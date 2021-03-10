Steelcase Introduces More Than 40 New Products For New Employee Needs In The Office

"People's experiences at home have shaped what they want to see in the office. Our research found that while many people enjoyed working from home for its flexibility, there were also many challenges including increased isolation and drops in productivity," said Allan Smith, vice president of global marketing. "After nearly a year at home, organizations must use this moment to support workers' desires to feel safe, a sense of belonging, greater productivity, enhanced comfort and higher levels of control. This diverse range of products was developed to meet new demands and create better work experiences for people."

After nearly a year at home, organizations must use this moment to support workers' desires to feel safe and belong.

What's New: Product Highlights

Steelcase® Work Tents: In collaboration with a world-class tent maker, Steelcase designed Work Tents as a collection of novel privacy solutions to limit visual distractions and help people be more productive, but not isolated. Inspired by tents and designed for the office, Work Tents are rooted in the human desire to seek shelter and protection from natural elements. From simple screens to small enclosures, Work Tents utilize tensile building techniques that pair light and airy organic shapes with tent-like and sheer textiles to create a range of visually captivating privacy solutions.

Steelcase Flex Active Frames: More collaboration will happen in open areas to help bring people together and help them feel safe with greater control. Designed to divide space, enhance collaboration and provide storage in open areas, Flex Active Frames create productive, inspiring and adaptable homes for teams. The simple three-step build allows them to be designed as an architectural boundary to provide a team with privacy and lockers, or a work island to support collaboration. Highly customizable and flexible, the options are endless, creating ideal spaces for teams to do their best work.

Steelcase Roam®: As remote work becomes an even greater need the Steelcase Roam Collection, a series of mobile stands and easy-to-install wall mounts created for the Microsoft Surface Hub 2S family of devices, allows organizations to create inclusive experiences for in-person and remote participants. Co-developed with Microsoft, the new Roam for Microsoft Surface Hub 2S 85″, expands the Steelcase Roam Collection to amplify large-scale collaboration, making it easier to share content and connect with remote teammates.

Other products featured in the collection include:

Marien152™ by Coalesse ® , an ergonomic seating solution hidden within a lounge chair. The design is inspired by the home and supports a range of postures for greater comfort on even the fullest workday.

, an ergonomic seating solution hidden within a lounge chair. The design is inspired by the home and supports a range of postures for greater comfort on even the fullest workday. Intersection, a new screen and panel fabric made from Upcycled Marine Plastic brings new life to the office and removes ocean waste in the process.

Coppice™ by Orangebox®, is a uniquely configured personal work booth with a high level of acoustic comfort, sheltering people from noise and distractions in the busy open plan.

Additionally, Steelcase designers developed over 100 new application ideas to support the new ways of working when people return to the office. The entire new collection of more than 40 products can be found at www.steelcase.com/new.

About Steelcase

Leading organizations around the world trust Steelcase to help them create workplaces that help people feel safe and are productive, inspiring and adaptable with our architecture, furniture and technology solutions - accessible through a network of channels, including over 800 Steelcase dealer locations. Steelcase is a global, industry-leading, and publicly traded company with fiscal 2020 revenue of $3.7 billion. For more information, visit www.steelcase.com.

SOURCE Steelcase

Related Links

https://www.steelcase.com

