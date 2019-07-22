Steel Dynamics Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

Steel Dynamics, Inc.

Jul 22, 2019, 18:00 ET

FORT WAYNE, Ind., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: STLD) today announced second quarter 2019 financial results. The company reported second quarter 2019 net sales of $2.8 billion and net income of $194 million, or $0.87 per diluted share. Comparatively, prior year second quarter net income was $362 million, or $1.53 per diluted share, with net sales of $3.1 billion. Sequential first quarter 2019 net income was $204 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, with net sales of $2.8 billion.     

"Our second quarter 2019 consolidated operating income was $285 million and adjusted EBITDA $365 million," said Mark D. Millett, President and Chief Executive Officer.  "The team delivered a solid second quarter performance in a challenging steel pricing environment.  A weakening scrap price environment coupled with steel inventory destocking led to steel buying hesitancy. Despite these challenges, supported by the addition of United Steel Supply and the continued ramp-up of Heartland, our steel platform shipments improved.  As underlying steel demand remains constructive and scrap prices have steadied, we have recently seen stabilization and improvement in flat roll steel prices, resulting in increased flat roll order activity and improved order backlogs. However, structural, merchant bar, and reinforcing bar steel pricing remain pressured from domestic and import market competition.

"Underlying domestic steel demand remains intact, and we are seeing continued positive activity across most of the steel consuming sectors, including automotive, energy and industrial customers.  Additionally, as evidenced by our strong steel fabrication backlog, strength continues in non-residential construction." 

The company generated strong cash flow from operations of $361 million during the second quarter 2019 and increased liquidity to $2.3 billion. The company paid cash dividends of $54 million and repurchased $93 million of its common stock during the second quarter 2019. 

Second Quarter 2019 Comments

Second quarter 2019 operating income for the company's steel operations was $295 million, or six percent lower than sequential first quarter 2019 results. The decline in earnings resulted from metal spread compression which more than offset the three percent increase in overall steel shipments related to the ramp-up of the Heartland facility and the recent addition of United Steel Supply.  The sequential earnings decline was primarily driven by lower shipments and product pricing within the company's long product steel operations. The second quarter 2019 average external product selling price for the company's overall steel operations decreased $23 sequentially to $879 per ton.  The average ferrous scrap cost per ton melted at the company's steel mills decreased $22 to $316 per ton.

The company's steel processing locations (Heartland, Techs, United Steel Supply and Vulcan) represented 16 percent of the shipment mix in the second quarter 2019, compared to 13 percent in the sequential quarter and nine percent in the prior year second quarter.  These locations use steel products as their primary raw material, and the associated steel procurement cost represented 18 percent of the steel operations cost of goods sold for the second quarter 2019, 15 percent for the sequential quarter, and nine percent for the prior year second quarter. 

Second quarter 2019 operating income from the company's metals recycling operations decreased to $11 million, compared to $20 million in the sequential first quarter, as a result of both lower nonferrous shipments and ferrous selling values.  Both prime and obsolete scrap indices fell almost $90 per gross ton from March to June 2019.  As scrap flows started to slow based on lower procurement values, scrap pricing appears to have stabilized in July. 

Second quarter 2019 operating income from the company's steel fabrication operations was a strong $31 million, or 49 percent higher than sequential first quarter results. Earnings improved as higher shipments and lower raw material steel input costs, resulted in expanded profit margins. The steel fabrication platform order backlog remains strong, and customers remain optimistic concerning non-residential construction projects.  

Year-to-Date June 30, 2019 Comparison

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, net income was $399 million, or $1.78 per diluted share, with net sales of $5.6 billion, as compared to net income of $590 million, or $2.49 per diluted share, with net sales of $5.7 billion for the same period in 2018.  Although net sales remained consistent, first half 2019 operating income decreased 30 percent from record high 2018 results of $825 million, to $577 million.  The decline in earnings was driven by decreased product pricing at the company's Butler and Columbus Flat Roll divisions as hot roll coil price indices fell approximately $200 per ton, or over 25 percent, since December 2018. 

Compared to the first half 2018, the average first half 2019 external selling price for the company's overall steel operations increased $11 to $890 per ton, based on additional volumes from the company's Heartland and United Steel Supply locations. The average first half 2019 ferrous scrap cost per ton melted at the company's steel mills decreased $7 to $327 per ton.

The company generated strong cash flow from operations of $543 million, paid cash dividends of $96 million, and repurchased $177 million of its common stock during the first half of 2019.

