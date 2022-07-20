Steel Dynamics Reports Record Second Quarter 2022 Results

Steel Dynamics, Inc.

Jul 20, 2022, 16:30 ET

FORT WAYNE, Ind., July 20, 2022

Second Quarter 2022 Performance Highlights:

  • Record steel shipments of 3.1 million tons
  • Record net sales of $6.2 billion
  • Record operating income of $1.6 billion and net income of $1.2 billion
  • Record steel fabrication operating income of $599 million and record shipments of 218,000 tons
  • Record cash flow from operations of $1.0 billion and record adjusted EBITDA of $1.7 billion
  • Repurchased $517 million of the company's common stock, representing 3.5 percent of its outstanding shares

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: STLD) today announced second quarter 2022 financial results. The company reported record second quarter 2022 net sales of $6.2 billion and record net income of $1.2 billion, or $6.44 per diluted share. Excluding the impact from the following item, the company's second quarter 2022 adjusted net income was $1.3 billion, or $6.73 per diluted share:

  • Costs of approximately $77 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, associated with the continued startup of the company's Sinton Texas Flat Roll Steel Mill growth investment.

Comparatively, the company's sequential first quarter 2022 earnings were $5.71 per diluted share, and adjusted earnings were $6.02 per diluted share excluding costs of $0.31 per diluted share (net of capitalized interest), associated with construction and startup of the company's Sinton Texas Flat Roll Steel Mill. Prior year second quarter earnings were $3.32 per diluted share and adjusted earnings were $3.40 per diluted share, excluding costs of $0.08 per diluted share (net of capitalized interest), associated with construction of the company's Texas Flat Roll Steel Mill.

"The team delivered another strong performance, achieving record quarterly operating and financial performance, including record sales, operating income, cash flow from operations, and adjusted EBITDA," said Mark D. Millett, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer. "Our second quarter 2022 operating income was $1.6 billion, with adjusted EBITDA of $1.7 billion. This tremendous accomplishment displays the power of our highly diversified, value-added, circular manufacturing model — as the strength in our steel fabrication operations more than offset lower earnings in our flat roll steel business, as realized flat roll steel selling values declined during the quarter. Despite softening hot roll coil steel pricing, we achieved record quarterly steel shipments of 3.1 million tons based on solid steel demand, led by the automotive, construction, and industrial sectors, with energy continuing to improve.

"The teams achieved strong operating and financial results across all of our operating platforms," continued Millett. "Second quarter operating income from our steel and metals recycling operations remained very strong at $1.1 billion and $58 million, respectively. Our steel fabrication operations again achieved record results, with earnings of $599 million, based on significantly higher realized selling values and a continued strong construction demand environment. Steel joist and deck pricing and order activity continues to be robust, supporting our continued near-record order backlog with higher forward pricing."  

Second Quarter 2022 Comments

Second quarter 2022 operating income for the company's steel operations remained historically strong at $1.1 billion. The incremental decline in earnings resulted from metal spread compression within the company's flat roll steel operations, as lower average flat roll steel pricing more than offset higher flat roll steel shipments. Demand for the company's long product steel also continues to be strong, supporting increased average realized pricing and shipments. The second quarter 2022 average external product selling price for the company's steel operations decreased $22 sequentially to $1,539 per ton. The average ferrous scrap cost per ton melted at the company's steel mills increased $64 sequentially to $538 per ton.

Second quarter operating income from the company's metals recycling operations increased to $58 million, above first quarter sequential results of $48 million, based on strong demand supporting increased pricing and related metal spread. Solid demand for ferrous scrap resulted in a 7 percent increase in second quarter 2022 shipments, compared to first quarter sequential results.  

The company's steel fabrication operations reported another record operating income of $599 million in the second quarter 2022, substantially above sequential first quarter results, as significantly higher selling values and strong shipments more than offset marginally higher steel input costs. The non-residential construction sector remains strong, resulting in a near-record order backlog and higher forward-pricing for the company's steel fabrication platform. The company anticipates this momentum to continue into 2023 based on these dynamics.

Based on the company's differentiated business model and highly variable cost structure, the company generated record cash flow from operations of $1.0 billion during the quarter. The company also invested $164 million in capital investments, paid cash dividends of $64 million, and repurchased $517 million of its outstanding common stock representing 3.5 percent of its outstanding stock, while maintaining strong liquidity of $2.5 billion as of June 30, 2022.

