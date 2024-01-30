Steel Tube Institute Launches Inaugural Conduit Photo Contest

Event Aims to Highlight Steel Conduit's Role in America's Electrical Raceways

CHICAGO, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Steel Tube Institute (STI), an organization that brings together producers in the steel industry to advance the use of steel tubing, announced its inaugural steel conduit photo contest with the goal of bringing together the electrical community, showcasing the craftmanship that is necessary for steel conduit installation and ultimately highlight steel conduit's role in America's electrical raceways.

"The subtle art of bending and installing conduit represents the true craftsmanship of the electrical trade," says Dale Crawford, executive director of Steel Tube Institute. "By showcasing the artisanal prowess of talented electricians, this contest not only showcases the skill and artistry of this craft, but also aims to encourage the next generation to consider work in this industry."

Entries for the 2024 Steel Tube Institute Conduit Photo Contest will open on February 1st, 2024, and close in mid-October 2024.

Entrants can submit two (2) entries per calendar year and the installation must have occurred during 2024. Entering the contest is free and open to anyone with the sponsorship of a manager/supervisor who can attest that the submitter has completed the work shown in the submitted photo. The sponsor can be a manager at an electrical contractor, site/job foreman or apprenticeship training director. Contestants must submit their information as the submitter as well as the information for the photographer and must have the rights and permission to submit the photos from the photographer. Photos should be no larger than 12 MB and in .JPG format.

Steel Tube Institute will award three (3) cash prices ranging from$500 to $2,500 for first through third places. Employers will also be awarded a framed copy of the photo and a plaque.

For more information on the contest and to enter visit the website here or submit via Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn or Reddit by tagging @STIConduit with the hashtag #STIConduitPhotoContest. Monthly, the industry will vote on the STI LinkedIn Page on the top three submissions of the month. Follow the STI LinkedIn page to vote each month.

To learn more about the Steel Tube Institute , its mission and vision, visit www.SteelTubeInstitute.org.

About Steel Tube Institute

The Steel Tube Institute was formed in 1930 when a group of manufacturers joined forces to promote and market steel tubing. Their goal was to mount a cooperative effort to improve manufacturing techniques and inform customers about their products' utility, versatility and competitive advantages. This, along with providing a forum for the discussion of issues impacting the industry, remains the focus of Steel Tube Institute's efforts. Learn more at www.SteelTubeInstitute.org and visit Steel Tube Institute on Linkedin .