Outlook   

"Based on domestic steel demand fundamentals, we are constructive concerning second half 2019 North American steel market dynamics," said Millett. "We believe steel consumption will experience modest growth and will be supported by further steel import reductions and the end of steel inventory destocking.  There have been recent trade actions that we believe could have a positive impact in further reducing unfairly traded steel imports into the United States, including coated flat roll steel, which could have a significant positive impact for Steel Dynamics, as we are the largest non-automotive flat roll steel coater in the U.S. 

"In combination with our existing and newly announced expansion initiatives, we believe there are firm drivers for our continued growth.  We are excited about our planned flat roll steel mill, and the anticipated long-term value creation it will bring through geographic and value-added product diversification. We plan for the new steel mill to have product capabilities beyond existing electric-arc-furnace flat roll steel producers today, competing even more effectively with the integrated steel model and foreign competition. We have targeted regional markets that represent over 27 million tons of relevant flat roll steel consumption, which includes the growing Mexican flat roll steel market. This facility should have a meaningful competitive advantage in those regions.  

"We continue to strengthen our financial position through strong cash flow generation and the execution of our long-term strategy. We are well-positioned for growth and remain focused on delivering long-term shareholder value through organic and transactional growth opportunities," concluded Millett.

Conference Call and Webcast

Steel Dynamics, Inc. will hold a conference call to discuss second quarter 2019 operating and financial results on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. You may access the call and find dial-in information on the Investors section of the company's website at www.steeldynamics.com. For the call, a quarterly slide presentation will be available on the company's website at www.steeldynamics.com. A replay of the call will be available on our website until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on July 28, 2019.

About Steel Dynamics, Inc.

Steel Dynamics is one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in the United States based on estimated annual steelmaking and metals recycling capability, with facilities located throughout the United States, and in Mexico. Steel Dynamics produces steel products, including hot roll, cold roll, and coated sheet steel, structural steel beams and shapes, rail, engineered special-bar-quality steel, cold finished steel, merchant bar products, specialty steel sections and steel joists and deck. In addition, the company produces liquid pig iron and processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap.

Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP financial measures, provide additional meaningful information regarding the company's performance and financial strength. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA included in this release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains some predictive statements about future events, including statements related to conditions in the steel and metallic scrap markets, Steel Dynamics' revenues, costs of purchased materials, future profitability and earnings, and the operation of new or existing facilities. These statements, which we generally precede or accompany by such typical conditional words as "anticipate", "intend", "believe", "estimate", "plan", "seek", "project", or "expect", or by the words "may", "will", or "should", are intended to be made as "forward-looking", subject to many risks and uncertainties, within the safe harbor protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements speak only as of this date and are based upon information and assumptions, which we consider reasonable as of this date, concerning our businesses and the environments in which they operate. Such predictive statements are not guarantees of future performance, and we undertake no duty to update or revise any such statements. Some factors that could cause such forward-looking statements to turn out differently than anticipated include: (1) the effects of uncertain economic conditions; (2) cyclical and changing industrial demand; (3) changes in conditions in any of the steel or scrap-consuming sectors of the economy which affect demand for our products, including the strength of the non-residential and residential construction, automotive, manufacturing, appliance, pipe and tube, and other steel-consuming industries; (4) fluctuations in the cost of key raw materials and supplies (including steel scrap, iron units, zinc, graphite electrodes, and energy costs) and our ability to pass on any cost increases; (5) the impact of domestic and foreign import price competition; (6) unanticipated difficulties in integrating or starting up new or acquired businesses or assets; (7) risks and uncertainties involving product and/or technology development; and (8) occurrences of unexpected plant outages or equipment failures.

More specifically, we refer you to Steel Dynamics' more detailed explanation of these and other factors and risks that may cause such predictive statements to turn out differently, as set forth in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K under the headings Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors, in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or in other reports which we from time to time file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These are available publicly on the SEC website, www.sec.gov, and on the Steel Dynamics website, www.steeldynamics.com: Investors: SEC Filings.

Steel Dynamics, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except per share data)
















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Three Months

June 30,

June 30,

Ended

2019

2018

2019

2018

March 31, 2019















Net sales

$

2,770,515

$

3,090,525

$

5,587,950

$

5,694,400

$

2,817,435

Costs of goods sold

2,349,349

2,438,443

4,733,214

4,578,902

2,383,865

      Gross profit

421,166

652,082

854,736

1,115,498

433,570















Selling, general and administrative expenses

106,250

101,031

217,288

207,462

111,038

Profit sharing

22,871

42,335

46,548

68,997

23,677

Amortization of intangible assets

7,013

6,829

14,026

13,755

7,013

      Operating income

285,032

501,887

576,874

825,284

291,842















Interest expense, net of capitalized interest

32,321

31,512

63,443

63,408

31,122

Other expense (income), net

(4,249)

(5,035)

(10,592)

(9,498)

(6,343)

      Income before income taxes

256,960

475,410

524,023

771,374

267,063















Income tax expense

60,214

112,838

122,450

183,327

62,236

      Net income

196,746

362,572

401,573

588,047

204,827

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(2,444)

(123)

(2,943)

1,953

(499)

      Net income attributable to Steel Dynamics, Inc.

