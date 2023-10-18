Steel Dynamics Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Third Quarter 2023 Performance Highlights:

Steel shipments of 3.1 million tons

Net sales of $4.6 billion , operating income of $734 million , net income of $577 million , and adjusted EBITDA of $876 million

, operating income of , net income of , and adjusted EBITDA of Strong cash flow from operations of $1.1 billion and record liquidity of $3.7 billion

and record liquidity of Share repurchases of $331 million of the company's common stock, representing 1.8 percent of its outstanding shares

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: STLD) today announced third quarter 2023 financial results. The company reported third quarter 2023 net sales of $4.6 billion and net income of $577 million, or $3.47 per diluted share.

Comparatively, the company's sequential second quarter 2023 net income was $812 million, or $4.81 per diluted share, and prior year third quarter net income was $914 million, or $5.03 per diluted share.

"The teams executed well and delivered a solid third quarter performance across our operating platforms," said Mark D. Millett, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our third quarter 2023 operating income was $734 million, with adjusted EBITDA of $876 million. The sequential decline in earnings was the result of lower realized flat rolled steel and steel fabrication pricing. The strength of our cash generation was once again demonstrated with cash flow from operations of $1.1 billion. We achieved record liquidity of $3.7 billion, while at the same time continuing to invest in our growth and providing strong shareholder distributions.

"Customer order activity and steel demand were steady during the third quarter, with our steel shipments remaining consistent excluding the lost volume from Sinton's unplanned July outage of approximately 90,000 tons. The caster shear issues were successfully addressed, and we expect the team to reach about 65 to 70 percent production utilization before the end of the year. Continuing low customer steel inventories combined with steady order activity, stabilized flat rolled steel pricing in mid-September. Recently, there have also been additional price increases related to customer concerns over potential lack of flat rolled steel availability in the fourth quarter, as backlogs have extended."

Third Quarter 2023 Comments

Third quarter 2023 operating income for the company's steel operations was $474 million, representing a 33 percent sequential decline based on metal spread compression within the company's flat rolled steel operations as steel prices decreased more than scrap costs. The third quarter 2023 average external product selling price for the company's steel operations decreased $66 per ton sequentially to $1,191 per ton. The average ferrous scrap cost per ton melted at the company's steel mills decreased $39 per ton sequentially to $405 per ton.

Third quarter operating income from the company's metals recycling operations decreased 54 percent to $19 million, as ferrous scrap shipments declined combined with metal spread compression related to lower realized ferrous and nonferrous scrap pricing. Domestic ferrous scrap demand was impacted due to numerous steel mill maintenance outages during the quarter.

The company's steel fabrication operations achieved historically strong operating income of $330 million in the third quarter 2023, but below second quarter results, based on lower shipments and metal spread compression as lower realized selling values were combined with steady steel substrate costs. The order backlog extends through the first quarter 2024, with strong forward-pricing. In addition, the company believes that the continued onshoring of manufacturing, coupled with the robust U.S. infrastructure and Inflation Reduction Act programs, combined with industrial construction, supports strong demand in the coming years.

Based on the company's differentiated business model and highly variable cost structure, the company generated cash flow from operations of $1.1 billion during the third quarter 2023. The company also invested $558 million in capital investments, paid cash dividends of $71 million, and repurchased $331 million of its outstanding common stock, representing 1.8 percent of its outstanding shares, while achieving record liquidity of $3.7 billion as of September 30, 2023.

Year-to-Date September 30, 2023 Comparison

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, net income was $2.0 billion, or $11.98 per diluted share, with net sales of $14.6 billion, as compared to net income of $3.2 billion, or $17.21 per diluted share, with net sales of $17.4 billion for the same period in 2022.

For the first nine months of 2023, net sales decreased 16 percent to $14.6 billion and operating income declined 39 percent to $2.6 billion, when compared to the same period of 2022. Lower earnings were driven by metal spread contraction within the company's steel operations, as lower realized product pricing outpaced lower ferrous scrap costs. Operating income from the company's steel operations for the same period was $1.5 billion, compared to $2.9 billion achieved in the first nine months of 2022. The average nine-month 2023 external selling price for the company's steel operations decreased $316 per ton to $1,175 per ton compared to the same period of 2022, and the average ferrous scrap cost per ton melted at the company's steel mills decreased $74 per ton to $421 per ton. Operating income for the company's steel fabrication operations was $1.3 billion for the first nine months of 2023, compared to record results of $1.7 billion achieved for the same period in 2022.

