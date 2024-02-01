Steelcase Recognized as One of the World's Most Admired Companies by FORTUNE®, Named First in Home Equipment and Furnishings Category

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Steelcase (NYSE: SCS) has been named among the world's leading brands on the FORTUNE® 2024 World's Most Admired Companies list for the 18th year and recognized as first in the Home Equipment and Furnishings category.

Businesses featured on the Most Admired List, which includes JPMorgan Chase, Walt Disney, Microsoft and Starbucks, are rated by executives, directors and analysts in their respective industries based on nine criteria including investment value, quality of management and products, social responsibility, people management and ability to attract talent. A company's score must rank in the top half of its industry survey to be included on the list.

"We're thankful to yet again be recognized on Fortune's list among the world's most influential brands," said Gale Moutrey, vice president of global communication for Steelcase. "Every day, we work to not only create places that help people work better – wherever work happens – but are also constantly challenging ourselves to expand the ways we can do better for both people and the planet. To be recognized by other leading organizations in our industry for this work is a great honor."

Steelcase is a global design and thought leader in the world of work. For over a century, the organization has designed, manufactured and partnered with the world's leading organizations to create furnishings and solutions for the many places where work happens — including learning, health and work from home. Through its research, Steelcase delivers insights and design innovation to customers around the world. Its solutions are brought to life through the Steelcase dealer community, Steelcase Store and retail partners. And because Steelcase is dedicated to doing its best work for the places we all share, the organization comes together for people and the planet — using the business to help the world work better.

Established in 1912, Steelcase is a global design and thought leader in the world of work. We help people do their best work by creating places that work better. Along with more than 35 creative and technology partner brands, we design and manufacture innovative furnishings and solutions for the many places where work happens — including learning, health and work from home. Our solutions come to life through our community of expert Steelcase dealers in approximately 770 locations, as well as our online Steelcase store and other retail partners. Founded in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Steelcase is a publicly traded company with fiscal year 2023 revenue of $3.2 billion. With our 12,000 global employees and dealer community, we come together for people and the planet — using our business to help the world work better.

