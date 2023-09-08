Steel Sector Paves the Way for Graphite Electrode's Prominent Growth

DUBLIN, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Graphite Electrode Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The graphite electrode market is poised for growth, expecting to reach $10.5 billion by 2028. It will grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2028. Major opportunities lie in steel, silicon metal, and aluminum sectors.

Key Market Drivers:

A surge in demand for anti-corrosion products within the oil and gas sector.

A consistent increase in the need for steel across various industries including construction, automotive, and aerospace.

Noteworthy Insights:

Ultra-High Power (UHP) graphite electrodes are projected to witness rapid growth due to their exceptional strength and thermal resistance attributes.

Steel will retain its prominence as the primary application sector, driven by its escalating consumption across diverse industries.

The Asia Pacific region, backed by manufacturing giants China and India , will continue to be the market leader. Presence of key market players further consolidates the region's dominance.

Report Breakdown:

By Product Type:

Ultra-High Power (UHP)

High Power

Regular Power

By Application:

Steel

Silicon Metal

Aluminum

By Geographic Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Competitive Outlook:

Key market participants include Showa Denko, GRAFTech, Graphite India Limited (GIL), HEG, and Tokai Carbon. Their competitive edge revolves around product quality. Their growth and sustenance strategies encompass:

Expansion of manufacturing capacities.

Robust R&D investments.

Infrastructure development.

Streamlined integration across the value chain.

