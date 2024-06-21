SteelCloud Announces Advanced Automation for CIS Benchmark Implementation Compliance

CIS Customers Can Now Take Advantage of Continuous Compliance at Scale

ASHBURN, Va., June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SteelCloud LLC, the leading CIS and STIG cyber compliance software developer, is excited to announce CIS Benchmark support for its ConfigOS MPO compliance suite, engineered to address today's Zero Trust, continuous compliance and remote and hybrid workforce challenges. Remote work has presented significant challenges with operationalizing continuous compliance standards. The transient nature of remote endpoints and their bandwidth-constrained connections have rendered traditional compliance technologies cumbersome and ineffective.

SteelCloud designed ConfigOS MPO to address CIS Benchmark compliance for both fixed and transient endpoints. ConfigOS MPO reduces scan/remediation timing by over 90% while reducing network traffic up to 99%. Operations are automated by ConfigOS MPO's advanced scheduler to provide "set it and forget it" continuous CIS Benchmark monitoring and maintenance. This design provides a frictionless mechanism to ensure that server and workstation endpoints are always in compliance, providing a complete picture of continuous monitoring operations.

"ConfigOS MPO is a game changer for organizations faced with real world challenges in getting compliant and staying compliant with the CIS standard," said Brian Hajost, SteelCloud's Chief Operating Officer. "We engineered all aspects of ConfigOS MPO automation to reduce error-prone manual effort. Using their existing staff, we help clients move beyond simple scanning to achieve true, continuous compliance."

SteelCloud is excited to share this solution at the CIS Member ISAC 2024 Annual Meeting in Orlando, FL, June 23-25. To learn more about ConfigOS MPO or schedule a demo, visit: https://www.steelcloud.com/schedule-demo/.

About ConfigOS MPO

SteelCloud's ConfigOS MPO (Master Policy Object) software's advanced multi-tier architecture is specifically designed to ensure continual compliance for remote and transient endpoints as well as fixed infrastructure. ConfigOS MPO tracks what endpoints are on/off the network while ensuring each has the appropriate policies and schedules, along with the automatic exchange of compliance data. ConfigOS MPO can perform scans/remediations while endpoints are on and off the network. SteelCloud's approach ensures that all endpoints are always in compliance while providing complete compliance information, even for the time that endpoints are disconnected. ConfigOS MPO data is integrated with SteelCloud's Dashview SIEM dashboard. Learn more at https://www.steelcloud.com/configos-mpo/.

About SteelCloud

SteelCloud develops ConfigOS, a family of STIG and CIS compliance software products for government and commercial customers. SteelCloud's ConfigOS software reduces the complexity, effort, and expense of testing, building baselines, and implementing system-level controls into virtually any infrastructure. ConfigOS has been implemented in use cases addressing cloud migrations, OT/SCADA infrastructures, weapon systems, and classified environments. ConfigOS can also be a valuable tool to support Zero Trust and RMF while driving compliance throughout every stage in the Development, Authorization, and Operations processes. SteelCloud products are easy to license through our GSA Schedule 70 contract or other GWACs. SteelCloud can be reached at (703) 674‑5500 or [email protected]. Additional information is available at www.steelcloud.com.

SOURCE SteelCloud