 3.68

$ 3.71

$ 2.63



















Weighted average common shares outstanding



158,666



171,597



161,434



















Diluted earnings per share attributable to

















Steel Dynamics, Inc. stockholders, including the

















effect of assumed conversions when dilutive

$ 3.67

$ 3.70

$ 2.61



















Weighted average common shares

















and share equivalents outstanding



159,354



172,479



162,276







































Dividends declared per share

$ 0.46

$ 0.425

$ 0.425

Steel Dynamics, Inc. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands)















March 31,



December 31, Assets 2024



2023

(unaudited)







Current assets











Cash and equivalents $ 1,039,421



$ 1,400,887 Short-term investments

653,255





721,210 Accounts receivable, net

1,739,060





1,608,307 Inventories

3,027,143





2,894,632 Other current assets

138,557





162,790 Total current assets

6,597,436





6,787,826













Property, plant and equipment, net

7,063,990





6,734,218













Intangible assets, net

250,095





257,759













Goodwill

477,471





477,471













Other assets

637,758





651,146 Total assets $ 15,026,750



$ 14,908,420 Liabilities and Equity











Current liabilities











Accounts payable $ 1,183,593



$ 1,088,330 Income taxes payable

150,103





5,524 Accrued expenses

539,272





778,455 Current maturities of long-term debt

425,696





459,987 Total current liabilities

2,298,664





2,332,296













Long-term debt

2,612,246





2,611,069













Deferred income taxes

923,745





944,768













Other liabilities

144,336





180,760 Total liabilities

5,978,991





6,068,893













Commitments and contingencies

























Redeemable noncontrolling interests

171,212





171,212













Equity











Common stock

651





651 Treasury stock, at cost

(6,182,274)





(5,897,606) Additional paid-in capital

1,197,176





1,217,610 Retained earnings

14,056,868





13,545,590 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(13)





421 Total Steel Dynamics, Inc. equity

9,072,408





8,866,666 Noncontrolling interests

(195,861)





(198,351) Total equity

8,876,547





8,668,315 Total liabilities and equity $ 15,026,750



$ 14,908,420

Steel Dynamics, Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands)













Three Months Ended

March 31,

2024

2023











Operating activities:









Net income $ 587,500

$ 644,333











Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by









operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization

115,252



107,694 Equity-based compensation

15,612



16,078 Deferred income taxes

(21,024)



9,008 Other adjustments

18,705



(10,006) Changes in certain assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable

(130,753)



(70,922) Inventories

(133,025)



141,112 Other assets

(12,176)



7,842 Accounts payable

29,499



117,312 Income taxes receivable/payable

165,664



189,247 Accrued expenses

(280,037)



(417,915) Net cash provided by operating activities

355,217



733,783











Investing activities:









Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(374,310)



(226,319) Purchases of short-term investments

(205,873)



(356,777) Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments

272,994



271,107 Other investing activities

14,255



2,343 Net cash used in investing activities

(292,934)



(309,646)











Financing activities:









Issuance of current and long-term debt

379,268



393,910 Repayment of current and long-term debt

(413,939)



(405,279) Dividends paid

(68,008)



(58,798) Purchase of treasury stock

(298,059)



(353,997) Other financing activities

(23,108)



(23,449) Net cash used in financing activities

(423,846)



(447,613)











Decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(361,563)



(23,476) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

1,406,464



1,633,919 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 1,044,901

$ 1,610,443























Supplemental disclosure information:









Cash paid for interest $ 9,327

$ 9,596 Cash paid for income taxes, net $ 28,390

$ 4,703

Steel Dynamics, Inc. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands)





First Quarter













2024



2023



Q4 2023

External Net Sales



















Steel

$ 3,366,237

$ 3,088,490

$ 2,915,325

Steel Fabrication



447,179



868,768



520,573

Metals Recycling



569,473



583,468



488,070

Other



311,114



352,480



309,455

Consolidated Net Sales

$ 4,694,003

$ 4,893,206

$ 4,233,423

Operating Income (Loss)



















Steel

$ 674,648

$ 346,478

$ 364,829

Steel Fabrication



178,381



551,313



249,930

Metals Recycling



22,635



42,930



6,429

Aluminum



(13,531)



(2,422)



(10,769)







862,133



938,299



610,419























Non-cash amortization of intangible assets



(7,664)



(6,878)



(8,086)

Profit sharing expense



(62,652)



(69,575)



(47,055)

Non-segment operations



(40,842)



(26,486)



(36,742)

Consolidated Operating Income

$ 750,975

$ 835,360

$ 518,536

Adjusted EBITDA



















Net income

$ 587,500

$ 644,333

$ 427,040

Income taxes



178,281



203,456



115,199

Net interest expense (income)



(14,327)



(3,470)



(16,830)

Depreciation



106,030



99,210



102,082

Amortization of intangible assets



7,664



6,878



8,086

EBITDA



865,148



950,407



635,577

Non-cash adjustments



















Unrealized (gains) losses on derivatives



















and currency remeasurement



(1,347)



(8,142)



461

Equity-based compensation



14,825



13,877



22,694

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 878,626

$ 956,142

$ 658,732























Other Operating Information



















Steel



















Average external sales price (Per ton)

$ 1,201

$ 1,076

$ 1,090

Average ferrous cost (Per ton melted)

$ 417

$ 413

$ 393























Flat Roll shipments



















Butler, Columbus, and Sinton



1,993,305



1,929,792



1,841,701

Steel Processing divisions *



418,547



435,602



423,690

Long Product shipments



















Structural and Rail Division



440,921



495,551



407,175

Engineered Bar Products Division



191,373



231,723



186,390

Roanoke Bar Division



124,920



157,024



117,244

Steel of West Virginia



86,528



95,456



87,537

Total Shipments (Tons)



3,255,594



3,345,148



3,063,737























External Shipments (Tons)



2,803,569



2,869,321



2,674,396























Steel Mill Production (Tons)



2,992,018



2,939,032



2,755,778























Metals Recycling



















Nonferrous shipments (000's of pounds)



289,436



285,837



262,734

Ferrous shipments (Gross tons)



1,453,619



1,452,821



1,363,165

External ferrous shipments (Gross tons)



536,973



567,403



506,128

Steel Fabrication



















Average sales price (Per ton)

$ 3,141

$ 5,021

$ 3,501

Shipments (Tons)



143,842



173,021



150,002























* Includes Heartland, The Techs and United Steel Supply operations

SOURCE Steel Dynamics, Inc.