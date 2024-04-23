Steel Dynamics Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

News provided by

Steel Dynamics, Inc.

Apr 23, 2024, 16:30 ET

FORT WAYNE, Ind., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

First Quarter 2024 Performance Highlights:

  • Steel shipments of 3.3 million tons
  • Net sales of $4.7 billion, operating income of $751 million, net income of $584 million, and adjusted EBITDA of $879 million
  • Cash flow from operations of $355 million, which was reduced by the annual companywide profit-sharing contribution of $265 million in the quarter
  • Strong liquidity of $3.1 billion as of March 31, 2024
  • Share repurchases of $298 million of the company's common stock, representing 1.5 percent of its outstanding shares
  • First quarter 2024 cash dividend increase of 8 percent

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: STLD) today announced first quarter 2024 financial results. The company reported first quarter 2024 net sales of $4.7 billion and net income of $584 million, or $3.67 per diluted share. Comparatively, the company's sequential fourth quarter 2023 net income was $424 million, or $2.61 per diluted share and prior year first quarter net income was $637 million, or $3.70 per diluted share.

"The teams executed well delivering a solid first quarter performance," said Mark D. Millett, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Underlying steel demand was steady in the quarter; however, we experienced some steel order volatility early in the quarter as customer inventories remain incredibly low and scrap prices declined month over month in the quarter. Customer orders rebounded strongly in March supporting increased pricing and solid order backlogs, especially within our value-added coated flat rolled steel products portfolio.   

"The teams achieved strong first quarter 2024 operating income of $751 million and adjusted EBITDA of $879 million," continued Millett. "The sequential improvement in earnings was driven by our steel and metals recycling businesses and supported by continued historically strong results from our steel fabrication operations. Across the company, our teams achieved strong performance, while keeping each other safe."  

First Quarter 2024 Comments

First quarter 2024 operating income for the company's steel operations was $675 million, or 85 percent higher than sequential fourth quarter results, due to solid demand resulting in near-record first quarter steel shipments of 3.3 million tons and higher realized selling values. The automotive, non-residential construction, energy, and industrial sectors lead demand. Flat rolled steel pricing has rebounded from recent lows and steel producer lead times have extended since the end of the first quarter. The first quarter 2024 average external product selling price for the company's steel operations increased $111 sequentially to $1,201 per ton. The average ferrous scrap cost per ton melted at the company's steel mills increased $24 sequentially to $417 per ton.

Compared to the sequential fourth quarter, first quarter 2024 operating income from the company's metals recycling operations increased to $23 million, based on increased demand supporting higher volume and metal spread expansion. Domestic steel production utilization increased from 74 percent in the sequential fourth quarter to 77 percent in the first quarter 2024. The team did an excellent job executing in a falling price environment since December 2023 before prices stabilized in April.   

The company's steel fabrication operations achieved historically strong operating income of $178 million in the first quarter 2024, but below sequential fourth quarter results, based on seasonally lower shipments coupled with a decline in metal spread as realized pricing declined and steel raw material input costs increased in the quarter. The steel fabrication order backlog extends through the third quarter 2024, at pricing levels well above pre-Covid levels. In addition, the continued onshoring of manufacturing, coupled with the robust U.S. infrastructure program and industrial build-outs, supports strong demand for 2024 and beyond.

Based on the company's differentiated business model and highly variable cost structure, the company generated cash flow from operations of $355 million during the quarter, even after funding the companywide profit-sharing contribution of $265 million. The company also invested $374 million in capital investments, paid cash dividends of $68 million, and repurchased $298 million of its outstanding common stock, representing 1.5 percent of its outstanding shares, while maintaining strong liquidity of $3.1 billion as of March 31, 2024.

Outlook   

"We remain confident that market conditions are in place for domestic steel consumption to be strong throughout 2024," said Millett. "Order entry activity continues to be solid across all of our businesses and steel pricing has firmed. We believe North American steel consumption will increase in 2024, and that demand for lower-carbon emission, U.S. produced steel products coupled with lower imports will support steel pricing. We believe the automotive, non-residential construction, industrial, and energy sectors will remain solid this year. The continued onshoring of manufacturing businesses, combined with the expectation of significant fixed asset investment to be derived from public funding related to the U.S. Infrastructure, Inflation Reduction Act, and Department of Energy programs, will competitively position the domestic steel industry. We believe this will benefit all of our operating platforms, especially our steel and steel fabrication businesses.

