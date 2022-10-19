Steelcase Launches Better Futures Community

Social Innovation program brings together the organization's global work surrounding equity, education and the environment in its communities

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Steelcase is announcing the launch of its Better Futures Community, the company's social innovation program designed to explore new approaches to reducing inequalities, accessing quality education and protecting the planet.

The Steelcase Better Futures Community explores, invests and accelerates bold new ideas and practices in collaboration with organizations throughout the world.

"Our world faces many tough challenges today – from the climate crisis to racial inequities to education accessibility," said Kim Dabbs, vice president of ESG and Social Innovation for Steelcase. "As a global organization, Steelcase has the responsibility – and duty – to lead efforts that address these issues globally, for ourselves and our community. But the solution to these big problems won't come with business as usual. We have to move from transactional to transformational approaches. That's why we created the Better Futures Community."

The program's strategy and target impact areas were selected based on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, which are 17 goals designed to be a "blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all." The Better Futures Community has aligned its work with goals of quality education, reduced inequalities and climate action.

The Better Future Community has three programs, the Better Futures Lab, the Better Futures Fund and the Better Futures Fellowship.

Better Futures Lab

The Better Futures Lab designs experiences for the company's community partners to learn from each other, grow together and uncover opportunities for impact throughout the world. This program hosts open innovation challenges, roundtables and learning conversations to help our community partners grow.

The group will host a regular online speaker series as it strives to uncover new opportunities for growth, connect people and organizations and encourage new ways of thinking.

The first in the series will be held from 9-10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Oct. 25, featuring Sue Riddlestone, CEO and Co-Founder of Bioregional, who will share ways people can lead a more sustainable lifestyle. All are welcome to register online.

Better Futures Fund

The Better Futures Fund invests in promising ideas by providing capital, consulting, employee time, furniture and more to create lasting, positive impact on community partner organizations.

Better Future Fellowship

The Better Futures Fellowship supports people working to make a difference by helping them accelerate and scale their ideas related to equity, education and the environment. The company does this through an accelerator program that provides funding, resources and mentorship to grow their ideas.

"Only when we work together — businesses, organizations, individuals and governments — can we truly make a positive difference in the world," said Dabbs. "We are committed to thinking, learning and co-creating with our community partners to achieve a more just and equitable world. Together, we are leveraging our business as a force for good to cultivate opportunities for people and communities to thrive."

All of this work is fueled by Steelcase changemakers, who volunteer their time and talent by combining workplace expertise with individual purpose projects. These programs invest in causes our employees care about and create opportunities for teams to volunteer and make a difference in the community.

In its ongoing work to positively impact people and the planet, Steelcase recently published its latest Impact Report, which includes updates on the company's ESG commitments over fiscal year 2022. The report and more on how Steelcase and its employees are helping move the needle on social impact across the globe can be viewed at Steelcase.com/ESG.

