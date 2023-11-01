SteelCloud Delivers Cyber Compliance Software to a NATO Ministry of Defense

News provided by

SteelCloud

01 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

Automating Continuous STIG Compliance with ConfigOS

ASHBURN, Va., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SteelCloud LLC, a leading STIG and CIS compliance automation software developer, announced today that a NATO Ministry of Defense has licensed its ConfigOS STIG compliance automation software. This is the first expansion of the implementation of ConfigOS into a European defense organization.

"The STIGs are the gold standard for cyber hygiene in military computer infrastructures," said Brian Hajost, SteelCloud Chief Operating Officer. "We are seeing an increase interest across all industries in the adoption of standards-based cyber controls. We are excited to see utilization of our software by this important NATO customer," he added.

STIGs (Security Technical Implementation Guides), published by the DoD's Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), are the system-level cyber control foundation for security computer infrastructures. The ConfigOS compliance software suite will address hardening and continuous compliance for both Windows and Linux-based computer assets. The European implementation will begin before the end of this year.

About SteelCloud

SteelCloud develops STIG and CIS compliance software for government and commercial customers. Our products automate policy and security remediation by reducing the complexity, effort, and expense of meeting government security mandates. SteelCloud has delivered security policy-compliant solutions to enterprises worldwide, simplifying implementation and ongoing security and compliance support. SteelCloud products are easy to license through our GSA Schedule 70 contract. SteelCloud can be reached at (703) 674–5500 or [email protected]. Additional information is available at www.steelcloud.com.

SOURCE SteelCloud

Also from this source

SteelCloud liefert Cyber Compliance Software an ein NATO-Verteidigungsministerium

SteelCloud liefert Cyber Compliance Software an ein NATO-Verteidigungsministerium

SteelCloud LLC, ein führender Entwickler von Software zur Automatisierung der STIG- und CIS-Compliance, gab heute bekannt, dass ein...
SteelCloud Delivers Cyber Compliance Software to a NATO Ministry of Defense

SteelCloud Delivers Cyber Compliance Software to a NATO Ministry of Defense

SteelCloud LLC, a leading STIG and CIS compliance automation software developer, announced today that a NATO Ministry of Defense has licensed its...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.