The company generated cash flow from operations of $2.7 billion during the first nine months of 2023. The company also invested $1.1 billion in capital investments, paid cash dividends of $202 million, and repurchased $1.1 billion of its outstanding common stock, representing 5.7 percent of its outstanding shares, while achieving record liquidity.

Outlook

"Based on domestic steel fundamentals, we are constructive regarding North American steel market dynamics," said Millett. "Customer order entry activity continues to be solid across our steel operations, as demand continues to be steady and customer inventories remain at low historical levels. We believe North American steel consumption will increase in the coming years, and that demand for lower-carbon emission, U.S. produced steel products coupled with lower imports will support steel pricing. The continued onshoring of manufacturing businesses, combined with the expectation of significant fixed asset investment to be derived from public funding related to the U.S. Infrastructure, Inflation Reduction Act, and Department of Energy programs, will competitively position the domestic steel industry. We believe this will benefit all of our operating platforms, especially our steel and steel fabrication businesses.

"This environment, in combination with our ongoing expansion initiatives, are firm drivers for our continued growth. The team continues to make great progress on our aluminum flat rolled products mill and related investments. We remain incredibly excited about this meaningful growth opportunity, which is aligned with our existing businesses and operational expertise," said Millett. "The team has placed orders for all critical equipment, and the Columbus, Mississippi rolling mill site is exceptional. We have intentionally grown with our customers' needs, providing efficient sustainable supply-chain solutions for the highest quality products. Thus far, this has primarily been achieved within the steel industry – however, a significant number of our flat rolled steel customers are also consumers and processors of aluminum flat rolled products. We are pleased to further diversify our end markets with plans to supply aluminum flat rolled products with high recycled content to the countercyclical sustainable beverage can and packaging industry, in addition to the automotive and industrial sectors. We believe our unique performance-based operating culture, coupled with our considerable experience in successfully constructing and operating cost-effective, highly profitable flat rolled steel mills, positions us exceptionally well to execute this strategic opportunity and to deliver strong long-term value creation.

"Our commitment is to the health and safety of our teams, families, and communities, while meeting the current and future needs of our customers. Our culture and business model continue to positively differentiate our performance compared to others. We continue to strengthen our financial position through strong cash flow generation and the execution of our long-term strategy," concluded Millett.

Steel Dynamics, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except per share data)



































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Three Months



September 30,

September 30,

Ended



2023

2022

2023

2022

June 30, 2023































Net sales

$ 4,587,057

$ 5,651,707

$ 14,561,893

$ 17,434,487

$ 5,081,630 Costs of goods sold



3,635,038



4,187,278



11,246,894



12,304,203



3,774,772 Gross profit



952,019



1,464,429



3,314,999



5,130,284



1,306,858































Selling, general and administrative expenses



145,896



132,627



431,414



403,019



141,209 Profit sharing



64,413



105,122



224,978



373,333



90,990 Amortization of intangible assets



8,160



6,836



25,962



21,158



10,924 Operating income



733,550



1,219,844



2,632,645



4,332,774



1,063,735































Interest expense, net of capitalized interest



18,415



25,347



61,689



67,683



20,767 Other (income) expense, net



(39,464)



(13,975)



(105,748)



2,472



(31,348) Income before income taxes



754,599



1,208,472



2,676,704



4,262,619



1,074,316































Income tax expense



174,817



289,997



636,412



1,022,138



258,139 Net income



579,782



918,475



2,040,292



3,240,481



816,177 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests



(2,587)



(4,150)



(13,680)



(12,671)



(4,070) Net income attributable to Steel Dynamics, Inc.

$ 577,195

$ 914,325

$ 2,026,612

$ 3,227,810

$ 812,107































































Basic earnings per share attributable to





























Steel Dynamics, Inc. stockholders

$ 3.49

$ 5.07

$ 12.04

$ 17.33

$ 4.83































Weighted average common shares outstanding



165,170



180,264



168,259



186,288



168,009































Diluted earnings per share attributable to





























Steel Dynamics, Inc. stockholders, including the





























effect of assumed conversions when dilutive

$ 3.47

$ 5.03

$ 11.98

$ 17.21

$ 4.81































Weighted average common shares





























and share equivalents outstanding



166,105



181,613



169,150



187,531



168,865































































Dividends declared per share

$ 0.425

$ 0.34

$ 1.275

$ 1.02

$ 0.425

Steel Dynamics, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)















