Steel Tube Institute Appoints New President, Ramiro Rodriguez Agusti of Nucor-Republic

June 6, 2023

Rodriguez Agusti is the Vice President of the Commercial Conduit Division for Nucor-Republic Conduit and will be replacing Glenn Baker as President of Steel Tube Institute

CHICAGO, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Steel Tube Institute, (STI), an organization that brings together key producers in the steel industry to advance the use of steel tubing, this week, announces Ramiro Rodriguez Agusti as the organization's next President for an anticipated term of two years, beginning June 1st, 2023. Rodriguez Agusti was unanimously approved and appointed by the STI Executive Committee earlier this year and will be replacing Glenn Baker of Searing Industries, who completed his term this year.

"Ramiro has been a reliable and important leader in our Conduit Committee," said Dale Crawford, Executive Director, Steel Tube Institute. "His commitment to the institute and its mission makes him the perfect choice for this important role. Ramiro's strong strategic, marketing and statistical background will help STI continue to build value for its members and the steel industry."

As President, Rodriguez Agusti will ensure the STI continues to be a member-driven organization. With his long tenure and experience as an STI member, Rodriguez Agusti will lead the organization through the next phase of development.

"I am excited to be able to give back to an organization who provides invaluable knowledge and support to the steel industry," said Ramiro Rodriguez Agusti. "I look forward to working with Dale Crawford across all initiatives, established and new, including revamping the STI Associate Member Program."

Rodriguez Agusti currently leads the Commercial Division of Nucor-Republic Conduit where he is responsible for establishing overall strategies, maintaining customer relationships and leading a high impact team to develop market-oriented solutions. He also serves as the primary point of contact for Nucor-Republic to the US electrical industry.

Rodriguez Agusti graduated with an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and holds an M.S. in Industrial Engineering from Buenos Aires Institute of Technology.

About Steel Tube Institute 

The Steel Tube Institute was formed in 1930 when a group of manufacturers joined forces to promote and market steel tubing. Their goal was to mount a cooperative effort to improve manufacturing techniques and inform customers about their products' utility, versatility and competitive advantages. This, along with providing a forum for the discussion of issues impacting the industry, remains the focus of Steel Tube Institute's efforts. Learn more at steeltubeinstitute.org and visit Steel Tube Institute on Linkedin

