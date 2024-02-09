Steel Roofing Market to Reach $17.5 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 4.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in demand for homes, increase in investments in home renovation and improvements, and advantageous features of steel roofing drive the growth of the global steel roofing market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Steel Roofing Market by Fastening Type (Exposed Fastened and Concealed Fastened), Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), and End User (Residential and Non-Residential): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032". According to the report, the global steel roofing industry generated $10.7 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to generate $17.5 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 4.2% from 2023 to 2032.



Avail the Sample PDF @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A125190

Prime determinants of growth

Increase in demand for homes, rise in investments in home renovation and improvements, and advantageous features of steel roofing drive the growth of the global steel roofing market. However, the fluctuating cost of raw materials restricts the market growth. Moreover, a rise in government initiatives to make affordable housing in developing economies is expected to present new opportunities in the coming years.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Historical Period 2020-2021 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2020 $10.7 billion Market Size in 2032 $17.5 billion CAGR 4.2 % No. of Pages in Report 204 Segments covered Fastening Type, Distribution Channel, End User, and Region. Drivers Increase in demand for homes Increase in investments in home renovation and improvements Advantageous features of steel roofing Opportunities Government-led construction of affordable housing Restraints Fluctuating cost of raw materials



The exposed fastened segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on fastening type, the exposed fastened segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global steel roofing market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. In exposed fastened steel roofs, the fasteners are visible on the surface of the roof. Exposed fastened steel roofs are also well known due to their rugged durability and straightforward installation process. Exposed fastened metal roofs are affordable and lightweight. However, the concealed fastened segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2032. Concealed fastened steel roofs have minimally visible fasteners, making them more attractive than exposed fastened roofs. Moreover, the probability of roof leakage is less than exposed fastened roof.

Buy This Research Report (212 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/b0f65e7116adc70701f32194555c8a7d

The offline segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on distribution channel, the offline segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global steel roofing market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Offline purchase has many advantages; for example, the lead time is essentially zero for small-scale projects as the roofs can be procured instantly. Moreover, the quality of the roof can be assessed before buying. However, the online segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2032, owing to ease of purchase. Moreover, there is a wide variety of options available to choose from.

The non-residential segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on end user, the non-residential segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global steel roofing market revenue, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. The non-residential segment includes the installation of steel roofing on commercial, agricultural, and industrial buildings. The non-residential segment dominated the market owing to more installation of steel roofing in commercial establishments than in residential buildings. Steel roofs are strong, have high structural strength, and can sustain weathering activities for a longer duration. However, the residential segment is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2032. In recent times, the popularity of steel roofing has increased substantially in residential buildings due to its good appearance and better insulation capabilities.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than half of the steel roofing market revenue, and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2032. The Asia-Pacific region presents many growth opportunities to the major players in the steel roofing market, owing to rapid urbanization, and population growth in the countries such as India, South Korea, Japan, and China. For instance, China's urban population is expected to rise to 72% in 2030 from just 64% in 2021. In India, the industrial sector is anticipated to witness a rapid surge owing to increase in urbanization, rise in economy, digitalization, growth in the IT sector, and easy foreign direct investment norms.

Inquire Before Buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A125190

Leading Market Players: -

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (MBCI)

Ideal Roofing

Lifetite Metal Product LLC

Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation

Linyi Jinhu Color Coating Aluminum Industry Co., Ltd.

Central States Mfg

ATAS International, Inc.

Tata BlueScope Steel

Bansal Roofing Products

Stellar Buildtech.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global steel roofing market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Trending Reports in Roofing Industry (Book Now with 15% Discount):

Global roof cladding market growing at a CAGR of 4.6% to 2031.



Global roofing market registering a CAGR of 4.3% to 2030.



Global roofing tiles market registering a CAGR of 5.2% to 2027.

North America roofing market registering a CAGR of 4.9% to 2031.

Roof Bolters Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Roofing Underlay Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Liquid Applied Roofing Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

TPO Roofing Membrane Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

United States

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

[email protected]

Follow Us on | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research