September 30,



December 31, Assets 2023



2022

(unaudited)







Current assets











Cash and equivalents $ 1,765,467



$ 1,628,417 Short-term investments

500,844





628,215 Accounts receivable, net

1,882,049





2,056,051 Inventories

2,941,634





3,129,964 Other current assets

138,605





195,371 Total current assets

7,228,599





7,638,018













Property, plant and equipment, net

6,313,366





5,373,665













Intangible assets, net

265,845





267,507













Goodwill

477,471





502,067













Other assets

643,675





378,727 Total assets $ 14,928,956



$ 14,159,984 Liabilities and Equity











Current liabilities











Accounts payable $ 1,060,175



$ 1,017,238 Income taxes payable

30,343





6,520 Accrued expenses

741,798





951,204 Current maturities of long-term debt

86,061





57,334 Total current liabilities

1,918,377





2,032,296













Long-term debt

3,009,010





3,013,241













Deferred income taxes

961,117





889,103













Other liabilities

182,161





129,539 Total liabilities

6,070,665





6,064,179













Commitments and contingencies

























Redeemable noncontrolling interests

171,212





181,503













Equity











Common stock

650





650 Treasury stock, at cost

(5,510,983)





(4,459,513) Additional paid-in capital

1,214,894





1,212,566 Retained earnings

13,189,468





11,375,765 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(494)





889 Total Steel Dynamics, Inc. equity

8,893,535





8,130,357 Noncontrolling interests

(206,456)





(216,055) Total equity

8,687,079





7,914,302 Total liabilities and equity $ 14,928,956



$ 14,159,984

Steel Dynamics, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)

























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022























Operating activities:





















Net income $ 579,782

$ 918,475

$ 2,040,292

$ 3,240,481























Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by





















operating activities:





















Depreciation and amortization

107,418



98,714



326,082



281,961 Equity-based compensation

12,044



12,093



39,800



39,681 Deferred income taxes

19,625



3,990



72,013



3,986 Other adjustments

(12,163)



(12,409)



(20,628)



(1,892) Changes in certain assets and liabilities:





















Accounts receivable

260,915



326,731



173,022



(417,550) Inventories

102,376



270,628



188,330



154,391 Other assets

(13,423)



(15,789)



(10,504)



(9,274) Accounts payable

(57,532)



(264,313)



(54,233)



(152,763) Income taxes receivable/payable

(7,105)



8,269



96,656



146,822 Accrued expenses

121,762



149,766



(195,542)



31,132 Net cash provided by operating activities

1,113,699



1,496,155



2,655,288



3,316,975























Investing activities:





















Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(558,361)



(241,229)



(1,142,960)



(564,701) Purchases of short-term investments

(170,887)



(283,188)



(692,716)



(634,698) Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments

282,592



49,794



821,668



49,794 Business combinations, net of cash acquired

-



(47,638)



-



(47,638) Investments in unconsolidated affiliates

-



-



-



(222,480) Other investing activities

(5,891)



4,113



(221,453)



9,340 Net cash used in investing activities

(452,547)



(518,148)



(1,235,461)



(1,410,383)























Financing activities:





















Issuance of current and long-term debt

345,563



348,286



1,066,605



1,050,933 Repayment of current and long-term debt

(316,511)



(363,060)



(1,042,933)



(1,127,051) Dividends paid

(70,713)



(62,088)



(201,834)



(177,131) Purchase of treasury stock

(331,318)



(481,676)



(1,065,521)



(1,387,890) Other financing activities

1,953



(6,057)



(39,075)



(88,825) Net cash used in financing activities

(371,026)



(564,595)



(1,282,758)



(1,729,964)























Increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

290,126



413,412



137,069



176,628 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

1,480,862



1,012,585



1,633,919



1,249,369 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 1,770,988

$ 1,425,997

$ 1,770,988

$ 1,425,997















































Supplemental disclosure information:





















Cash paid for interest $ 9,848

$ 9,214

$ 61,225

$ 59,496 Cash paid for income taxes, net $ 160,178

$ 276,948

$ 472,936

$ 867,350

Steel Dynamics, Inc.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

(dollars in thousands)





