Steel Tube Institute Adapts Associate Member Program

Revamped program to strengthen the relationship between product vendors and Steel Tube Institute members

CHICAGO, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Steel Tube Institute (STI), an organization that brings together key producers in the steel industry to advance the use of steel tubing, today announces a revamped associate member program. Service or product vendors closely tied to the steel tubing industry but who are not producers of steel tubing can apply for an associate membership to participate and network with STI members. Associate members are also encouraged to offer educational opportunities for Steel Tube Institute members.

Executive Director of Steel Tube Institute Dale Crawford said the revamped associate member program can provide sponsorship opportunities for Material Handling Product Suppliers, Safety Product & Solutions Providers, Steel & Tube-making Equipment Dealers, Software Vendors and Consumable Product Suppliers to connect with the organization's supplier members at the nonprofit's meetings and conferences throughout the year.

Associate Memberships are subject to approval at the sole discretion of the STI Executive Committee and are renewed annually. Associate Members must sign and adhere to the STI Associate Member Code of Conduct.

To learn more about the Associate Member Program, visit www.SteelTubeInstitute.org or apply here.

About Steel Tube Institute

The Steel Tube Institute was formed in 1930 when a group of manufacturers joined forces to promote and market steel tubing. Their goal was to mount a cooperative effort to improve manufacturing techniques and inform customers about their products' utility, versatility and competitive advantages. This, along with providing a forum for the discussion of issues impacting the industry, remains the focus of Steel Tube Institute's efforts. Learn more at www.SteelTubeInstitute.org and visit Steel Tube Institute on Linkedin.

Media Contact:

Natasha Sadek-Saleh

(862) 684 3344

[email protected]

SOURCE Steel Tube Institute