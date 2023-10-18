Steel Dynamics Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

Third Quarter 2023 Performance Highlights:

  • Steel shipments of 3.1 million tons
  • Net sales of $4.6 billion, operating income of $734 million, net income of $577 million, and adjusted EBITDA of $876 million
  • Strong cash flow from operations of $1.1 billion and record liquidity of $3.7 billion
  • Share repurchases of $331 million of the company's common stock, representing 1.8 percent of its outstanding shares

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: STLD) today announced third quarter 2023 financial results. The company reported third quarter 2023 net sales of $4.6 billion and net income of $577 million, or $3.47 per diluted share.

Comparatively, the company's sequential second quarter 2023 net income was $812 million, or $4.81 per diluted share, and prior year third quarter net income was $914 million, or $5.03 per diluted share.

"The teams executed well and delivered a solid third quarter performance across our operating platforms," said Mark D. Millett, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our third quarter 2023 operating income was $734 million, with adjusted EBITDA of $876 million. The sequential decline in earnings was the result of lower realized flat rolled steel and steel fabrication pricing. The strength of our cash generation was once again demonstrated with cash flow from operations of $1.1 billion. We achieved record liquidity of $3.7 billion, while at the same time continuing to invest in our growth and providing strong shareholder distributions.

"Customer order activity and steel demand were steady during the third quarter, with our steel shipments remaining consistent excluding the lost volume from Sinton's unplanned July outage of approximately 90,000 tons. The caster shear issues were successfully addressed, and we expect the team to reach about 65 to 70 percent production utilization before the end of the year. Continuing low customer steel inventories combined with steady order activity, stabilized flat rolled steel pricing in mid-September. Recently, there have also been additional price increases related to customer concerns over potential lack of flat rolled steel availability in the fourth quarter, as backlogs have extended."

Third Quarter 2023 Comments

Third quarter 2023 operating income for the company's steel operations was $474 million, representing a 33 percent sequential decline based on metal spread compression within the company's flat rolled steel operations as steel prices decreased more than scrap costs. The third quarter 2023 average external product selling price for the company's steel operations decreased $66 per ton sequentially to $1,191 per ton. The average ferrous scrap cost per ton melted at the company's steel mills decreased $39 per ton sequentially to $405 per ton.

Third quarter operating income from the company's metals recycling operations decreased 54 percent to $19 million, as ferrous scrap shipments declined combined with metal spread compression related to lower realized ferrous and nonferrous scrap pricing. Domestic ferrous scrap demand was impacted due to numerous steel mill maintenance outages during the quarter.

The company's steel fabrication operations achieved historically strong operating income of $330 million in the third quarter 2023, but below second quarter results, based on lower shipments and metal spread compression as lower realized selling values were combined with steady steel substrate costs. The order backlog extends through the first quarter 2024, with strong forward-pricing. In addition, the company believes that the continued onshoring of manufacturing, coupled with the robust U.S. infrastructure and Inflation Reduction Act programs, combined with industrial construction, supports strong demand in the coming years.

Based on the company's differentiated business model and highly variable cost structure, the company generated cash flow from operations of $1.1 billion during the third quarter 2023. The company also invested $558 million in capital investments, paid cash dividends of $71 million, and repurchased $331 million of its outstanding common stock, representing 1.8 percent of its outstanding shares, while achieving record liquidity of $3.7 billion as of September 30, 2023.

Year-to-Date September 30, 2023 Comparison

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, net income was $2.0 billion, or $11.98 per diluted share, with net sales of $14.6 billion, as compared to net income of $3.2 billion, or $17.21 per diluted share, with net sales of $17.4 billion for the same period in 2022.

For the first nine months of 2023, net sales decreased 16 percent to $14.6 billion and operating income declined 39 percent to $2.6 billion, when compared to the same period of 2022. Lower earnings were driven by metal spread contraction within the company's steel operations, as lower realized product pricing outpaced lower ferrous scrap costs. Operating income from the company's steel operations for the same period was $1.5 billion, compared to $2.9 billion achieved in the first nine months of 2022. The average nine-month 2023 external selling price for the company's steel operations decreased $316 per ton to $1,175 per ton compared to the same period of 2022, and the average ferrous scrap cost per ton melted at the company's steel mills decreased $74 per ton to $421 per ton. Operating income for the company's steel fabrication operations was $1.3 billion for the first nine months of 2023, compared to record results of $1.7 billion achieved for the same period in 2022.