$

194,302

$

362,449

$

398,630

$

590,000

$

204,328






























Basic earnings per share attributable to













   Steel Dynamics, Inc. stockholders

$

0.88

$

1.54

$

1.79

$

2.50

$

0.91















Weighted average common shares outstanding

221,505

235,617

224,058

236,120

224,058















Diluted earnings per share attributable to













   Steel Dynamics, Inc. stockholders, including the effect













   of assumed conversions when dilutive

$

0.87

$

1.53

$

1.78

$

2.49

$

0.91















Weighted average common shares













   and share equivalents outstanding

222,519

236,945

223,741

237,334

224,962






























Dividends declared per share

$

0.2400

$

0.1875

$

0.4800

$

0.3750

$

0.2400

Steel Dynamics, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)








June 30,

December 31,

Assets

2019

2018

(unaudited)



Current assets





   Cash and equivalents

$

972,561

$

828,220

   Short term investments

114,154


228,783

   Accounts receivable, net


1,072,879


1,043,756

   Inventories


1,802,759


1,859,168

   Other current assets


61,248


72,730

      Total current assets


4,023,601


4,032,657







Property, plant and equipment, net


2,947,243


2,945,767







Intangible assets, net

256,302


270,328







Goodwill

526,462


429,645







Other assets


104,306


25,166

      Total assets

$

7,857,914

$

7,703,563







Liabilities and Equity












Current liabilities





   Accounts payable

$

525,156

$

550,754

   Income taxes payable

3,032


7,468

   Accrued expenses

325,417


436,681

   Current maturities of long-term debt

72,131


24,234

      Total current liabilities


925,736


1,019,137







Long-term debt

2,355,917


2,352,489







Deferred income taxes

457,784


435,838







Other liabilities

70,196


8,870

      Total liabilities


3,809,633


3,816,334







Commitments and contingencies












Redeemable noncontrolling interests

139,930


111,240







Equity





   Common stock

645


645

   Treasury stock, at cost

(1,354,157)


(1,184,243)

   Additional paid-in capital


1,167,505


1,160,048

   Retained earnings


4,250,419


3,958,320

   Accumulated other comprehensive income

78


301

      Total Steel Dynamics, Inc. equity


4,064,490


3,935,071

   Noncontrolling interests

(156,139)


(159,082)

      Total equity

3,908,351


3,775,989

      Total liabilities and equity

$

7,857,914

$

7,703,563

Steel Dynamics, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)













Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018












Operating activities:










   Net income

$

196,746

$

362,572

$

401,573

$

588,047












   Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by










      operating activities:










      Depreciation and amortization

80,911

79,120

161,085

155,255

      Equity-based compensation

9,080

8,041

24,388

20,882

      Deferred income taxes


11,550

11,993

23,641

21,538

      Other adjustments

(564)

(145)

164

(115)

      Changes in certain assets and liabilities:










         Accounts receivable


70,624

(163,465)

9,562

(282,283)

         Inventories


64,941

(90,312)

104,410

(171,023)

         Other assets


7,292

(630)

7,593

(735)

         Accounts payable


(58,484)

48,919

(55,278)

115,251

         Income taxes receivable/payable

(36,428)

22,579

13,422

86,541

         Accrued expenses

15,805

47,361

(147,534)

(29,390)

      Net cash provided by operating activities


361,473

326,033

543,026

503,968












Investing activities:










   Purchases of property, plant and equipment


(85,120)

(55,203)

(139,556)

(105,809)

   Purchases of short term investments

(49,465)

(50,000)

(99,142)

(90,000)

   Proceeds from maturities of short term investments

109,034

-

213,771

-

   Acquisition of business, net of cash and restricted cash acquired

-

(396,409)

(93,412)

(396,409)

   Other investing activities

913

657

1,277

886

      Net cash used in investing activities

(24,638)

(500,955)

(117,062)

(591,332)












Financing activities:










   Issuance of current and long-term debt


125,222

124,571

246,456

217,629

   Repayment of current and long-term debt


(133,875)

(118,089)

(249,146)

(231,123)

