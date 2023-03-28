Steel Tube Institute Announces Stainless Steel Conduit Subcommittee

CHICAGO, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Steel Tube Institute (STI), an organization that brings together key producers in the steel industry to advance the use of steel tubing, today announces the formulation of the new Stainless Steel Conduit Subcommittee.

Executive Director of Steel Tube Institute Dale Crawford said the committee will engage with outside codes and standards-making-bodies to support the use of stainless-steel conduit and competing products.

"We are very excited to announce the first new committee at Steel Tube Institute in several decades," Crawford said. "And we are fortunate to be partnering with RobRoy Industries, Gibson Stainless and Calbrite, an Atkore International Company, to help create safe, sanitary and regulated standards surrounding the use of stainless-steel conduit."

The Steel Tube Institute, its new stainless steel conduit subcommittee and their partners will work together with various industry groups and associations, to ensure that the best possible stainless steel conduit products are being used in every application.

About Steel Tube Institute

The Steel Tube Institute was formed in 1930 when a group of manufacturers joined forces to promote and market steel tubing. Their goal was to mount a cooperative effort to improve manufacturing techniques and inform customers about their products' utility, versatility and competitive advantages. This, along with providing a forum for the discussion of issues impacting the industry, remains the focus of Steel Tube Institute's efforts. Learn more at www.SteelTubeInstitute.org and visit Steel Tube Institute on Linkedin .

