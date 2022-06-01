Steelcase and Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation Announce New Creative Collaboration

The new collaboration will be sweeping in scope as the organizations reflect on the past to continue Wright's legacy into the future. Steelcase will draw on the Foundation's archives and Wright's organic design principles for aspiration and inspiration, and together they intend to establish ongoing collections of fine furnishings, textiles and wall coverings that evolve from the legendary to the unexpected.

"We are honored to begin this collaboration with the Foundation as we draw upon our shared heritage to reintroduce iconic pieces and reinterpret Frank Lloyd Wright's vision for a better environment," said Allan Smith, senior vice president, chief revenue officer of Steelcase. "The Foundation's dedication to advancing his vision of the world, and of work, complements our commitment to create inspiring work environments. As we adjust to new work expectations and cultures, we believe there's never been a more meaningful time to draw from a master who was always ahead of his time."

Steelcase's unique connection with Frank Lloyd Wright began in 1939, when the company produced the original furniture for Wright's revolutionary design of one of the first open plan office spaces, the SC Johnson Administration Building in Racine, Wisconsin. Since 1985, the company has added to its shared heritage through the ongoing stewardship and restoration of Wright's Meyer May House in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

"The Foundation is delighted to work alongside Steelcase in carrying Wright's legacy forward," said Stuart Graff, president and CEO of the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation. "While people know Wright for his work in architecture, his passion for creating equitable, inspiring work environments was visionary. We are proud to partner with an organization like Steelcase that shares these values with the Foundation, helping to inspire designers, managers, and associates through Wright's ideas, which have only become more relevant over time."

At NeoCon this June, the two organizations will preview The Frank Lloyd Wright Racine Collection by Steelcase, including both a signature reintroduction as well as a reinterpretation of the desk, chair and accessories that were originally designed for the SC Johnson Administration Building. Steelcase produced the original furniture for Wright's revolutionary design for one of the first open plan office spaces. The collection has been updated lightly to accommodate current standards but otherwise keeps Wright's vision intact.

About Steelcase

Organizations around the world trust Steelcase to help them create places that help people work better, be inspired and accomplish more. The company designs, manufactures, and partners with other leading organizations to provide architecture, furniture, and technology solutions – accessible through a network of channels, including over 800 Steelcase dealer locations. Steelcase is a global, industry-leading, and publicly traded company with fiscal year 2022 revenue of $2.8 billion. For more information, visit steelcase.com.

About the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation

The Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, established by Wright in 1940, is dedicated to preserving Taliesin and Taliesin West, both World Heritage sites, for future generations, and inspiring people to discover and embrace an architecture for better living through meaningful connections to nature, the arts, and each other. The Foundation continues the Frank Lloyd Wright legacy by broadening access to his ideas, works, and designs — considered more relevant today than in his own time — and provides new pathways for audiences to create beauty and connectedness in their own lives. Taliesin West was recently named among the top 10% percent of attractions worldwide by TripAdvisor. Visit FrankLloydWright.org for more information on tour schedules, cultural and educational experiences and events. To shop the latest Wright-inspired home, design and lifestyle products, visit FrankLloydWrightStore.com.

