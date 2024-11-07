SteelCloud Software Operationalizes STIG Compliance for Red Hat Linux

New ConfigOS Release Utilizes VeraLogix for Enhanced Linux Support

ASHBURN, Va., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SteelCloud LLC, the leading STIG and CIS cyber compliance software developer, is excited to announce the latest upgrade to its ConfigOS MPO STIG compliance suite. The release of ConfigOS MPO 2024.2 provides virtually unlimited flexibility in selecting, assessing, and reporting on STIG and user-defined Linux controls using SteelCloud's patented VeraLogix technology.

This major enhancement to the SteelCloud ConfigOS software provides increased focus on reducing effort while providing a platform to automate both STIG and user-defined controls - including KIORs (Key Indicators of Risk). Major new Linux capabilities include:

Red Hat 8 & 9 Support – ConfigOS MPO now supports both modern versions of the RHEL operating system, automation of both machine and manual controls.

– ConfigOS MPO now supports both modern versions of the RHEL operating system, automation of both machine and manual controls. VeraLogix is the next generation of SteelCloud's patented technology that allows users to easily create and automate additional user-defined RMF, operational, and KIOR controls beyond the boundaries in the STIGs.

is the next generation of SteelCloud's patented technology that allows users to easily create and automate additional user-defined RMF, operational, and KIOR controls beyond the boundaries in the STIGs. A 3 – Automated Asset Assignment automates the ingestion, selection and deployment of Linux endpoint policies and schedules at scale, without human intervention.

– Automated Asset Assignment automates the ingestion, selection and deployment of Linux endpoint policies and schedules at scale, without human intervention. ScheduleMX offers sophisticated automated scheduling of scanning, remediation, and reporting that satisfy specific user requirements while reducing up to 99% of network traffic and over 50% of storage requirements for compliance data.

"We have extended our substantial capabilities to give Linux administrators the ultimate in flexibility, efficiency, and simplicity," said Brian Hajost, SteelCloud's Chief Operating Officer. ConfigOS MPO allows an organization to easily implement and continuously monitor STIGs for Linux and Windows environments. Our 'set it & forget it' methodology ensures that our customers get and stay compliant and are always ready for their next audit."

To learn more about ConfigOS MPO or to schedule a demo visit: www.steelcloud.com/schedule-demo/.

About ConfigOS MPO

SteelCloud's ConfigOS MPO (Master Policy Object) software's advanced multi-tier architecture is specifically designed to ensure continual compliance for fixed and remote/transient endpoints. Compliance activities are performed locally by MPO's lightweight agents. ConfigOS MPO tracks what endpoints are on/off the network while ensuring each has the appropriate policies and schedules, along with the automatic exchange of compliance data. The semi-autonomous agent can perform scans/remediations while endpoints are on and off the network. SteelCloud's approach ensures that all endpoints are always in compliance while providing complete compliance information, even for the time that endpoints are disconnected. ConfigOS MPO data is integrated with SteelCloud's DashView SIEM dashboard. Learn more at www.steelcloud.com/configos-mpo/.

About SteelCloud

SteelCloud develops ConfigOS, STIG and CIS compliance software product for government and commercial customers. SteelCloud's ConfigOS software reduces the complexity, effort, and expense of testing, building baselines, and implementing system-level controls into virtually any infrastructure. ConfigOS has been implemented in use cases addressing cloud migrations, OT/SCADA infrastructures, weapon systems, and classified environments. ConfigOS can also be a valuable tool to support Zero Trust and RMF while driving compliance throughout every stage in the Development, Authorization, and Operations processes. SteelCloud products are easy to license through our GSA Schedule 70 contract or other GWACs. SteelCloud can be reached at (703) 674‑5500 or [email protected]. Additional information is available at www.steelcloud.com.

