SteelCloud Announces Partnership with CIS CyberMarket

Helping Public Sector Organizations Defend Against Cyber Threats

ASHBURN, Va., May 1, 2024 ./PRNewswire/ -- SteelCloud LLC, a leading CIS compliance automation software developer, announced today their official partnership with CIS CyberMarket®, a collaborative purchasing program developed by the Center for Internet Security, that serves U.S. State, Local, Tribal, and Territorial (SLTT) government organizations, nonprofit entities, and public health and education institutions with cost-effective group procurement of industry-leading solutions to improve cybersecurity.

By becoming a CIS CyberMarket vendor, SteelCloud will offer its CIS Benchmarks implementation automation technology, ConfigOS®, to a well-established customer base of more than 16,000 public and nonprofit organizations spanning numerous industry verticals, including K-12, higher education, law enforcement and emergency services, public utilities, and thousands of government offices and organizations in states, counties, cities, and towns across the country.

SteelCloud's ConfigOS CIS Benchmarks automation and remediation software turns weeks of hardening work into a simple one-hour task that eliminates time-consuming manual tasks, reduces system downtime, and enhances overall security. Taking only 2 minutes to install, users can be up and hardening after 2 hours of training without needing any specialized expertise. ConfigOS is currently implemented in hundreds of commercial and government organizations.

"We are seeing an increased focus on the standardized cyber foundation that the CIS Benchmarks represent to the entire spectrum of governmental organizations," said Brian Hajost, SteelCloud Chief Operating Officer. "SteelCloud's CIS automation solution makes the implementation of the CIS benchmarks a cost-effective reality for government customers using their existing staff."

"CIS CyberMarket vendors, like SteelCloud, offer industry-leading solutions that are helping public sector organizations defend against cyber threats. Working together, we can greatly reduce cyber risk to these historically underserved, and increasingly targeted, organizations while promoting effective cybersecurity among the government institutions we all rely on," said Gina Chapman, CIS Chief Operating Officer.

SteelCloud looks forward demonstrating ConfigOS to SLTT organizations at the upcoming Annual ISAC Conference, June 23-26 in Orlando, FL.

To learn more, visit: Simplify Cybersecurity Compliance with CIS and SteelCloud.

About SteelCloud

SteelCloud® develops STIG and CIS compliance software for government and commercial customers. Our products automate policy and security remediation by reducing the complexity, effort, and expense of meeting government security mandates. SteelCloud has delivered security policy-compliant solutions to enterprises worldwide, simplifying implementation and ongoing security and compliance support. SteelCloud can be reached at (703) 674–5500 or [email protected]. Additional information is available at www.steelcloud.com.

About CIS:

The Center for Internet Security, Inc. (CIS®) makes the connected world a safer place for people, businesses, and governments through our core competencies of collaboration and innovation. We are a community-driven nonprofit, responsible for the CIS Critical Security Controls® and CIS Benchmarks™, globally recognized best practices for securing IT systems and data. We lead a global community of IT professionals to continuously evolve these standards and provide products and services to proactively safeguard against emerging threats. Our CIS Hardened Images® provide secure, on-demand, scalable computing environments in the cloud. CIS is home to the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center® (MS-ISAC®), the trusted resource for cyber threat prevention, protection, response, and recovery for U.S. State, Local, Tribal, and Territorial government entities, and the Elections Infrastructure Information Sharing and Analysis Center® (EI-ISAC®), which supports the rapidly changing cybersecurity needs of U.S. election offices. To learn more, visit CIS or follow us on Twitter: @CISecurity. For more information about the Center for Internet Security and CIS CyberMarket, contact [email protected].

