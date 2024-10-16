Steel Dynamics Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Third Quarter 2024 Performance Highlights:

Steel shipments of 3.2 million tons

Net sales of $4.3 billion , operating income of $395 million , net income of $318 million , and adjusted EBITDA of $557 million

, operating income of , net income of , and adjusted EBITDA of Cash flow from operations of $760 million

Strong liquidity of $3.1 billion , as of September 30, 2024

, as of Share repurchases of $310 million of the company's common stock, representing 1.6 percent of its outstanding shares

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: STLD) today announced third quarter 2024 financial results. The company reported third quarter 2024 net sales of $4.3 billion and net income of $318 million, or $2.05 per diluted share. Comparatively, the company's sequential second quarter 2024 net income was $428 million, or $2.72 per diluted share and prior year third quarter net income was $577 million, or $3.47 per diluted share.

"The teams achieved a solid third quarter 2024 performance across the platforms, with adjusted EBITDA of $557 million and cash flow from operations of $760 million," said Mark D. Millett, Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer. "With our proven through-cycle cash generation, we increased liquidity to $3.1 billion, while also investing $621 million in our internal ongoing growth initiatives and distributing $381 million to our shareholders through cash dividends and share repurchases. Our three-year after-tax return-on-invested capital of 26 percent is a testament to our ongoing high-return capital allocation execution.

"Underlying steel demand continued to be stable in the third quarter," continued Millett. "However, earnings declined sequentially, based on lower average realized steel pricing, primarily within the flat rolled operations as generally 80 percent of this business is contractually based and tied to lagging pricing indices. Steady steel demand, coupled with continued low customer inventory and stabilized scrap prices, resulted in stabilization and improvement in flat rolled steel prices during the later part of the third quarter. Our long product steel operations realized a slight improvement in metal spread as scrap pricing declined more than average realized pricing."

Third Quarter 2024 Comments

Third quarter 2024 operating income for the company's steel operations was $305 million, lower than sequential results, as realized selling values declined more than scrap costs in the quarter. The third quarter 2024 average external product selling price for the company's steel operations decreased $79 per ton sequentially to $1,059 per ton. The average ferrous scrap cost per ton melted at the company's steel mills decreased $21 sequentially to $367 per ton. The company's Sinton Texas Flat Roll Steel Mill team has completed the planned changes discussed on the second quarter 2024 earnings call. The team had great operating momentum in September and operated at 72 percent of its capability, excluding scheduled downtime.

Compared to the sequential quarter, third quarter 2024 operating income from the company's metals recycling operations decreased to $12 million, based on softer demand as many domestic steel mills had scheduled maintenance outages. Shipments and pricing declined for both ferrous and nonferrous materials in the quarter. Additionally, the platform experienced an unexpected unrealized, non-cash copper hedging loss of $10 million, as copper prices sequentially increased significantly from August to September.

The company's steel fabrication operations achieved strong operating income of $166 million in the third quarter 2024, modestly lower than sequential second quarter results, as demand remained steady, and average realized pricing softened five percent yet remained historically strong. The order backlog was steady, extending into the first quarter 2025 at attractive pricing levels. Current order activity is steady with expectations for improved volumes in 2025, as interest rates decline and the support from the U.S. infrastructure program and onshoring are expected to positively impact demand for not only steel joist and deck products, but also for flat rolled and long product steels.

Year-to-Date September 30, 2024 Comparison

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, net income was $1.3 billion, or $8.46 per diluted share, with net sales of $13.7 billion, as compared to net income of $2.0 billion, or $11.98 per diluted share, with net sales of $14.6 billion for the same period in 2023.

For the first nine months 2024, net sales decreased six percent to $13.7 billion and operating income declined 35 percent to $1.7 billion, when compared to the same period in 2023. Decreased earnings were the result of lower volume and pricing from the company's steel and steel fabrication operations during the period. For the first nine months 2024, operating income from the company's steel fabrication operations was $525 million, compared to $1.3 billion in the same prior year period. Operating income from the company's steel operations was $1.4 billion, compared to $1.5 billion for the same prior year period. The average nine-month 2024 external selling price for the company's steel operations decreased $38 per ton to $1,133 per ton compared to the first nine months of 2023, and the average ferrous scrap cost per ton melted at the company's steel mills decreased $30 per ton to $391 per ton.

Based on the company's differentiated business model and highly variable cost structure, the company achieved cash flow from operations of $1.5 billion in the first nine months of 2024, representing a strong performance. The company also invested $1.4 billion in capital investments, paid cash dividends of $212 million, and repurchased $917 million of its outstanding common stock, representing 4.5 percent of its outstanding shares, while maintaining strong liquidity of $3.1 billion.