Year-to-Date June 30, 2022 Comparison

For the six months ended June 30, 2022, net income was $2.3 billion, or $12.14 per diluted share, with net sales of $11.8 billion, as compared to net income of $1.1 billion, or $5.35 per diluted share, with net sales of $8.0 billion for the same period in 2021. Excluding the impact from the following item, the company's first half 2022 adjusted net income was $2.4 billion, or $12.74 per diluted share:

  • Costs of approximately $161 million, or $0.60 per diluted share (net of capitalized interest), associated with construction and startup of the company's Sinton Texas Flat Roll Steel Mill growth investment.

Similarly, adjusting for the company's Texas steel mill construction costs, first half 2021 net income was $1.2 billion, or $5.50 per diluted share.

First half 2022 net sales increased 47 percent and operating income doubled to $3.1 billion, when compared to the same period in 2021. Higher earnings were driven by metal spread expansion within the company's steel fabrication business and steel operations, as increased product pricing outpaced higher raw material costs. The steel fabrication platform achieved record first half 2022 operating income of $1.1 billion, materially higher than the $38 million recorded in the first half 2021. First half 2022 operating income for the company's steel operations was $2.3 billion, an increase of $615 million compared to prior year results. The average first half 2022 external selling price for the company's steel operations increased $380 to $1,549 per ton compared prior year's same period, and the average ferrous scrap cost per ton melted at the company's steel mills increased $101 to $507 per ton.

Based on the company's differentiated business model and highly, variable cost structure, the company achieved cash flow from operations of $1.8 billion in the first half 2022, representing a record first half performance. The company also invested $323 million in capital investments, paid cash dividends of $115 million, and repurchased $906 million of its common stock, while maintaining strong liquidity.

Outlook   

"Customer order entry activity continues to be healthy across all of our businesses, conflicting with the more pessimistic emotion in the marketplace," said Millett. "Despite softening flat roll steel pricing, our steel order activity remains solid from the automotive, construction, and industrial sectors, with energy continuing to improve. Our steel fabrication operations order backlog remains at near-record volumes and forward pricing levels. This combined with continued healthy order activity and broad customer optimism, supports strong overall demand dynamics for the construction industry.

"Operations continue to ramp up at our Sinton Flat Roll Steel Mill, and the team has already achieved run rates of 80 percent through the hot side. However, they have been challenged with unexpected power and equipment issues that have impacted their operating time in July. The team expects to realize meaningful improvement for the remainder of the year. We are investing approximately $500 million to build four additional value-added flat roll steel coating lines comprised of two paint lines and two galvanizing lines with Galvalume® coating capability, a set of which will be located onsite at our new Texas steel mill, providing Sinton with the same diversification and higher-margin product capabilities as our two existing flat roll steel divisions. The other two lines will be placed at our Heartland Flat Roll Division located in Terre Haute, Indiana to support growing coated flat roll steel demand in the region and to further increase the diversification and cash generation capacity of our existing Midwest operations. Based on current plans, we believe these four lines will begin operating in the second half of 2023.

"We are excited about our recent partnership with Aymium," said Millett. "We believe this strategic joint venture will cost-effectively reduce our greenhouse gas emissions, which are already materially lower than our global steel competitors. We also believe Aymium's process can provide a renewable carbon alternative to fossil fuel for Iron Dynamics, our proprietary ironmaking operations. We have successfully trialed Aymium's biocarbon product in our steel operations, and conservatively estimate this first facility will reduce our Scope 1 steelmaking greenhouse gas emission intensity between 20 and 25 percent, with potential upside through the use of the facility's biogas. Our commitment to all aspects of sustainability is embedded in our founding principles. This investment represents a significant step forward on our path to carbon neutrality, and our continued commitment to reduce our environmental footprint."   

"We believe there are strong drivers for our continued growth and remain in a position of strength. Our recently announced planned investment in a new state-of-the-art low-carbon aluminum flat rolled mill continues our strategic growth, is aligned with our core steelmaking and recycling platforms, benefits many of our existing customers, and provides for future value creation. Our customers and our people are incredibly excited for this growth opportunity. Our commitment is to the health and safety of our teams, families, and communities, while meeting the growing needs of our customers. Our culture and business model continue to positively differentiate our performance from the industry. We are well-positioned for sustainable long-term growth and value creation," concluded Millett.

About Steel Dynamics, Inc.

