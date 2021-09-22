Steelcase Announces Relationship with British Design Brand Established & Sons

A leading platform for innovative design, Established & Sons continually brings new thinking to home and office product design. Well-known and respected as a brand that champions individual expression, design enthusiasts turn to the Established & Sons collection to find imaginative products that are diverse yet united in a quest for the extraordinary.

This relationship comes at an important time when organizations are evolving their workplace. "Our research shows people want and need a fundamentally different work experience going forward. Workers need places that help them socialize, collaborate, and feel inspired and connected to the organization, yet those spaces also have to help people be productive," said Allan Smith, Steelcase vice president of global marketing. "Established & Sons understands the needs for high-performing spaces, and this thoughtfulness is seen in their Grid collection. We're thrilled to offer this beautiful collection in North America."

Anchored with products designed by luminaries such as Sebastian Wrong, Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec, and Konstantin Grcic, Established & Sons' furniture for work is focused on reshaping perceptions of the office as a place for gathering and collaboration. Designs like the modular Grid collection by the Bouroullec brothers for Established & Sons allow organizations to adapt and quickly respond to changing needs. This collection will be distributed by Steelcase in North America.

"The evolution of the workplace has been a huge focus for Established & Sons over the last few years, with our latest designs imagined for the crossover between living and working. As the current situation has prompted a rethink of how we use office environments, our collection offers a solution to adapt and respond, providing a foundation for the redesign of any office space," says Sebastian Wrong, co-founder and creative director of Established & Sons. "We are thrilled to be partnering with Steelcase to bring this collection to North America."

"Established & Sons is known, around the world, for its commitment to skilled craftsmanship and team of designers pioneering cutting-edge collections. With their commitment to reshaping the workplace, partnering with Established & Sons is a natural fit to the growing Steelcase portfolio, providing our customers and designers the opportunity to bring performance and personality to their spaces," said Meghan Dean, director of Steelcase ancillary partnerships.

The Established & Sons collection includes some of the most important examples of 21st-century design. Many of the pieces have been acquired by international museums, galleries, institutions and private collections. Steelcase collaborates with a diverse network of forward-thinking partners around the world. These partners enrich its offering, contribute to continuous learning and promise greater value to Steelcase customers with delivery by one of the largest and most reliable dealer networks in the industry. For more information on Steelcase and Established & Sons, visit https://www.steelcase.com/brands/partners/established-sons/.

About Steelcase Inc.

Organizations around the world trust Steelcase to help them create places that help people work better, be inspired and accomplish more. The company designs, manufactures and partners with other leading organizations to provide architecture, furniture, and technology solutions – accessible through a network of channels, including over 800 Steelcase dealer locations. Steelcase is a global, industry-leading, and publicly traded company with fiscal year 2021 revenue of $2.6 billion. For more information, visit www.steelcase.com.

About Established & Sons

British brand Established & Sons has been a leading platform for experimental contemporary design since 2005. A commitment to skilled craftsmanship and cutting-edge manufacturing techniques allows the brand to produce intelligent designs that are diverse in the extreme yet united in their quest for the extraordinary. Collaborations with leading as well as up- and- coming designers are an essential part of the Established & Sons DNA. Its collections include some of the most important examples of 21st-century design, including works by Jasper Morrison, Zaha Hadid, Konstantin Grcic, Barber Osgerby, Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec and Philippe Malouin. Many of the pieces have been acquired by international museums, galleries, institutions and private collections.

For more information:

Kayla Hanson

Steelcase

[email protected]

SOURCE Steelcase

Related Links

https://www.steelcase.com

