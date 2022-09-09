Steel Tube Institute Appoints New Director of Hollow Structural Sections, Holly Schaubert

Holly Schaubert brings 18 years of experience in structural-engineering-related roles with an emphasis in business development and leadership.

CHICAGO, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Steel Tube Institute (STI), an organization that brings together key producers in the steel industry to advance the use of steel tubing, this week, announces Holly Schaubert as STI's new Director of Hollow Structural Sections (HSS).



"Holly represents the next steps the Steel Tube Institute is taking to continue the great work done to date by our HSS Committee and the retiring Joseph Anderson," Executive Director of the Steel Tube Institute, Dale Crawford said. "She has an extensive engineering background and a strong track record working with cross-functional groups. Her knowledge and expertise will help STI continue to promote the value and product benefits of HSS not only in architecturally exposed applications, but through the built environment."

Crawford said the role combines leadership, business development, collaboration and technical aspects which align well with Schaubert's experience. In her previous role with the Vulcraft Verco Group, Schaubert led several collaborative steering committees including a committee for the advancement of technology, a business development committee and collaboration between the Vulcraft Verco Group and Nucor Buildings Group.

Schaubert said she already has ideas and she is eager to jump into the position in September.

"I plan to meet with the STI HSS member producers, our consultants and fabricators who are utilizing HSS, to listen, learn and observe how STI, and I as a director, can best serve the market," Schaubert said.

With a Bachelor of Science and Master of Engineering in Civil and Environmental Engineering from Cornell University, Schaubert also brings 18 years of experience in structural-engineering-related roles, 15 of those years with Nucor companies, including Verco Decking, Nucor Building Systems and Vulcraft, in roles ranging from engineering supervisor, senior research and development engineer and business development lead.

About Steel Tube Institute

The Steel Tube Institute was formed in 1930 when a group of manufacturers joined forces to promote and market steel tubing. Their goal was to mount a cooperative effort to improve manufacturing techniques and inform customers about their products' utility, versatility and competitive advantages. This, along with providing a forum for the discussion of issues impacting the industry, remains the focus of Steel Tube Institute's efforts. Learn more at steeltubeinstitute.org and visit Steel Tube Institute on Linkedin.

