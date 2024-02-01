Steelcase Recognized as One of the World's Most Admired Companies by FORTUNE®, Named First in Home Equipment and Furnishings Category

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Steelcase (NYSE: SCS) has been named among the world's leading brands on the FORTUNE® 2024 World's Most Admired Companies list for the 18th year and recognized as first in the Home Equipment and Furnishings category.

Businesses featured on the Most Admired List, which includes JPMorgan Chase, Walt Disney, Microsoft and Starbucks, are rated by executives, directors and analysts in their respective industries based on nine criteria including investment value, quality of management and products, social responsibility, people management and ability to attract talent. A company's score must rank in the top half of its industry survey to be included on the list.

"We're thankful to yet again be recognized on Fortune's list among the world's most influential brands," said Gale Moutrey, vice president of global communication for Steelcase. "Every day, we work to not only create places that help people work better – wherever work happens – but are also constantly challenging ourselves to expand the ways we can do better for both people and the planet. To be recognized by other leading organizations in our industry for this work is a great honor."

Steelcase is a global design and thought leader in the world of work. For over a century, the organization has designed, manufactured and partnered with the world's leading organizations to create furnishings and solutions for the many places where work happens — including learning, health and work from home. Through its research, Steelcase delivers insights and design innovation to customers around the world. Its solutions are brought to life through the Steelcase dealer community, Steelcase Store and retail partners. And because Steelcase is dedicated to doing its best work for the places we all share, the organization comes together for people and the planet — using the business to help the world work better.

To learn more about Fortune's list, visit fortune.com/ranking/worlds-most-admired-companies/2024.