"We have successfully started commissioning and operating our four new value-added flat rolled steel coating lines. The teams have produced prime quality galvanized and painted products on the first two lines in record times. We expect to begin benefitting from the additional 1.1 million tons of value-added steel products beginning in the second quarter of this year and fully in 2025.

"We are also quickly progressing on our aluminum flat rolled products mill and are incredibly excited about this meaningful growth opportunity, which is aligned with our existing business and operational expertise," said Millett. "We plan to begin operating the aluminum flat rolled mill mid-2025. We have intentionally grown with our customers' needs, providing efficient sustainable supply-chain solutions for the highest quality products. Thus far, this has primarily been achieved within the steel industry – however, a significant number of our flat rolled steel customers are also consumers and processors of aluminum flat rolled products. We are pleased to further diversify our end markets with plans to supply aluminum flat rolled products with high recycled content to the countercyclical sustainable beverage can and packaging industry, in addition to the automotive, industrial, and construction sectors. We believe our unique performance-based operating culture, coupled with our considerable experience in successfully constructing and operating cost-effective, highly profitable flat rolled steel mills, positions us exceptionally well to execute this strategic opportunity and to deliver strong long-term value creation. Our customers and our people are also incredibly excited for this growth opportunity.

"Our commitment is to the health and safety of our teams, families, and communities, while meeting the current and future needs of our customers. Our culture and business model continue to positively differentiate our performance from the rest of the industry. We are competitively positioned and focused to generate long-term sustainable value," concluded Millett.

Conference Call and Webcast

Steel Dynamics, Inc. will hold a conference call to discuss first quarter 2024 operating and financial results on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. You may access the call and find dial-in information on the Investors section of the company's website at www.steeldynamics.com.  A replay of the call will be available on our website until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on May 1, 2024.

About Steel Dynamics, Inc.

Steel Dynamics is one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in North America, based on estimated annual steelmaking and metals recycling capability, with facilities located throughout the United States, and in Mexico. Steel Dynamics produces steel products, including hot roll, cold roll, and coated sheet steel, structural steel beams and shapes, rail, engineered special-bar-quality steel, cold finished steel, merchant bar products, specialty steel sections, and steel joists and deck. In addition, the company produces liquid pig iron and processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap.

Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provide additional meaningful information regarding the company's performance and financial strength. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to and not as an alternative for the company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, not all companies use identical calculations for EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA; therefore, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA included in this release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This report contains some predictive statements about future events, including statements related to conditions in domestic or global economies, conditions in steel, aluminum, and recycled metals market places, Steel Dynamics' revenues, costs of purchased materials, future profitability and earnings, and the operation of new, existing or planned facilities. These statements, which we generally precede or accompany by such typical conditional words as "anticipate", "intend", "believe", "estimate", "plan", "seek", "project", or "expect", or by the words "may", "will", or "should", are intended to be made as "forward-looking", subject to many risks and uncertainties, within the safe harbor protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements speak only as of this date and are based upon information and assumptions, which we consider reasonable as of this date, concerning our businesses and the environments in which they operate. Such predictive statements are not guarantees of future performance, and we undertake no duty to update or revise any such statements. Some factors that could cause such forward-looking statements to turn out differently than anticipated include: (1) domestic and global economic factors; (2) global steelmaking overcapacity and imports of steel, together with increased scrap prices; (3) pandemics, epidemics, widespread illness or other health issues; (4) the cyclical nature of the steel industry and the industries we serve; (5) volatility and major fluctuations in prices and availability of scrap metal, scrap substitutes and supplies, and our potential inability to pass higher costs on to our customers; (6) cost and availability of electricity, natural gas, oil, and other energy resources are subject to volatile market conditions; (7) increased environmental, greenhouse gas emissions and sustainability considerations from our customers or related regulations; (8) compliance with and changes in environmental and remediation requirements; (9) significant price and other forms of competition from other steel and aluminum producers, scrap processors and alternative materials; (10) availability of an adequate source of supply of scrap for our metals recycling operations; (11) cybersecurity threats and risks to the security of our sensitive data and information technology; (12) the implementation of our growth strategy; (13) litigation and legal compliance; (14) unexpected equipment downtime or shutdowns; (15) governmental agencies may refuse to grant or renew some of our licenses and permits; (16) our senior unsecured credit facility contains, and any future financing agreements may contain, restrictive covenants that may limit our flexibility; and (17) the impacts of impairment charges.

