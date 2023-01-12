Steel Tube Institute Appoints New Technical Consultant, Ryan Jackson

Ryan Jackson brings more than 20 years' experience in consulting and electrical training

CHICAGO, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Steel Tube Institute (STI), an organization that brings together key producers in the steel industry to advance the use of steel tubing, this week announces Ryan Jackson as STI's new Technical Consultant.

"I'm excited Ryan Jackson is joining the Steel Tube Institute," Steel Tube Institute Executive Director Dale Crawford said. "Ryan's wealth of knowledge and experience will continue a long tradition of STI being a leader in the world of electrical codes and standards. He is a skilled presenter and educator who will bring tremendous benefits not only to our members, but to the electrical and steel industries as a whole."

In his role as Technical Consultant, Jackson will educate, train and support Steel Tube Institute's members to further their professional knowledge in design and technical solutions. In one of his primary initiatives, Jackson will assist in updating the National Electrical Code (NEC®), prior to its 2026 release.

"I consider myself an educator and I love to help others increase their understanding of the electrical industry to help move them forward in their careers," Jackson said. "I look forward to meeting even more of the wonderful people in the electrical industry and working to create educational materials around the 2023 National Electrical Code."

Jackson is a (NEC®) instructor and textbook author based in Salt Lake City, Utah. He is a principal member of Code-Making Panel 17 for the NEC, and he will be representing STI on the 2026 NEC Code-Making Panel 3. Jackson also serves on several Standards Technical Panels for UL solutions, a products safety testing and research company. Jackson is a highly-sought-after national seminar instructor, having presented seminars for organizations like Facebook, Utah Valley State College, International Code Council, International Association of Electrical Inspectors, and numerous engineering firms, facilities and contractors throughout the United States. Jackson authored A Complete Guide to the 2020 NEC Changes and A Comprehensive Guide to the 2020 NEC and co-authored several of Mike Holt's textbooks from 2008-2017. Jackson holds numerous certifications including Building Plans Examiner, Commercial Building Inspector, Electrical Inspector and more.

About Steel Tube Institute

The Steel Tube Institute was formed in 1930 when a group of manufacturers joined forces to promote and market steel tubing. Their goal was to mount a cooperative effort to improve manufacturing techniques and inform customers about their products' utility, versatility, and competitive advantages. This, along with providing a forum for the discussion of issues impacting the industry, remains the focus of Steel Tube Institute's efforts. Learn more at steeltubeinstitute.org and visit Steel Tube Institute on Linkedin.

