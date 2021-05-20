SteelCloud Publishes "CMMC For Dummies" eBook

ASHBURN, Va., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SteelCloud LLC, a leading STIG and CIS compliance automation software developer, announced today the release of "CMMC For Dummies," an eBook to help Defense Industrial Base (DIB) contractors understand the complexities and impacts of complying with the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) mandate.

The CMMC mandate will require some 300,000 DoD contractors to be certified to a CCMC Level based on the information they process. CMMC Level 3 or higher carries significant configuration management and access system-level controls that can be automated. It is estimated that more than 20,000 contractors will need to be certified at CMMC Level 3 or higher over the next four years.

"With is so much disparate information out there about the DoD's CMMC program, we thought it would be useful to compile and deliver it in a simple plain-spoken text," said Brian Hajost, SteelCloud President and CEO. "CMMC For Dummies simplifies and organizes the program's impact for the leadership of any DoD contractor, both big and small. SteelCloud is pleased to support this important DoD initiative which will strengthen and secure the nation's military supply chain."

"If you conduct business within the DoD supply chain or are thinking about doing so, you'll be required to attain some level of CMMC certification as a pre-requisite for obtaining a contract," said Jack Hyman, CMMC For Dummies author. "CMMC For Dummies, SteelCloud Special Edition, is your go-to resource to learn about the process and get you started on the formal CMMC certification journey. You'll know by the time you finish reading why you need to start preparing ASAP!"

In this book, readers will learn about what CMMC is, the certification process, and how to achieve continuous and consistent compliance, while saving time and effort by automating compliance for lower-level system controls. CMMC For Dummies, SteelCloud Special Edition, is a valuable resource for both cyber experts and those new to the field especially those involved with CMMC, RMF, FedRAMP, NIST 800-171, NIST 800-53 compliance.

About the Author

Jack A. Hyman, PhD, is a systems integration, security, and cloud expert. As the CEO of HyerTek Inc, he actively speaks and consults, working with global organizations. Jack serves on the faculty at universities across the U.S. He's an accomplished author, writing on e-learning, cloud computing, and security.

About SteelCloud

SteelCloud develops STIG, CIS and CMMC compliance software for government customers and the contractors that support the government. Our products automate policy and security remediation by reducing the complexity, effort, and expense of meeting government security mandates. SteelCloud has delivered security policy-compliant solutions to military components worldwide, simplifying implementation and ongoing security and mission support. SteelCloud products are easy to license through our GSA Schedule 70 contract. SteelCloud can be reached at (703) 674-5500. Additional information is available at www.steelcloud.com. Media contact is Sonia Awan, available at [email protected].

