SteelCloud Enhances STIG Compliance Suite for Major DoD Program

Upgrade Supports Zero Trust While Reducing Labor, Network Traffic, and Processing Time

ASHBURN, Va., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SteelCloud LLC, the leading STIG cyber compliance software developer, is excited to announce major upgrades to its ConfigOS MPO STIG compliance suite designed to address the requirements of a major DoD implementation of its technology. When fully deployed in this DoD program, ConfigOS MPO will continuously monitor over 700,000 endpoints, performing over 10 billion STIG control assessments per day.

The major enhancements to the SteelCloud software focus on reduction of labor, bandwidth requirements and processing time. Major capabilities include:

RPD – Rapid Policy Debugger allows engineers to harden around workloads and create production-ready compliance-as-code incorporating 100% STIG coverage, including documentation and manual controls, in a matter of minutes vs. days or weeks with traditional scripting and GPOs.

– Rapid Policy Debugger allows engineers to harden around workloads and create production-ready compliance-as-code incorporating 100% STIG coverage, including documentation and manual controls, in a matter of minutes vs. days or weeks with traditional scripting and GPOs. ScheduleMX offers sophisticated automated scheduling of scanning, remediation, and reporting tasks that satisfies specific user requirements while reducing up to 99% of the network traffic and over 50% storage requirements for compliance data.

offers sophisticated automated scheduling of scanning, remediation, and reporting tasks that satisfies specific user requirements while reducing up to 99% of the network traffic and over 50% storage requirements for compliance data. VeraLogix is the next generation of SteelCloud's patented technology that allows users to easily create and automate additional user-defined RMF and operational controls beyond the boundaries in the STIGs.

is the next generation of SteelCloud's patented technology that allows users to easily create and automate additional user-defined RMF and operational controls beyond the boundaries in the STIGs. A3 – Automated Asset Assignment automates the ingestion, selection and deployment of endpoint policies and schedules at scale, without human intervention.

"We have really taken a 360 view of the cost and performance drivers impacting our larger programs," said Brian Hajost, SteelCloud's Chief Operating Officer. "We have developed a set of new capabilities and significant enhancements that will be key in operationalizing continuous monitoring at scale necessary for CORA and Zero Trust success. While built for our largest programs, these new capabilities with benefit every ConfigOS MPO customer."

SteelCloud is excited to demonstrate this solution at AFCEA's TechNet Cyber (Baltimore, MD), which is led by U.S. Cyber Command, DISA, the DoD CIO, June 25-June 27 in Booth #3147.

To learn more about ConfigOS MPO or to schedule a demo visit: www.steelcloud.com/schedule-demo/.

About ConfigOS MPO

SteelCloud's ConfigOS MPO (Master Policy Object) software's advanced multi-tier architecture is specifically designed to ensure continual compliance for fixed and remote/transient endpoints. Compliance activities are performed locally by MPO's lightweight agents. ConfigOS MPO tracks what endpoints are on/off the network while ensuring each has the appropriate policies and schedules, along with the automatic exchange of compliance data. The semi-autonomous agent can perform scans/remediations while endpoints are on and off the network. SteelCloud's approach ensures that all endpoints are always in compliance while providing complete compliance information, even for the time that endpoints are disconnected. ConfigOS MPO data is integrated with SteelCloud's DashView SIEM dashboard. Learn more at www.steelcloud.com/configos-mpo/.

About SteelCloud

SteelCloud develops ConfigOS, a family of STIG and CIS compliance software products for government and commercial customers. SteelCloud's ConfigOS software reduces the complexity, effort, and expense of testing, building baselines, and implementing system-level controls into virtually any infrastructure. ConfigOS has been implemented in use cases addressing cloud migrations, OT/SCADA infrastructures, weapon systems, and classified environments. ConfigOS can also be a valuable tool to support Zero Trust and RMF while driving compliance throughout every stage in the Development, Authorization, and Operations processes. SteelCloud products are easy to license through our GSA Schedule 70 contract or other GWACs. SteelCloud can be reached at (703) 674‑5500 or [email protected]. Additional information is available at www.steelcloud.com.

SOURCE SteelCloud