The company generated cash flow from operations of $2.7 billion during the first nine months of 2023. The company also invested $1.1 billion in capital investments, paid cash dividends of $202 million, and repurchased $1.1 billion of its outstanding common stock, representing 5.7 percent of its outstanding shares, while achieving record liquidity.

Outlook 

"Based on domestic steel fundamentals, we are constructive regarding North American steel market dynamics," said Millett. "Customer order entry activity continues to be solid across our steel operations, as demand continues to be steady and customer inventories remain at low historical levels. We believe North American steel consumption will increase in the coming years, and that demand for lower-carbon emission, U.S. produced steel products coupled with lower imports will support steel pricing. The continued onshoring of manufacturing businesses, combined with the expectation of significant fixed asset investment to be derived from public funding related to the U.S. Infrastructure, Inflation Reduction Act, and Department of Energy programs, will competitively position the domestic steel industry. We believe this will benefit all of our operating platforms, especially our steel and steel fabrication businesses.    

"This environment, in combination with our ongoing expansion initiatives, are firm drivers for our continued growth. The team continues to make great progress on our aluminum flat rolled products mill and related investments. We remain incredibly excited about this meaningful growth opportunity, which is aligned with our existing businesses and operational expertise," said Millett. "The team has placed orders for all critical equipment, and the Columbus, Mississippi rolling mill site is exceptional. We have intentionally grown with our customers' needs, providing efficient sustainable supply-chain solutions for the highest quality products. Thus far, this has primarily been achieved within the steel industry – however, a significant number of our flat rolled steel customers are also consumers and processors of aluminum flat rolled products. We are pleased to further diversify our end markets with plans to supply aluminum flat rolled products with high recycled content to the countercyclical sustainable beverage can and packaging industry, in addition to the automotive and industrial sectors. We believe our unique performance-based operating culture, coupled with our considerable experience in successfully constructing and operating cost-effective, highly profitable flat rolled steel mills, positions us exceptionally well to execute this strategic opportunity and to deliver strong long-term value creation.

"Our commitment is to the health and safety of our teams, families, and communities, while meeting the current and future needs of our customers. Our culture and business model continue to positively differentiate our performance compared to others. We continue to strengthen our financial position through strong cash flow generation and the execution of our long-term strategy," concluded Millett.

Conference Call and Webcast

Steel Dynamics, Inc. will hold a conference call to discuss third quarter 2023 operating and financial results on Thursday, October 19, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. You may access the call and find dial-in information on the Investors section of the company's website at www.steeldynamics.com.  A replay of the call will be available on our website until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on October 26, 2023.

About Steel Dynamics, Inc.

Steel Dynamics is one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in North America, based on estimated annual steelmaking and metals recycling capability, with facilities located throughout the United States, and in Mexico. Steel Dynamics produces steel products, including hot roll, cold roll, and coated sheet steel, structural steel beams and shapes, rail, engineered special-bar-quality steel, cold finished steel, merchant bar products, specialty steel sections, and steel joists and deck. In addition, the company produces liquid pig iron and processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap.

Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provide additional meaningful information regarding the company's performance and financial strength. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to and not as an alternative for the company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, not all companies use identical calculations for EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA; therefore, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA included in this release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This report contains some predictive statements about future events, including statements related to conditions in domestic or global economies, conditions in steel, aluminum, and recycled metals market places, Steel Dynamics' revenues, costs of purchased materials, future profitability and earnings, and the operation of new, existing or planned facilities. These statements, which we generally precede or accompany by such typical conditional words as "anticipate", "intend", "believe", "estimate", "plan", "seek", "project", or "expect", or by the words "may", "will", or "should", are intended to be made as "forward-looking", subject to many risks and uncertainties, within the safe harbor protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements speak only as of this date and are based upon information and assumptions, which we consider reasonable as of this date, concerning our businesses and the environments in which they operate. Such predictive statements are not guarantees of future performance, and we undertake no duty to update or revise any such statements. Some factors that could cause such forward-looking statements to turn out differently than anticipated include: (1) domestic and global economic factors; (2) global steelmaking overcapacity and imports of steel, together with increased scrap prices; (3) pandemics, epidemics, widespread illness or other health issues, such as COVID-19 or its variants; (4) the cyclical nature of the steel industry and the industries we serve; (5) volatility and major fluctuations in prices and availability of scrap metal, scrap substitutes and supplies, and our potential inability to pass higher costs on to our customers; (6) cost and availability of electricity, natural gas, oil, or other energy resources are subject to volatile market conditions; (7) increased environmental, greenhouse gas emissions and sustainability considerations or regulations; (8) compliance with and changes in environmental and remediation requirements; (9) significant price and other forms of competition from other steel and aluminum producers, scrap processors and alternative materials; (10) availability of an adequate source of supply of scrap for our metals recycling operations; (11) cybersecurity threats and risks to the security of our sensitive data and information technology; (12) the implementation of our growth strategy; (13) litigation and legal compliance; (14) unexpected equipment downtime or shutdowns; (15) governmental agencies may refuse to grant or renew some of our licenses and permits; (16) our senior unsecured credit facility contains, and any future financing agreements may contain, restrictive covenants that may limit our flexibility; and (17) the impacts of impairment charges.

More specifically, we refer you to our more detailed explanation of these and other factors and risks that may cause such predictive statements to turn out differently, as set forth in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K under the headings Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors, in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, or in other reports which we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports are available publicly on the Securities and Exchange Commission website, www.sec.gov, and on our website, www.steeldynamics.com under "Investors – SEC Filings."

Steel Dynamics, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except per share data)


















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Three Months


September 30,

September 30,

Ended


2023

2022

2023

2022

June 30, 2023
















Net sales

$

4,587,057

$

5,651,707

$

14,561,893

$

17,434,487

$

5,081,630

Costs of goods sold

3,635,038

4,187,278

11,246,894

12,304,203

3,774,772

      Gross profit

952,019

1,464,429

3,314,999

5,130,284

1,306,858
















Selling, general and administrative expenses

145,896

132,627

431,414

403,019

141,209

Profit sharing

64,413

105,122

224,978

373,333

90,990

Amortization of intangible assets

8,160

6,836

25,962

21,158

10,924

      Operating income

733,550

1,219,844

2,632,645

4,332,774

1,063,735
















Interest expense, net of capitalized interest

18,415

25,347

61,689

67,683

20,767

Other (income) expense, net

(39,464)

(13,975)

(105,748)

2,472

(31,348)

      Income before income taxes

754,599

1,208,472

2,676,704

4,262,619

1,074,316
















Income tax expense

174,817

289,997

636,412

1,022,138

258,139

      Net income

579,782

918,475

2,040,292

3,240,481

816,177

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(2,587)

(4,150)

(13,680)

(12,671)

(4,070)

      Net income attributable to Steel Dynamics, Inc.

$

577,195

$

914,325

$

2,026,612

$

3,227,810

$

812,107
































Basic earnings per share attributable to














   Steel Dynamics, Inc. stockholders

$

3.49

$

5.07

$

12.04

$

17.33

$

4.83
















Weighted average common shares outstanding

165,170

180,264

168,259

186,288

168,009
















Diluted earnings per share attributable to














   Steel Dynamics, Inc. stockholders, including the














   effect of assumed conversions when dilutive

$

3.47

$

5.03

$

11.98

$

17.21

$

4.81
















Weighted average common shares














   and share equivalents outstanding

166,105

181,613

169,150

187,531

168,865
































Dividends declared per share

$

0.425

$

0.34

$

1.275

$

1.02

$

0.425

Steel Dynamics, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)








September 30,

December 31,

Assets

2023

2022

(unaudited)