Outlook

"Based on domestic steel demand fundamentals, we are constructive regarding the outlook for 2025 metal market dynamics," said Millett. "We expect steel pricing to recover with an anticipated lower domestic interest rate environment, coupled with continuing onshoring of manufacturing businesses, and the expectation of significant fixed asset investment to be derived from public funding related to the U.S. Infrastructure, Inflation Reduction Act, and Department of Energy programs. We believe current trade actions could also reduce volumes of unfairly traded steel imports into the United States, especially for coated flat rolled steel, which could have a significant positive impact for us, as we are the largest non-automotive flat rolled steel coater in the United States. We believe these dynamics collectively could benefit all of our operating platforms, especially our steel and steel fabrication businesses.

"Our four new value-added flat rolled steel coating lines that began operating earlier this year continue to increase production. The teams have produced prime quality galvanized and painted products on all four lines in record time. We have had limited benefit from these new lines so far this year, as we have been increasing production, and expect to realize the additional earnings potential in 2025. Value-added product investments such as these enhance our differentiated supply-chain capabilities, while also increasing our higher-margin product offerings, which already represent upwards of 65 percent of our steel revenues.

"We are also quickly progressing on our aluminum flat rolled products mill construction and are incredibly excited about this meaningful growth opportunity, which is aligned with our existing business and operational expertise," said Millett. "We plan to begin operating the aluminum flat rolled mill mid-2025. We have intentionally grown with our customers' needs, providing efficient sustainable supply chain solutions for the highest quality products. We are pleased to further diversify our end markets with plans to supply aluminum flat rolled products with high recycled content to the countercyclical sustainable beverage can and packaging industry, in addition to the automotive, industrial, and construction sectors. Our customers and our people are incredibly excited for this growth opportunity.

"Our commitment is to the health and safety of our teams, families, and communities, while meeting the current and future needs of our customers. Our culture and business model continue to positively differentiate our performance from the rest of the industry. We are competitively positioned and focused to generate long-term sustainable value," concluded Millett.

About Steel Dynamics, Inc.

Steel Dynamics is one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in North America, based on estimated annual steelmaking and metals recycling capability, with facilities located throughout the United States, and in Mexico. Steel Dynamics produces steel products, including hot roll, cold roll, and coated sheet steel, structural steel beams and shapes, rail, engineered special-bar-quality steel, cold finished steel, merchant bar products, specialty steel sections, and steel joists and deck. In addition, the company produces liquid pig iron and processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap.

Steel Dynamics, Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except per share data)



































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Three Months



September 30,

September 30,

Ended



2024

2023

2024

2023

June 30, 2024































Net sales

$ 4,341,615

$ 4,587,057

$ 13,668,252

$ 14,561,893

$ 4,632,634 Costs of goods sold



3,736,398



3,635,038



11,307,400



11,246,894



3,857,797 Gross profit



605,217



952,019



2,360,852



3,314,999



774,837































Selling, general and administrative expenses



167,692



145,896



487,215



431,414



160,016 Profit sharing



34,444



64,413



145,149



224,978



48,053 Amortization of intangible assets



7,644



8,160



22,953



25,962



7,645 Operating income



395,437



733,550



1,705,535



2,632,645



559,123































Interest expense, net of capitalized interest



17,071



18,415



41,768



61,689



12,719 Other (income) expense, net



(29,659)



(39,464)



(75,151)



(105,748)



(18,708) Income before income taxes



408,025



754,599



1,738,918



2,676,704



565,112































Income tax expense



87,131



174,817



398,834



636,412



133,422 Net income



320,894



579,782



1,340,084



2,040,292



431,690 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests



(3,092)



(2,587)



(10,243)



(13,680)



(3,692) Net income attributable to Steel Dynamics, Inc.

