SteelCloud Begins Software Deliveries for New Air Force-wide Program

ASHBURN, Va., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SteelCloud LLC, a leading STIG and CIS compliance automation software developer, announced today that it had begun deliveries of its ConfigOS STIG compliance automation software for a new U.S. Air Force program. This program calls for SteelCloud's ConfigOS software to be operational on every Air Force base within the next five years.

The license for its ConfigOS suite of compliance software is expected to cover thousands of Windows and Linux endpoints. This software was licensed to accelerate RMF and ATO processes while providing for continuous STIG compliance monitoring and remediation.

"We are excited to be supporting another large Air Force program with our STIG compliance automation software," said Brian Hajost, SteelCloud President and CEO. "We are seeing increased demand from our SI partners to leverage SteelCloud's patented software to deliver higher quality, lower-cost cyber-compliant programs to their government customers," he added.

About ConfigOS

ConfigOS is currently implemented in classified and unclassified environments, tactical and weapon system programs, disconnected labs, and the commercial cloud. ConfigOS is client-less technology, requiring no software agents. ConfigOS scans endpoint systems and remediates hundreds of STIG controls in under two minutes. Automated remediation rollback as well as comprehensive compliance reporting and STIG Viewer Checklist integration are provided. ConfigOS was designed to harden hundreds of CAT 1/2/3 STIG controls around an application stack in about 60 minutes - typically eliminating weeks or months from the RMF accreditation timeline. ConfigOS addresses Microsoft Windows workstation and server operating systems, SQL Server, IIS, IE, Chrome, and all of the Microsoft Office components. The same instance of ConfigOS addresses CISCO network devices, Apache, Red Hat 5/6/7/8, SUSE, CENTOS, Ubuntu, and Oracle Linux. Learn more at https://www.steelcloud.com/configos-cybersecurity/ .



About SteelCloud

SteelCloud develops STIG and CIS compliance software for government customers and those technology providers that support the government. Our products automate policy and security remediation by reducing the complexity, effort, and expense of meeting government security mandates. SteelCloud has delivered security policy-compliant solutions to military components worldwide, simplifying implementation and ongoing security and mission support. SteelCloud products are easy to license through our GSA Schedule 70 contract. SteelCloud can be reached at (703) 674-5500. Additional information is available at www.steelcloud.com or contact Sonia Awan, Media Relations at [email protected].