Steel Dynamics is one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in the United States, based on estimated annual steelmaking and metals recycling capability, with facilities located throughout the United States, and in Mexico. Steel Dynamics produces steel products, including hot roll, cold roll, and coated sheet steel, structural steel beams and shapes, rail, engineered special-bar-quality steel, cold finished steel, merchant bar products, specialty steel sections and steel joists and deck. In addition, the company produces liquid pig iron and processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap.

Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP financial measures, provide additional meaningful information regarding the company's performance and financial strength. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA included in this release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains some predictive statements about future events, including statements related to conditions in domestic or global economies, conditions in steel and recycled metals marketplaces, Steel Dynamics' revenues, costs of purchased materials, future profitability and earnings, and the operation of new, existing or planned facilities. These statements, which we generally precede or accompany by such typical conditional words as "anticipate", "intend", "believe", "estimate", "plan", "seek", "project", or "expect", or by the words "may", "will", or "should", are intended to be made as "forward-looking," subject to many risks and uncertainties, within the safe harbor protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements speak only as of this date and are based upon information and assumptions, which we consider reasonable as of this date, concerning our businesses and the environments in which they operate. Such predictive statements are not a guarantee of future performance, and we undertake no duty to update or revise any such statements. Some factors that could cause such forward-looking statements to turn out differently than anticipated include: (1) domestic and global economic factors; (2) global steelmaking overcapacity and imports of steel, together with increased scrap prices; (3) pandemics, epidemics, widespread illness or other health issues, such as the COVID-19 pandemic; (4) the cyclical nature of the steel industry and the industries we serve; (5) volatility and major fluctuations in prices and availability of scrap metal, scrap substitutes, and our potential inability to pass higher costs on to our customers; (6) cost and availability of electricity, natural gas, oil, or other energy resources are subject to volatile market conditions; (7) increased environmental, greenhouse gas emissions and sustainability considerations or regulations; (8) compliance with and changes in environmental and remediation requirements; (9) significant price and other forms of competition from other steel producers, scrap processors and alternative materials; (10) availability of an adequate source of supply of scrap for our metals recycling operations; (11) cybersecurity threats and risks to the security of our sensitive data and information technology; (12) the implementation of our growth strategy; (13) litigation and legal compliance, (14) unexpected equipment downtime or shutdowns; (15) governmental agencies may refuse to grant or renew some of our licenses and permits required to operate our businesses; (16) our senior unsecured credit facility contains, and any future financing agreements may contain, restrictive covenants that may limit our flexibility; and (17) the impact of impairment charges.

More specifically, refer to Steel Dynamics' more detailed explanation of these and other factors and risks that may cause such predictive statements to turn out differently, as set forth in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K under the headings Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors, in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, or in other reports which we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These are available publicly on the Securities and Exchange Commission website, www.sec.gov, and on the Steel Dynamics website, www.steeldynamics.com under "Investors — SEC Filings".

Steel Dynamics, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except per share data)


















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Three Months


June 30,

June 30,

Ended


2022

2021

2022

2021

March 31, 2022
















Net sales

$

6,212,878

$

4,465,308

$

11,782,780

$

8,009,905

$

5,569,902

Costs of goods sold

4,329,536

3,265,616

8,116,925

6,009,947

3,787,389

      Gross profit

1,883,342

1,199,692

3,665,855

1,999,958

1,782,513
















Selling, general and administrative expenses

118,377

154,379

270,392

304,160

152,015

Profit sharing

139,742

82,140

268,211

130,988

128,469

Amortization of intangible assets

7,160

7,438

14,322

14,876

7,162

      Operating income

1,618,063

955,735

3,112,930

1,549,934

1,494,867
















Interest expense, net of capitalized interest

25,667

14,898

42,336

32,167

16,669

Other expense (income), net

(4,021)

10,039

16,447

20,110

20,468

      Income before income taxes

1,596,417

930,798

3,054,147

1,497,657

1,457,730
















Income tax expense

381,765

218,595

732,141

346,699

350,376

      Net income

1,214,652

712,203

2,322,006

1,150,958

1,107,354

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(5,098)

(9,912)

(8,521)

(18,160)

(3,423)

      Net income attributable to Steel Dynamics, Inc.