Current assets





   Cash and equivalents

$

1,765,467

$

1,628,417

   Short-term investments

500,844


628,215

   Accounts receivable, net


1,882,049


2,056,051

   Inventories


2,941,634


3,129,964

   Other current assets


138,605


195,371

      Total current assets


7,228,599


7,638,018







Property, plant and equipment, net


6,313,366


5,373,665







Intangible assets, net

265,845


267,507







Goodwill

477,471


502,067







Other assets


643,675


378,727

      Total assets

$

14,928,956

$

14,159,984

Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities





   Accounts payable

$

1,060,175

$

1,017,238

   Income taxes payable

30,343


6,520

   Accrued expenses

741,798


951,204

   Current maturities of long-term debt

86,061


57,334

      Total current liabilities


1,918,377


2,032,296







Long-term debt

3,009,010


3,013,241







Deferred income taxes

961,117


889,103







Other liabilities

182,161


129,539

      Total liabilities


6,070,665


6,064,179







Commitments and contingencies












Redeemable noncontrolling interests

171,212


181,503







Equity





   Common stock

650


650

   Treasury stock, at cost

(5,510,983)


(4,459,513)

   Additional paid-in capital


1,214,894


1,212,566

   Retained earnings


13,189,468


11,375,765

   Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(494)


889

      Total Steel Dynamics, Inc. equity


8,893,535


8,130,357

   Noncontrolling interests

(206,456)


(216,055)

      Total equity

8,687,079


7,914,302

      Total liabilities and equity

$

14,928,956

$

14,159,984

Steel Dynamics, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)













Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022












Operating activities:










   Net income

$

579,782

$

918,475

$

2,040,292

$

3,240,481












   Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by










      operating activities:










      Depreciation and amortization

107,418

98,714

326,082

281,961

      Equity-based compensation

12,044

12,093

39,800

39,681

      Deferred income taxes


19,625

3,990

72,013

3,986

      Other adjustments

(12,163)

(12,409)

(20,628)

(1,892)

      Changes in certain assets and liabilities:










         Accounts receivable


260,915

326,731

173,022

(417,550)

         Inventories


102,376

270,628

188,330

154,391

         Other assets


(13,423)

(15,789)

(10,504)

(9,274)

         Accounts payable


(57,532)

(264,313)

(54,233)

(152,763)

         Income taxes receivable/payable

(7,105)

8,269

96,656

146,822

         Accrued expenses

121,762

149,766

(195,542)

31,132

      Net cash provided by operating activities


1,113,699

1,496,155

2,655,288

3,316,975












Investing activities:










   Purchases of property, plant and equipment


(558,361)

(241,229)

(1,142,960)

(564,701)

   Purchases of short-term investments

(170,887)

(283,188)

(692,716)

(634,698)

   Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments

282,592

49,794

821,668

49,794

   Business combinations, net of cash acquired

-

(47,638)

-

(47,638)

   Investments in unconsolidated affiliates

-

-

-

(222,480)

   Other investing activities

(5,891)

4,113

(221,453)

9,340

      Net cash used in investing activities

(452,547)

(518,148)

(1,235,461)

(1,410,383)












Financing activities:










   Issuance of current and long-term debt


345,563

348,286

1,066,605

1,050,933

   Repayment of current and long-term debt


(316,511)

(363,060)

(1,042,933)

(1,127,051)

   Dividends paid


(70,713)

(62,088)

(201,834)

(177,131)

   Purchase of treasury stock

(331,318)

(481,676)

(1,065,521)

(1,387,890)

   Other financing activities

1,953

(6,057)

(39,075)

(88,825)

      Net cash used in financing activities


(371,026)

(564,595)

(1,282,758)

(1,729,964)












Increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

290,126

413,412

137,069

176,628

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period


1,480,862

1,012,585

1,633,919

1,249,369

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$

1,770,988

$

1,425,997

$

1,770,988

$

1,425,997
























Supplemental disclosure information:










   Cash paid for interest

$

9,848

$

9,214

$

61,225

$

59,496

   Cash paid for income taxes, net

$

160,178

$

276,948

$

472,936

$

867,350

Steel Dynamics, Inc.
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
(dollars in thousands)