More specifically, we refer you to our more detailed explanation of these and other factors and risks that may cause such predictive statements to turn out differently, as set forth in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K under the headings Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors, in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, or in other reports which we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports are available publicly on the Securities and Exchange Commission website, www.sec.gov, and on our website, www.steeldynamics.com under "Investors – SEC Filings."

Steel Dynamics, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except per share data)












Three Months Ended

Three Months


March 31,

Ended


2024

2023

Dec. 31, 2023










Net sales

$

4,694,003

$

4,893,206

$

4,233,423

Costs of goods sold

3,713,205

3,837,084

3,502,539

      Gross profit

980,798

1,056,122

730,884










Selling, general and administrative expenses

159,507

144,309

157,207

Profit sharing

62,652

69,575

47,055

Amortization of intangible assets

7,664

6,878

8,086

      Operating income

750,975

835,360

518,536










Interest expense, net of capitalized interest

11,978

22,507

14,795

Other (income) expense, net

(26,784)

(34,936)

(38,498)

      Income before income taxes

765,781

847,789

542,239










Income tax expense

178,281

203,456

115,199

      Net income

587,500

644,333

427,040

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(3,459)

(7,023)

(2,770)

      Net income attributable to Steel Dynamics, Inc.

$

584,041

$

637,310

$

424,270




















Basic earnings per share attributable to








   Steel Dynamics, Inc. stockholders

$

3.68

$

3.71

$

2.63










Weighted average common shares outstanding

158,666

171,597

161,434










Diluted earnings per share attributable to








   Steel Dynamics, Inc. stockholders, including the








   effect of assumed conversions when dilutive

$

3.67

$

3.70

$

2.61










Weighted average common shares








   and share equivalents outstanding

159,354

172,479

162,276




















Dividends declared per share

$

0.46

$

0.425

$

0.425

Steel Dynamics, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)








March 31,

December 31,

Assets

2024

2023

(unaudited)



Current assets





   Cash and equivalents

$

1,039,421

$

1,400,887

   Short-term investments

653,255


721,210

   Accounts receivable, net


1,739,060


1,608,307

   Inventories


3,027,143


2,894,632

   Other current assets


138,557


162,790

      Total current assets


6,597,436


6,787,826







Property, plant and equipment, net


7,063,990


6,734,218







Intangible assets, net

250,095


257,759







Goodwill

477,471


477,471







Other assets


637,758


651,146

      Total assets

$

15,026,750

$

14,908,420

Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities





   Accounts payable

$

1,183,593

$

1,088,330

   Income taxes payable

150,103


5,524

   Accrued expenses

539,272


778,455

   Current maturities of long-term debt

425,696


459,987

      Total current liabilities


2,298,664


2,332,296







Long-term debt

2,612,246


2,611,069







Deferred income taxes

923,745


944,768







Other liabilities

144,336


180,760

      Total liabilities


5,978,991


6,068,893







Commitments and contingencies












Redeemable noncontrolling interests

171,212


171,212







Equity





   Common stock

651


651

   Treasury stock, at cost

(6,182,274)


(5,897,606)

   Additional paid-in capital


1,197,176


1,217,610

   Retained earnings


14,056,868


13,545,590

   Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(13)


421

      Total Steel Dynamics, Inc. equity


9,072,408


8,866,666

   Noncontrolling interests

(195,861)


(198,351)

      Total equity

8,876,547


8,668,315

      Total liabilities and equity

$

15,026,750

$

14,908,420

Steel Dynamics, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)







Three Months Ended

March 31,

2024

2023






Operating activities:




   Net income

$

587,500

$

644,333






   Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by




      operating activities:




      Depreciation and amortization

115,252

107,694

      Equity-based compensation

15,612

16,078

      Deferred income taxes


(21,024)

9,008

      Other adjustments

18,705

(10,006)

      Changes in certain assets and liabilities:




         Accounts receivable


(130,753)

(70,922)

         Inventories


(133,025)

141,112

         Other assets


(12,176)

7,842

         Accounts payable


29,499

117,312

         Income taxes receivable/payable

165,664

189,247

         Accrued expenses

(280,037)

(417,915)

