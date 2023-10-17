Steel Tube Institute Adapts Associate Member Program

News provided by

Steel Tube Institute

17 Oct, 2023, 08:39 ET

Revamped program to strengthen the relationship between product vendors and Steel Tube Institute members

CHICAGO, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Steel Tube Institute (STI), an organization that brings together key producers in the steel industry to advance the use of steel tubing, today announces a revamped associate member program. Service or product vendors closely tied to the steel tubing industry but who are not producers of steel tubing can apply for an associate membership to participate and network with STI members. Associate members are also encouraged to offer educational opportunities for Steel Tube Institute members.

Executive Director of Steel Tube Institute Dale Crawford said the revamped associate member program can provide sponsorship opportunities for Material Handling Product Suppliers, Safety Product & Solutions Providers, Steel & Tube-making Equipment Dealers, Software Vendors and Consumable Product Suppliers to connect with the organization's supplier members at the nonprofit's meetings and conferences throughout the year.

Associate Memberships are subject to approval at the sole discretion of the STI Executive Committee and are renewed annually. Associate Members must sign and adhere to the STI Associate Member Code of Conduct.

To learn more about the Associate Member Program, visit www.SteelTubeInstitute.org or apply here.

About Steel Tube Institute
The Steel Tube Institute was formed in 1930 when a group of manufacturers joined forces to promote and market steel tubing. Their goal was to mount a cooperative effort to improve manufacturing techniques and inform customers about their products' utility, versatility and competitive advantages. This, along with providing a forum for the discussion of issues impacting the industry, remains the focus of Steel Tube Institute's efforts. Learn more at www.SteelTubeInstitute.org and visit Steel Tube Institute on Linkedin

Media Contact:
Natasha Sadek-Saleh 
(862) 684 3344 
[email protected]

SOURCE Steel Tube Institute

Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.