$

1,209,554

$

702,291

$

2,313,485

$

1,132,798

$

1,103,931
































Basic earnings per share attributable to














   Steel Dynamics, Inc. stockholders

$

6.49

$

3.35

$

12.22

$

5.39

$

5.74
















Weighted average common shares outstanding

186,442

209,647

189,300

210,331

192,158
















Diluted earnings per share attributable to














   Steel Dynamics, Inc. stockholders, including the














   effect of assumed conversions when dilutive

$

6.44

$

3.32

$

12.14

$

5.35

$

5.71
















Weighted average common shares














   and share equivalents outstanding

187,740

211,246

190,491

211,750

193,241
































Dividends declared per share

$

0.34

$

0.26

$

0.68

$

0.52

$

0.34

Steel Dynamics, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)








June 30,

December 31,

Assets

2022

2021

(unaudited)



Current assets





   Cash and equivalents

$

1,007,085

$

1,243,868

   Short-term investments

351,005


-

   Accounts receivable, net


2,660,715


1,916,434

   Inventories


3,647,061


3,531,130

   Other current assets


90,144


209,591

      Total current assets


7,756,010


6,901,023







Property, plant and equipment, net


4,886,555


4,751,430







Intangible assets, net

281,022


295,345







Goodwill

452,341


453,835







Other assets


335,286


129,601

      Total assets

$

13,711,214

$

12,531,234

Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities





   Accounts payable

$

1,380,814

$

1,280,555

   Income taxes payable

36,976


13,746

   Accrued expenses

746,952


835,894

   Current maturities of long-term debt

37,130


97,174

      Total current liabilities


2,201,872


2,227,369







Long-term debt

3,011,116


3,008,702







Deferred income taxes

853,407


854,905







Other liabilities

95,929


120,087

      Total liabilities


6,162,324


6,211,063







Commitments and contingencies












Redeemable noncontrolling interests

168,303


211,414







Equity





   Common stock

649


649

   Treasury stock, at cost

(3,566,493)


(2,674,267)

   Additional paid-in capital


1,213,481


1,218,933

   Retained earnings


9,945,710


7,761,417

   Accumulated other comprehensive income

(4,999)


(2,091)

      Total Steel Dynamics, Inc. equity


7,588,348


6,304,641

   Noncontrolling interests

(207,761)


(195,884)

      Total equity

7,380,587


6,108,757

      Total liabilities and equity

$

13,711,214

$

12,531,234

Steel Dynamics, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)













Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021












Operating activities:










   Net income

$

1,214,652

$

712,203

$

2,322,006

$

1,150,958












   Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by










      operating activities:










      Depreciation and amortization

95,701

87,047

183,247

173,966

      Equity-based compensation

11,069

9,808

27,588

26,848

      Deferred income taxes


(2,636)

50,722

(4)

117,466

      Other adjustments

(640)

(1,472)

10,517

(2,134)

      Changes in certain assets and liabilities:










         Accounts receivable


(297,047)

(204,561)

(744,281)

(599,106)

         Inventories


(130,552)

(264,935)

(116,237)

(639,523)

         Other assets


(12,887)

(4,285)

6,515

1,543

         Accounts payable


187,521

63,155

111,550

423,836

         Income taxes receivable/payable

(203,352)

27,551

138,553

87,144

         Accrued expenses

140,023

111,997

(118,634)

108,423

      Net cash provided by operating activities


1,001,852

587,230

1,820,820

849,421












Investing activities:










   Purchases of property, plant and equipment


(164,142)

(277,206)

(323,472)

(587,069)

   Purchases of short-term investments

(351,510)

-

(351,510)

-

Investments in unconsolidated affiliates

-

-

(222,480)

-

   Other investing activities

4,817

1,859

5,227

2,249

      Net cash used in investing activities

(510,835)

(275,347)

(892,235)

(584,820)












Financing activities:










   Issuance of current and long-term debt


382,868

419,464

702,647

716,905

   Repayment of current and long-term debt


(414,719)

(408,565)

(763,991)

(712,849)

   Dividends paid


(64,344)

(54,916)

(115,043)

(107,645)

   Purchase of treasury stock

(517,024)

(393,198)

(906,214)

(393,198)

   Other financing activities

(60,241)

(6,094)

(82,768)

(22,692)

      Net cash used in financing activities


(673,460)

(443,309)

(1,165,369)

(519,479)












Decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(182,443)

(131,426)

(236,784)

(254,878)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period


1,195,028

1,250,670

1,249,369

1,374,122

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$

1,012,585

$

1,119,244

$

1,012,585

$

1,119,244
























Supplemental disclosure information:










   Cash paid for interest

$

41,114

$

41,727

$

50,282

$

53,042

   Cash paid for income taxes, net

$

580,454

$

146,002

$

590,402

$

148,144

Steel Dynamics, Inc.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

(dollars in thousands)




















