Three Industry Trends Guide Steel Tube Institute's 2025 Priorities

Talent, tariffs and commercial building transitions to guide organization's efforts

CHICAGO, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Steel Tube Institute (STI), an organization that brings together key producers in the steel industry to advance the use of steel tubing, identified three primary priorities for 2025 that reflect anticipated changes to the manufacturing and steel industries coinciding with a change in the US presidential administration: skilled trade jobs, tariffs and commercial building adaptations. STI leadership identified these priorities as significant to the future of the steel and construction industries during its Annual Fall Meeting and plans to focus its efforts on helping to ensure appropriate attention is given to future-proofing multi-use buildings with steel electrical conduit, training future skilled trade professionals and incentivizing domestic steel conduit production.

Future-Proofing Commercial Buildings

Commercial real estate is expected to rebound in 2025 as global economic growth and lower inflation bring stability to the market, a recent Deloitte study found, giving new life to buildings that have remained vacant in the years since the pandemic. STI anticipates that changes to the way older commercial buildings – especially high-rises – are used will necessitate changes to how those buildings are wired. These changes, coupled with growing pressure to demonstrate sustainability, make a strong case for the use of steel conduit in electrical raceways.

"There is a shift in the way multi-use buildings are being used," said Executive Director of Steel Tube Institute, Dale Crawford. "Companies who are returning to the office after working remotely are looking for buildings that meet their customers' demand for efficiency and sustainability."

For example, utilizing steel conduit raceways in the construction of battery bank floors within multi-use buildings helps to ensure that floors can be efficiently powered, ensuring a reliable energy source for companies transitioning to this new trend.

A key focus for STI will also be educating engineers on the appropriate use of stainless steel conduit, which is the preferred system for protecting electrical wiring in corrosive environments or in dry, damp or wet locations. STI's recently-launched stainless steel subcommittee will lead the organization's efforts to promote the appropriate applications for stainless steel conduit.

North American Reshoring and its Impact on Skilled Trade Jobs

A renewed interest in domestic manufacturing will boost local economies and create hundreds of thousands of high-paying skilled labor jobs, which are becoming increasingly appealing to young professionals. STI will continue to promote the benefits of these jobs to attract top talent in manufacturing and electrification.

"The push to trade gasoline-powered cars, natural gas heating and gas stoves for their electric counterparts will drive demand for skilled electricians," said Crawford. "This is why the Steel Tube Institute and its member companies are advocating for a new generation of skilled tradespeople to support electrification across industries."

STI and its member companies are educating the public on their investments in automation and safety technology. A career in skilled labor is once again attractive for its good pay and strong benefits but also a safe work environment. STI along with its member companies are also promoting the low barrier to entry for the field; apprentices are paid as they make their way through an apprenticeship and education.

"Manufacturing can truly be more than a job, but a lifetime career with the flexibility to find the type of work that fits one's personality and lifestyle," said Crawford. "We hope the rising generation sees the choices that are available to them outside of college and the gig economy."

Tariff Enforcement

Promoting domestic steel production has long been a priority for STI, and that remains a priority under the new US presidential administration. STI, along with its Canadian counterparts, supports tariffs on imports for items that can be produced domestically. STI and its member companies are prioritizing their support for more funding for commercial enforcement for customs and border protection. As innovation continues to add complexity to products, customs and border protection agents must be equipped with the resources to properly implement tariffs. STI has broadened its bylaws to join forces with its Canadian counterparts to ensure continued quality and clean practices are appropriately enforced as steel products are imported from foreign manufacturers.

The Steel Tube Institute remains committed to advancing the use of steel tubing and supporting the evolving needs of the market. Through collaboration with key producers in the steel industry, the organization will continue to promote the benefits of steel conduit raceways for future-proofing commercial construction, support the growth of the skilled-labor force and advocate for stricter tariff enforcement on imported products.

About Steel Tube Institute

The Steel Tube Institute was formed in 1930 when a group of manufacturers joined forces to promote and market steel tubing. Their goal was to mount a cooperative effort to improve manufacturing techniques and inform customers about their products' utility, versatility and competitive advantages. This, along with providing a forum for the discussion of issues impacting the industry, remains the focus of Steel Tube Institute's efforts. Learn more at www.SteelTubeInstitute.org and visit Steel Tube Institute on Linkedin.

