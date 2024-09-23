Steelcase 2024 Impact Report Spotlights New Net-Zero Commitment, Building Community and Belonging

"Our Work Toward Better Futures" Impact Report outlines goals and progress that demonstrate the organization's commitment to improving the wellbeing of people and the planet.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Steelcase (NYSE: SCS), a global design, research and thought leader in the world of work, today announces the release of its 2024 Impact Report, "Our Work Toward Better Futures." The report shares recent goals and progress to build community and belonging in the workplace, as well as the company's new commitment to reduce carbon emissions to net zero by 2050.

"This report reflects our commitment to the wellbeing of people and the planet. It shares data about our progress toward our goals and it also represents all the hard work our employees do to create better futures," said Kim Dabbs, Steelcase vice president of Impact. "We are proud of the cross-functional collaboration that reflects the collective action needed to make a difference in the world we share."

Better Futures for People

Steelcase is working toward building community and belonging so that all people feel seen, heard and valued. The company is focused on helping communities thrive, fostering inclusion and acting with integrity. Progress includes:

Hosting the first annual "Better Is Possible" Design Challenge, bringing together employees, dealers and community members in 11 cities around the world to consider bold ideas for climate action.

Contributing more than $9.9M

in charitable giving, including employee donations, employee matching gifts, and grants from the Steelcase Foundation, a separate 501c3 organization Volunteering more than 62,270 hours since 2021, moving toward the goal of 100,000 hours by 2030.

Growing the number of employee Business Inclusion Groups to 12. These employee-led groups play a critical role in creating cultures that foster inclusion.

Building the Steelcase inclusive design practice by collaborating with global partners.

Steelcase has been recognized for its leadership in improving the wellbeing of people. The organization was named one of America's 50 Most Community-Minded Companies by Points of Light, a Best Employer for Diversity by Forbes and an MVAA Silver-Level Veteran-Friendly Employer and more.

Better Futures for the Planet

Steelcase is working toward a better future for the planet by reducing its carbon footprint, designing for circularity, and choosing and using materials responsibly.

Earlier this year, Steelcase announced its commitment to a net-zero future. The company's plan is to reduce carbon emissions over 90%* throughout its entire value chain by 2050. The organization became the first in its industry to publish a net-zero transition plan, The Power of Possibility: A Net Zero Future Needs Us All, which describes how the company plans to reach its goal of net-zero emissions. Additional progress includes:

Being on track to reach its goal of reducing carbon emissions in its operations 50% by 2030*. Over four years, Steelcase has already achieved a 30% carbon emissions reduction in its operations.

Partnering with suppliers to set their own science-based carbon emissions reduction targets, thereby leading the industry through supplier engagement.

Expanding the breadth and regional availability of products with CarbonNeutral® product certification, which helps customers offset carbon emissions for the entire lifecycle of a product.

Piloting new ways to package, ship and deliver products. The company now averages 40% recycled content in all Steelcase® brand product packaging, which builds on efforts to phase out single-use plastics and increase recycled content.

Leading the industry in the number of BIFMA LEVEL® certified products, a rigorous sustainability standard.

Read the 2024 Impact Report and learn more about the organization's work at Steelcase.com/People-Planet.

*Reductions are measured from a FY2020 base year.

About Steelcase

Established in 1912, Steelcase is a global design, research and thought leader in the world of work. We help people do their best work by creating places that work better. Along with more than 30 creative and technology partner brands, we design and manufacture furnishings and solutions for the many places where work happens — including learning, health and work from home. Our solutions come to life through our community of expert Steelcase dealers in approximately 770 locations, as well as our online Steelcase store and other retail partners. Founded in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Steelcase is a publicly traded company with fiscal year 2024 revenue of $3.2 billion. With approximately 11,300 global employees and our dealer community, we come together for people and the planet — using our business to help the world work better.