      Net cash provided by operating activities


355,217

733,783






Investing activities:




   Purchases of property, plant and equipment


(374,310)

(226,319)

   Purchases of short-term investments

(205,873)

(356,777)

   Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments

272,994

271,107

   Other investing activities

14,255

2,343

      Net cash used in investing activities

(292,934)

(309,646)






Financing activities:




   Issuance of current and long-term debt


379,268

393,910

   Repayment of current and long-term debt


(413,939)

(405,279)

   Dividends paid


(68,008)

(58,798)

   Purchase of treasury stock

(298,059)

(353,997)

   Other financing activities

(23,108)

(23,449)

      Net cash used in financing activities


(423,846)

(447,613)






Decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(361,563)

(23,476)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period


1,406,464

1,633,919

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$

1,044,901

$

1,610,443












Supplemental disclosure information:




   Cash paid for interest

$

9,327

$

9,596

   Cash paid for income taxes, net

$

28,390

$

4,703

Steel Dynamics, Inc.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

(dollars in thousands)


First Quarter






2024

2023

Q4 2023

External Net Sales









   Steel

$

3,366,237

$

3,088,490

$

2,915,325

   Steel Fabrication

447,179

868,768

520,573

   Metals Recycling

569,473

583,468

488,070

   Other

311,114

352,480

309,455

Consolidated Net Sales

$

4,694,003

$

4,893,206

$

4,233,423

Operating Income (Loss)









   Steel

$

674,648

$

346,478

$

364,829

   Steel Fabrication

178,381

551,313

249,930

   Metals Recycling

22,635

42,930

6,429

   Aluminum

(13,531)

(2,422)

(10,769)



862,133

938,299

610,419











   Non-cash amortization of intangible assets

(7,664)

(6,878)

(8,086)

   Profit sharing expense

(62,652)

(69,575)

(47,055)

   Non-segment operations



(40,842)

(26,486)

(36,742)

Consolidated Operating Income

$

750,975

$

835,360

$

518,536

Adjusted EBITDA









      Net income

$

587,500

$

644,333

$

427,040

      Income taxes

178,281

203,456

115,199

      Net interest expense (income)

(14,327)

(3,470)

(16,830)

      Depreciation



106,030

99,210

102,082

      Amortization of intangible assets

7,664

6,878

8,086

 EBITDA

865,148

950,407

635,577

      Non-cash adjustments









         Unrealized (gains) losses on derivatives









             and currency remeasurement

(1,347)

(8,142)

461

         Equity-based compensation

14,825

13,877

22,694

Adjusted EBITDA

$

878,626

$

956,142

$

658,732











Other Operating Information









   Steel









      Average external sales price (Per ton)

$

1,201

$

1,076

$

1,090

      Average ferrous cost (Per ton melted)

$

417

$

413

$

393











      Flat Roll shipments









         Butler, Columbus, and Sinton

1,993,305

1,929,792

1,841,701

         Steel Processing divisions *

418,547

435,602

423,690

      Long Product shipments









         Structural and Rail Division

440,921

495,551

407,175

         Engineered Bar Products Division

191,373

231,723

186,390

         Roanoke Bar Division

124,920

157,024

117,244

         Steel of West Virginia

86,528

95,456

87,537

Total Shipments (Tons)

3,255,594

3,345,148

3,063,737











External Shipments (Tons)

2,803,569

2,869,321

2,674,396











Steel Mill Production (Tons)

2,992,018

2,939,032

2,755,778











   Metals Recycling









      Nonferrous shipments (000's of pounds)

289,436

285,837

262,734

      Ferrous shipments (Gross tons)

1,453,619

1,452,821

1,363,165

         External ferrous shipments (Gross tons)

536,973

567,403

506,128

   Steel Fabrication









      Average sales price (Per ton)

$

3,141

$

5,021

$

3,501

      Shipments (Tons)

143,842

173,021

150,002











*   Includes Heartland, The Techs and United Steel Supply operations

SOURCE Steel Dynamics, Inc.

Also from this source

Steel Dynamics Announces First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: STLD), one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in North America, today announced it intends ...

Steel Dynamics Announces Leadership Appointments

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: STLD) today announced leadership appointments for James Anderson and Chad Bickford. "I am excited and pleased to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Machine Tools, Metalworking and Metallurgy

Image1

Earnings

News Releases in Similar Topics