   Dividends paid


(53,503)

(44,268)

(95,742)

(81,065)

   Purchase of treasury stock

(93,136)

(49,145)

(177,444)

(118,414)

   Other financing activities

(12)

(3,144)

(5,732)

(8,324)

      Net cash used in financing activities


(155,304)

(90,075)

(281,608)

(221,297)












Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

181,531

(264,997)

144,356

(308,661)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period


797,248

991,421

834,423

1,035,085

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$

978,779

$

726,424

$

978,779

$

726,424
























Supplemental disclosure information:










   Cash paid for interest

$

53,981

$

53,226

$

62,587

$

61,855

   Cash paid for income taxes, net

$

84,516

$

79,995

$

86,355

$

78,950

Steel Dynamics, Inc.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

(dollars in thousands)





















Second Quarter

Year to Date







2019

2018

2019

2018

1Q 2019

External Net Sales
















   Steel

$

2,106,350

$

2,325,426

$

4,230,920

$

4,247,216

$

2,124,570

   Fabrication


241,424

217,439

469,904

418,931

228,480

   Metals Recycling


323,100

424,704

674,237

812,826

351,137

   Other


99,641

122,956

212,889

215,427

113,248

      Consolidated 


$

2,770,515

$

3,090,525

$

5,587,950

$

5,694,400

$

2,817,435

Operating Income
















   Steel

$

294,769

$

537,192

$

607,206

$

875,549

$

312,437

   Fabrication


30,706

14,185

51,369

34,017

20,663

   Metals Recycling




10,614

25,728

30,572

53,533

19,958

      Operations


336,089

577,105

689,147

963,099

353,058


















   Non-cash amortization of intangible assets


(7,013)

(6,829)

(14,026)

(13,755)

(7,013)

   Profit sharing expense


(22,871)

(42,335)

(46,548)

(68,997)

(23,677)

   Non-segment operations




(21,173)

(26,054)

(51,699)

(55,063)

(30,526)

      Consolidated Operating Income 


$

285,032

$

501,887

$

576,874

$

825,284

$

291,842

Adjusted EBITDA
















      Net income

$

196,746

$

362,572

$

401,573

$

588,047

$

204,827

      Income taxes


60,214

112,838

122,450

183,327

62,236

      Net interest expense


25,598

25,928

49,615

53,410

24,017

      Depreciation




72,585

70,871

144,431

138,694

71,846

      Amortization of intangible assets


7,013

6,829

14,026

13,755

7,013

      Noncontrolling interest


(2,444)

(124)

(2,943)

1,953

(499)

            EBITDA 



359,712

578,914

729,152

979,186

369,440

      Non-cash adjustments
















         Unrealized hedging (gain) loss


(3,719)

2,836

(1,977)

(7,120)

1,742

         Inventory valuation

351

265

592

465

241

         Equity-based compensation


9,080

8,375

19,699

17,955

10,619

            Adjusted EBITDA 


$

365,424

$

590,390

$

747,466

$

990,486

$

382,042

Other Operating Information
















   Steel
















      Average external sales price (Per ton) *

$

879

$

932

$

890

$

879

$

902

      Average ferrous cost (Per ton melted) #

$

316

$

348

$

327

$

334

$

338


















      Flat Roll shipments
















         Butler and Columbus Flat Roll Divisions


1,574,463

1,601,498

3,101,314

3,150,312

1,526,851

         Techs, Heartland, and USS Divisions (processing)


422,849

222,303

753,624

417,065

330,775

      Long Product shipments
















         Structural and Rail Division


352,013

441,019

728,276

809,802

376,263

         Engineered Bar Products Division


195,644

250,092

402,518

465,242

206,874

         Roanoke Bar Division


128,460

140,143

280,860

263,546

152,400

         Steel of West Virginia


95,929

78,881

187,177

162,613

91,248

            Total shipments (Tons

2,769,358

2,733,936

5,453,769

5,268,580

2,684,411


















            External shipments (Tons) * 



2,386,851

2,480,223

4,734,060

4,807,738

2,347,209


















            Steel production (Tons) * 



2,769,910

2,768,512

5,515,038

5,369,712

2,745,128

   Metals Recycling
















      Nonferrous shipments (000's of pounds)


266,222

304,034

558,260

575,662

292,038

      Ferrous shipments (Gross tons)


1,189,679

1,347,016

2,361,040

2,603,915

1,171,361

            External ferrous shipments (Gross tons)

425,477

466,125

808,318

903,115

382,841

   Fabrication
















      Average external sales price (Per ton)

$

1,538

$

1,380

$

1,556