$ 317,802

$ 577,195

$ 1,329,841

$ 2,026,612

$ 427,998































































Basic earnings per share attributable to





























Steel Dynamics, Inc. stockholders

$ 2.06

$ 3.49

$ 8.50

$ 12.04

$ 2.73































Weighted average common shares outstanding



154,061



165,170



156,528



168,259



156,856































Diluted earnings per share attributable to





























Steel Dynamics, Inc. stockholders, including the





























effect of assumed conversions when dilutive

$ 2.05

$ 3.47

$ 8.46

$ 11.98

$ 2.72































Weighted average common shares





























and share equivalents outstanding



154,810



166,105



157,248



169,150



157,579































































Dividends declared per share

$ 0.46

$ 0.425

$ 1.38

$ 1.275

$ 0.46

Steel Dynamics, Inc. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands)















September 30,



December 31, Assets 2024



2023

(unaudited)







Current assets











Cash and equivalents $ 1,015,210



$ 1,400,887 Short-term investments

645,343





721,210 Accounts receivable, net

1,564,957





1,608,307 Inventories

3,044,887





2,894,632 Other current assets

173,179





162,790 Total current assets

6,443,576





6,787,826













Property, plant and equipment, net

7,825,869





6,734,218













Intangible assets, net

234,806





257,759













Goodwill

477,471





477,471













Other assets

678,099





651,146 Total assets $ 15,659,821



$ 14,908,420 Liabilities and Equity











Current liabilities











Accounts payable $ 1,079,816



$ 1,088,330 Income taxes payable

6,248





5,524 Accrued expenses

724,219





778,455 Current maturities of long-term debt

882,013





459,987 Total current liabilities

2,692,296





2,332,296













Long-term debt

2,801,871





2,611,069













Deferred income taxes

943,154





944,768













Other liabilities

143,200





180,760 Total liabilities

6,580,521





6,068,893













Commitments and contingencies

























Redeemable noncontrolling interests

171,212





171,212













Equity











Common stock

651





651 Treasury stock, at cost

(6,799,219)





(5,897,606) Additional paid-in capital

1,220,089





1,217,610 Retained earnings

14,660,426





13,545,590 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(445)





421 Total Steel Dynamics, Inc. equity

9,081,502





8,866,666 Noncontrolling interests

(173,414)





(198,351) Total equity

8,908,088





8,668,315 Total liabilities and equity $ 15,659,821



$ 14,908,420

Steel Dynamics, Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands)

























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023























Operating activities:





















Net income $ 320,894

$ 579,782

$ 1,340,084

$ 2,040,292























Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by





















operating activities:





















Depreciation and amortization

121,052



107,418



353,357



326,082 Equity-based compensation

12,828



12,044



41,453



39,800 Deferred income taxes

14,832



19,625



(1,615)



72,013 Other adjustments

(10,523)



(12,163)



1,779



(20,628) Changes in certain assets and liabilities:





















Accounts receivable

210,435



260,915



43,350



173,022 Inventories

28,169



102,376



(151,501)



188,330 Other assets

(11,851)



(13,423)



(22,054)



(10,504) Accounts payable

(13,852)



(57,532)



(11,604)



(54,233) Income taxes receivable/payable

(12,971)



(7,105)



7,017



96,656 Accrued expenses

100,840



121,762



(102,635)



(195,542) Net cash provided by operating activities

759,853



1,113,699



1,497,631



2,655,288























Investing activities:





















Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(621,355)



(558,361)



(1,414,831)



(1,142,960) Purchases of short-term investments

(430,826)



(170,887)



(699,879)



(692,716) Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments

204,543



282,592



775,851



821,668 Other investing activities

(4,357)



(5,891)



(15,656)



(221,453) Net cash used in investing activities

(851,995)



(452,547)



(1,354,515)



(1,235,461)























Financing activities:





















Issuance of current and long-term debt

1,185,657



345,563



2,145,538



1,066,605 Repayment of current and long-term debt

(527,977)



(316,511)



(1,531,969)



(1,042,933) Dividends paid

(71,584)



(70,713)



(212,216)



(201,834) Purchase of treasury stock

(309,901)



(331,318)



(917,024)



(1,065,521) Other financing activities

1,177



1,953



(13,153)



(39,075) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

277,372



(371,026)



(528,824)



(1,282,758)























Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

185,230



290,126



(385,708)



137,069 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

835,526



1,480,862



1,406,464



1,633,919 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 1,020,756

$ 1,770,988

$ 1,020,756

$ 1,770,988















































Supplemental disclosure information:





















Cash paid for interest $ 9,102

$ 9,848

$ 59,466

$ 61,225 Cash paid for income taxes, net $ 81,742

$ 160,178

$ 383,455

$ 472,936

Steel Dynamics, Inc. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands)









