Second Quarter

Year to Date





2022

2021

2022

2021

1Q 2022

External Net Sales















   Steel

$

4,142,021

$

3,234,519

$

7,904,517

$

5,745,203

$

3,762,496

   Steel Fabrication


1,085,753

330,852

2,015,734

587,837

929,981

   Metals Recycling


649,736

575,700

1,229,361

1,045,707

579,625

   Other


335,368

324,237

633,168

631,158

297,800

Consolidated Net Sales

$

6,212,878

$

4,465,308

$

11,782,780

$

8,009,905

$

5,569,902

Operating Income















   Steel

$

1,106,659

$

1,017,024

$

2,273,604

$

1,658,463

$

1,166,945

   Steel Fabrication


599,232

28,450

1,066,148

38,345

466,916

   Metals Recycling


57,629

50,965

105,775

104,898

48,146




1,763,520

1,096,439

3,445,527

1,801,706

1,682,007

















   Non-cash amortization of intangible assets


(7,160)

(7,438)

(14,322)

(14,876)

(7,162)

   Profit sharing expense


(139,742)

(82,140)

(268,211)

(130,988)

(128,469)

   Non-segment operations




1,445

(51,126)

(50,064)

(105,908)

(51,509)

Consolidated Operating Income

$

1,618,063

$

955,735

$

3,112,930

$

1,549,934

$

1,494,867

















Adjusted EBITDA















      Net income

$

1,214,652

$

712,203

$

2,322,006

$

1,150,958

$

1,107,354

      Income taxes


381,765

218,595

732,141

346,699

350,376

      Net interest expense


24,159

14,604

40,214

31,419

16,055

      Depreciation




86,943

78,015

165,733

155,903

78,790

      Amortization of intangible assets


7,160

7,438

14,322

14,876

7,162

      Noncontrolling interest (a)


(5,456)

(9,665)

(8,728)

(18,087)

(3,272)

EBITDA


1,709,223

1,021,190

3,265,688

1,681,768

1,556,465

      Non-cash adjustments















         Unrealized (gains) losses


(14,001)

1,305

(13,701)

(5,547)

300

         Inventory valuation


9,328

144

20,453

253

11,125

         Equity-based compensation


5,482

9,808

25,276

20,018

19,794

Adjusted EBITDA

$

1,710,032

$

1,032,447

$

3,297,716

$

1,696,492

$

1,587,684

Other Operating Information















   Steel















      Average external sales price (Per ton) (b)

$

1,539

$

1,292

$

1,549

$

1,169

$

1,561

      Average ferrous cost (Per ton melted) (c)

$

538

$

439

$

507

$

406

$

474

















      Flat Roll shipments















         Butler, Columbus, and Sinton Flat Roll divisions


1,690,832

1,512,530

3,242,677

3,009,061

1,551,845

         Steel Processing divisions (d)


432,701

410,596

844,354

833,446

411,653

      Long Product shipments















         Structural and Rail Division


513,170

497,079

979,991

975,766

466,821

         Engineered Bar Products Division


227,293

205,205

453,346

405,833

226,053

         Roanoke Bar Division


157,652

175,390

301,271

311,810

143,619

         Steel of West Virginia


92,597

90,476

187,434

177,634

94,837

Total Shipments (Tons)


3,114,245

2,891,276

6,009,073

5,713,550

2,894,828

















External Shipments (Tons) (b)


2,691,918

2,504,007

5,101,681

4,914,824

2,409,763

















Steel Mill Production (Tons)


2,737,460

2,443,314

5,245,644

4,920,253

2,508,184

   Metals Recycling















      Nonferrous shipments (000's of pounds)


266,781

266,859

527,671

547,668

260,890

      Ferrous shipments (Gross tons)


1,358,729

1,400,447

2,623,951

2,796,290

1,265,222

            External ferrous shipments (Gross tons)


438,001

520,726

875,229

957,908

437,228

   Steel Fabrication















      Average sales price (Per ton)

$

5,001

$

1,753

$

4,718

$

1,582

$

4,424

   Shipments (Tons)


218,007

189,180

428,244

373,424

210,237

















(a)   Net of income tax expense (benefit) on noncontrolling interests.








(b)   Represents all steel operations








(c)   Represents ferrous cost per ton melted at our electric arc furnace steel mills








(d)   Includes Heartland, The Techs, and United Steel Supply operations








SOURCE Steel Dynamics, Inc.