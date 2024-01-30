Steel Tube Institute Launches Inaugural Conduit Photo Contest

News provided by

Steel Tube Institute

30 Jan, 2024, 08:33 ET

Event Aims to Highlight Steel Conduit's Role in America's Electrical Raceways

CHICAGO, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Steel Tube Institute (STI), an organization that brings together producers in the steel industry to advance the use of steel tubing, announced its inaugural steel conduit photo contest with the goal of bringing together the electrical community, showcasing the craftmanship that is necessary for steel conduit installation and ultimately highlight steel conduit's role in America's electrical raceways.

"The subtle art of bending and installing conduit represents the true craftsmanship of the electrical trade," says Dale Crawford, executive director of Steel Tube Institute. "By showcasing the artisanal prowess of talented electricians, this contest not only showcases the skill and artistry of this craft, but also aims to encourage the next generation to consider work in this industry."

Entries for the 2024 Steel Tube Institute Conduit Photo Contest will open on February 1st, 2024, and close in mid-October 2024.

Entrants can submit two (2) entries per calendar year and the installation must have occurred during 2024. Entering the contest is free and open to anyone with the sponsorship of a manager/supervisor who can attest that the submitter has completed the work shown in the submitted photo. The sponsor can be a manager at an electrical contractor, site/job foreman or apprenticeship training director. Contestants must submit their information as the submitter as well as the information for the photographer and must have the rights and permission to submit the photos from the photographer. Photos should be no larger than 12 MB and in .JPG format.

Steel Tube Institute will award three (3) cash prices ranging from$500 to $2,500 for first through third places. Employers will also be awarded a framed copy of the photo and a plaque.

For more information on the contest and to enter visit the website here or submit via Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn or Reddit by tagging @STIConduit with the hashtag #STIConduitPhotoContest. Monthly, the industry will vote on the STI LinkedIn Page on the top three submissions of the month. Follow the STI LinkedIn page to vote each month.

To learn more about the Steel Tube Institute, its mission and vision, visit www.SteelTubeInstitute.org.

About Steel Tube Institute
The Steel Tube Institute was formed in 1930 when a group of manufacturers joined forces to promote and market steel tubing. Their goal was to mount a cooperative effort to improve manufacturing techniques and inform customers about their products' utility, versatility and competitive advantages. This, along with providing a forum for the discussion of issues impacting the industry, remains the focus of Steel Tube Institute's efforts. Learn more at www.SteelTubeInstitute.org and visit Steel Tube Institute on Linkedin.

Media Contact:
Angela Stanley 
(919) 480-7937
372150@email4pr.com

SOURCE Steel Tube Institute

Also from this source

Steel Tube Institute Committee on Hollow Structural Sections (HSS) Declares 2024 Priorities; Focus to Include Solar

The Hollow Structural Sections (HSS) Committee for Steel Tube Institute (STI), an organization that brings together key producers in the steel...
Steel Tube Institute Identifies Market Changes Driven by Reshoring, Commercial Building Trends

Steel Tube Institute Identifies Market Changes Driven by Reshoring, Commercial Building Trends

The Steel Tube Institute (STI), an organization that brings together key producers in the steel industry to advance the use of steel tubing,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Machine Tools, Metalworking and Metallurgy

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Utilities

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.