Third Quarter

Year to Date

















2023



2022



2023



2022



1Q 2023



2Q 2023 External Net Sales



































Steel

$ 3,136,445

$ 3,720,826

$ 9,594,775

$ 11,625,343

$ 3,060,821

$ 3,397,509 Steel Fabrication



630,184



1,140,273



2,278,361



3,156,007



868,768



779,409 Metals Recycling



520,746



472,065



1,696,587



1,701,426



583,468



592,373 Other



299,682



318,543



992,170



951,711



380,149



312,339 Consolidated Net Sales

$ 4,587,057

$ 5,651,707

$ 14,561,893

$ 17,434,487

$ 4,893,206

$ 5,081,630 Operating Income



































Steel

$ 473,931

$ 658,264

$ 1,525,528

$ 2,931,868

$ 345,356

$ 706,241 Steel Fabrication



330,061



676,767



1,343,495



1,742,915



551,313



462,121 Metals Recycling



18,505



9,918



101,727



115,693



42,930



40,292





822,497



1,344,949



2,970,750



4,790,476



939,599



1,208,654





































Non-cash amortization of intangible assets



(8,160)



(6,836)



(25,962)



(21,158)



(6,878)



(10,924) Profit sharing expense



(64,413)



(105,122)



(224,978)



(373,333)



(69,575)



(90,990) Non-segment operations



(16,374)



(13,147)



(87,165)



(63,211)



(27,786)



(43,005) Consolidated Operating Income

$ 733,550

$ 1,219,844

$ 2,632,645

$ 4,332,774

$ 835,360

$ 1,063,735 Adjusted EBITDA



































Net income

$ 579,782

$ 918,475

$ 2,040,292

$ 3,240,481

$ 644,333

$ 816,177 Income taxes



174,817



289,997



636,412



1,022,138



203,456



258,139 Net interest expense (income)



(10,350)



16,902



(18,574)



57,116



(3,470)



(4,754) Depreciation



97,707



90,278



295,355



256,011



99,210



98,438 Amortization of intangible assets



8,160



6,836



25,962



21,158



6,878



10,924 EBITDA



850,116



1,322,488



2,979,447



4,596,904



950,407



1,178,924 Non-cash adjustments



































Unrealized (gains) losses on derivatives



































and currency remeasurement



14,005



6,053



(12,570)



(7,648)



(8,142)



(18,433) Equity-based compensation



11,989



14,518



37,366



39,794



13,877



11,500 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 876,110

$ 1,343,059

$ 3,004,243

$ 4,629,050

$ 956,142

$ 1,171,991





































Other Operating Information



































Steel



































Average external sales price (Per ton) (a)

$ 1,191

$ 1,381

$ 1,175

$ 1,491

$ 1,080

$ 1,257 Average ferrous cost (Per ton melted) (b)

$ 405

$ 472

$ 421

$ 495

$ 413

$ 444





































Flat Roll shipments



































Butler, Columbus, and Sinton



1,740,130



1,766,726



5,484,128



5,009,403



1,893,940



1,850,058 Steel Processing divisions (c)



452,139



425,304



1,308,221



1,269,658



435,602



420,480 Long Product shipments



































Structural and Rail Division



469,638



477,305



1,444,174



1,457,296



495,551



478,985 Engineered Bar Products Division



201,903



234,993



649,789



688,339



231,723



216,163 Roanoke Bar Division



142,195



161,832



447,532



463,103



157,024



148,313 Steel of West Virginia



98,246



88,697



290,978



276,131



95,456



97,276 Total Shipments (Tons)



3,104,251



3,154,857



9,624,822



9,163,930



3,309,296



3,211,275





































External Shipments (Tons) (a)



2,632,617



2,694,709



8,169,117



7,796,390



2,833,469



2,703,031





































Steel Mill Production (Tons)



2,782,870



2,793,463



8,620,531



8,039,107



2,939,032



2,898,629 Metals Recycling



































Nonferrous shipments (000's of pounds)



279,877



257,710



845,477



785,381



285,837



279,763 Ferrous shipments (Gross tons)



1,442,964



1,320,117



4,415,949



3,944,068



1,452,821



1,520,164 External ferrous shipments (Gross tons)



547,646



423,184



1,693,028



1,298,413



567,403



577,979 Steel Fabrication



































Average sales price (Per ton)

$ 3,916

$ 5,245

$ 4,452

$ 4,896

$ 5,021

$ 4,384 Shipments (Tons)



161,697



218,441



512,537



646,685



173,021



177,819





































(a) Represents all steel operations



































(b) Represents ferrous cost per ton melted at our electric arc furnace steel mills (c) Includes Heartland, The Techs, and United Steel Supply operations

SOURCE Steel Dynamics, Inc.