Third Quarter

Year to Date

















2024



2023



2024



2023



1Q 2024



2Q 2024 External Net Sales



































Steel

$ 2,917,021

$ 3,187,181

$ 9,415,490

$ 9,725,226

$ 3,366,237

$ 3,132,232 Steel Fabrication



447,265



630,184



1,367,276



2,278,361



447,179



472,832 Metals Recycling



565,596



520,746



1,721,501



1,696,587



569,473



586,432 Other



411,733



248,946



1,163,985



861,719



311,114



441,138 Consolidated Net Sales

$ 4,341,615

$ 4,587,057

$ 13,668,252

$ 14,561,893

$ 4,694,003

$ 4,632,634 Operating Income (Loss)



































Steel

$ 304,950

$ 482,336

$ 1,421,915

$ 1,531,154

$ 674,648

$ 442,317 Steel Fabrication



165,634



330,061



524,795



1,343,495



178,381



180,780 Metals Recycling



11,616



18,505



66,383



101,727



22,635



32,132 Aluminum



(23,593)



(7,172)



(56,372)



(13,005)



(13,531)



(19,248)





458,607



823,730



1,956,721



2,963,371



862,133



635,981





































Non-cash amortization of intangible assets



(7,644)



(8,160)



(22,953)



(25,962)



(7,664)



(7,645) Profit sharing expense



(34,444)



(64,413)



(145,149)



(224,978)



(62,652)



(48,053) Non-segment operations



(21,082)



(17,607)



(83,084)



(79,786)



(40,842)



(21,160) Consolidated Operating Income

$ 395,437

$ 733,550

$ 1,705,535

$ 2,632,645

$ 750,975

$ 559,123 Adjusted EBITDA



































Net income

$ 320,894

$ 579,782

$ 1,340,084

$ 2,040,292

$ 587,500

$ 431,690 Income taxes



87,131



174,817



398,834



636,412



178,281



133,422 Net interest expense (income)



(8,063)



(10,350)



(30,257)



(18,574)



(14,327)



(7,867) Depreciation



111,558



97,707



325,437



295,355



106,030



107,849 Amortization of intangible assets



7,644



8,160



22,953



25,962



7,664



7,645 EBITDA



519,164



850,116



2,057,051



2,979,447



865,148



672,739 Non-cash adjustments



































Unrealized (gains) losses on derivatives



































and currency remeasurement



25,114



14,005



24,585



(12,570)



(1,347)



818 Equity-based compensation



12,823



11,989



40,503



37,366



14,825



12,855 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 557,101

$ 876,110

$ 2,122,139

$ 3,004,243



878,626



686,412





































Other Operating Information



































Steel



































Average external sales price (Per ton)

$ 1,059

$ 1,191

$ 1,133

$ 1,171

$ 1,201

$ 1,138 Average ferrous cost (Per ton melted)

$ 367

$ 405

$ 391

$ 421

$ 417

$ 388





































Flat Roll shipments



































Butler, Columbus, and Sinton



1,924,098



1,783,581



5,860,986



5,617,322



1,993,305



1,943,583 Steel Processing divisions *



471,441



452,139



1,319,267



1,308,221



418,547



429,279 Long Product shipments



































Structural and Rail Division



397,047



469,638



1,263,263



1,444,174



440,921



425,295 Engineered Bar Products Division



176,131



201,903



563,270



649,789



191,373



195,766 Roanoke Bar Division



138,096



142,195



393,125



447,532



124,920



130,109 Steel of West Virginia



74,564



98,246



240,260



290,978



86,528



79,168 Total Shipments (Tons)



3,181,377



3,147,702



9,640,171



9,758,016



3,255,594



3,203,200





































External Shipments (Tons)



2,754,853



2,676,068



8,311,539



8,302,311



2,803,569



2,753,117





































Steel Mill Production (Tons)



2,785,128



2,782,870



8,579,232



8,620,531



2,992,018



2,802,086





































Metals Recycling



































Nonferrous shipments (000's of pounds)



293,470



279,877



886,923



845,477



289,436



304,017 Ferrous shipments (Gross tons)



1,459,206



1,442,964



4,420,054



4,415,949



1,453,619



1,507,229 External ferrous shipments (Gross tons)



537,082



547,646



1,665,175



1,693,028



536,973



591,120 Steel Fabrication



































Average sales price (Per ton)

$ 2,836

$ 3,916

$ 2,980

$ 4,452

$ 3,141

$ 2,978 Shipments (Tons)



158,595



161,697



461,506



512,537



143,842



159,069





































Effective the fourth quarter 2023, we added a new reporting segment, Aluminum Operations. All prior periods presented have been recast to reflect those changes.

* Includes Heartland, The Techs and United Steel Supply operations











SOURCE Steel Dynamics, Inc.