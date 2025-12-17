Kasm Technologies Collaborates with F5 to Deliver Zero Trust Virtual Desktop Access for the Modern Enterprise

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasm Technologies, a leader in containerized virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), and F5, a global leader in multi-cloud application security and delivery, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver a secure, scalable remote access solution tailored for enterprise and public sector organizations.

The partnership integrates Kasm Workspaces, a modern platform for containerized desktop and application streaming, with F5 BIG-IP, F5's market-leading suite for advanced application delivery, security, and traffic management. Together, the companies are delivering a high-performance, zero-trust solution for remote desktop access that scales seamlessly across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Leadership Perspectives

"As hybrid work becomes the norm, organizations need secure, flexible, and scalable platforms that can adapt to evolving threats and operational requirements," said Justin Travis, CEO of Kasm Technologies. "By partnering with F5, we're combining our cutting-edge container streaming technology with their world-class application security and delivery platform to help enterprises securely scale their VDI infrastructure."

"As enterprises continue to modernize their infrastructure to support hybrid work and zero trust architectures, secure and seamless access to applications and desktops is more critical than ever," said John Maddison, Chief Marketing Officer at F5. "Our partnership with Kasm Technologies combines advanced application delivery and security from F5 with Kasm's innovative workspace platform, delivering a scalable, high-performance solution built for the modern workforce."

Joint Solution Benefits

Zero Trust Security

F5 BIG-IP enables SSL inspection, Web Application Firewall (WAF), and Identity-Aware Proxy capabilities to enforce Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) policies for Kasm Workspaces. Optimized Delivery

F5's intelligent traffic steering, global server load balancing, and performance acceleration ensure fast, reliable access to Kasm Workspaces across distributed environments. Secure, Simplified Access

Integration with identity providers via SAML, OAuth, and OpenID Connect—managed through F5—enables role-based access controls for end users. Scalable Architecture

Kasm's container-native design allows rapid provisioning of desktop sessions, while F5 provides policy-based routing, DDoS mitigation, and segmentation.

Industry Applications

This collaboration supports F5's mission to secure and optimize every app and API—anywhere. The integrated solution is ideally suited for organizations in:

Government, Defense, and Intelligence





Financial Services





Healthcare





Other regulated industries that require secure, compliant, and scalable access.

Availability

The joint solution from Kasm Technologies and F5 is available immediately through both companies.

For more information, please contact:

Kasm Workspaces | F5

About Kasm Technologies

Kasm Technologies provides secure, containerized streaming workspaces for desktops, browsers, and applications. Built on a modern container-native architecture, Kasm delivers scalable, secure, and flexible remote access solutions designed for the enterprise and public sector.

F5 is a trademark, service mark, or tradename of F5, Inc., in the U.S. and other countries. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners. The use of the terms "partner," "partners," "partnership," or "partnering" in this press release does not imply that a joint venture exists between F5 and any other company.

SOURCE Kasm Technologies