Third Quarter

Year to Date








2023

2022

2023

2022

1Q 2023

2Q 2023

External Net Sales

















   Steel

$

3,136,445

$

3,720,826

$

9,594,775

$

11,625,343

$

3,060,821

$

3,397,509

   Steel Fabrication

630,184

1,140,273

2,278,361

3,156,007

868,768

779,409

   Metals Recycling

520,746

472,065

1,696,587

1,701,426

583,468

592,373

   Other

299,682

318,543

992,170

951,711

380,149

312,339

Consolidated Net Sales

$

4,587,057

$

5,651,707

$

14,561,893

$

17,434,487

$

4,893,206

$

5,081,630

Operating Income

















   Steel

$

473,931

$

658,264

$

1,525,528

$

2,931,868

$

345,356

$

706,241

   Steel Fabrication

330,061

676,767

1,343,495

1,742,915

551,313

462,121

   Metals Recycling

18,505

9,918

101,727

115,693

42,930

40,292



822,497

1,344,949

2,970,750

4,790,476

939,599

1,208,654



















   Non-cash amortization of intangible assets

(8,160)

(6,836)

(25,962)

(21,158)

(6,878)

(10,924)

   Profit sharing expense

(64,413)

(105,122)

(224,978)

(373,333)

(69,575)

(90,990)

   Non-segment operations



(16,374)

(13,147)

(87,165)

(63,211)

(27,786)

(43,005)

Consolidated Operating Income

$

733,550

$

1,219,844

$

2,632,645

$

4,332,774

$

835,360

$

1,063,735

Adjusted EBITDA

















      Net income

$

579,782

$

918,475

$

2,040,292

$

3,240,481

$

644,333

$

816,177

      Income taxes

174,817

289,997

636,412

1,022,138

203,456

258,139

      Net interest expense (income)

(10,350)

16,902

(18,574)

57,116

(3,470)

(4,754)

      Depreciation



97,707

90,278

295,355

256,011

99,210

98,438

      Amortization of intangible assets

8,160

6,836

25,962

21,158

6,878

10,924

EBITDA

850,116

1,322,488

2,979,447

4,596,904

950,407

1,178,924

      Non-cash adjustments

















         Unrealized (gains) losses on derivatives

















             and currency remeasurement

14,005

6,053

(12,570)

(7,648)

(8,142)

(18,433)

         Equity-based compensation

11,989

14,518

37,366

39,794

13,877

11,500

Adjusted EBITDA

$

876,110

$

1,343,059

$

3,004,243

$

4,629,050

$

956,142

$

1,171,991



















Other Operating Information

















   Steel

















      Average external sales price (Per ton) (a)

$

1,191

$

1,381

$

1,175

$

1,491

$

1,080

$

1,257

      Average ferrous cost (Per ton melted) (b)

$

405

$

472

$

421

$

495

$

413

$

444



















      Flat Roll shipments

















         Butler, Columbus, and Sinton

1,740,130

1,766,726

5,484,128

5,009,403

1,893,940

1,850,058

         Steel Processing divisions (c)

452,139

425,304

1,308,221

1,269,658

435,602

420,480

      Long Product shipments

















         Structural and Rail Division

469,638

477,305

1,444,174

1,457,296

495,551

478,985

         Engineered Bar Products Division

201,903

234,993

649,789

688,339

231,723

216,163

         Roanoke Bar Division

142,195

161,832

447,532

463,103

157,024

148,313

         Steel of West Virginia

98,246

88,697

290,978

276,131

95,456

97,276

                                     Total Shipments (Tons)

3,104,251

3,154,857

9,624,822

9,163,930

3,309,296

3,211,275



















                           External Shipments (Tons) (a)

2,632,617

2,694,709

8,169,117

7,796,390

2,833,469

2,703,031



















                         Steel Mill Production (Tons)

2,782,870

2,793,463

8,620,531

8,039,107

2,939,032

2,898,629

   Metals Recycling

















      Nonferrous shipments (000's of pounds)

279,877

257,710

845,477

785,381

285,837

279,763

      Ferrous shipments (Gross tons)

1,442,964

1,320,117

4,415,949

3,944,068

1,452,821

1,520,164

         External ferrous shipments (Gross tons)

547,646

423,184

1,693,028

1,298,413

567,403

577,979

   Steel Fabrication

















      Average sales price (Per ton)

$

3,916

$

5,245

$

4,452

$

4,896

$

5,021

$

4,384

      Shipments (Tons)

161,697

218,441

512,537

646,685

173,021

177,819



















(a)   Represents all steel operations

















(b)   Represents ferrous cost per ton melted at our electric arc furnace steel mills

(c)   Includes Heartland, The Techs, and United Steel Supply operations

SOURCE Steel Dynamics, Inc.

