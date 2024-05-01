Steer Health Achieves SOC 2 Certification, Affirms its Steadfast Commitment to Highest Standards of Data Security and Privacy

The company's compliance with SOC 2 Type II demonstrates mature security practices, reaffirming Steer Health's commitment to safeguarding its clients' and patients' data.

IRVING, Texas, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Steer Health , the leader in AI-powered healthcare automation, announced today that it has successfully completed SOC 2 Type II compliance under the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) Standards for SOC for Service Organizations, also known as SSAE 18. This important data security standard underscores Steer Health's unwavering commitment to protecting patient data and adhering to the industry's most stringent security policies and procedures on an enterprise level.

SOC 2 Type II certification provides detailed information and independent assurance about the controls required to ensure the security, availability, and integrity of users' data processing systems and the confidentiality and protection of information across Steer's all-in-one healthcare as a service platform. The SOC 2 Type II audit report demonstrates to Steer Health's current and future customers that the SaaS company manages their data with the highest standard of security and compliance.

This recognition comes at a time when security incidents in the healthcare industry are on the rise, and sensitive healthcare data is at risk – if not properly managed. Steer Health's integrated HIPAA and SOC 2-compliant platform was developed by healthcare leaders with industry trends and security at top of mind.

"Security and privacy aren't just priorities at Steer Health; it's our cornerstone. Our clients entrust us with their most sensitive data, relying on our platform's security for essential and critical tasks," explained Sridhar Yerramreddy , CEO of Steer Health. "Our commitment to security will only grow from here, while this certification underscores that our systems and procedures already meet industry standards, safeguarding our customers and their data."

Steer Health was audited by Prescient Assurance , a leader in security and compliance attestation for B2B and SAAS companies worldwide. Prescient Assurance is a registered public accounting firm in the US and Canada that provides risk management and assurance services, including, but not limited to, SOC 2, PCI, ISO, NIST, GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and CSA STAR. For more information about Prescient Assurance, you may reach out to them at [email protected] .

About Steer Health

Steer Health is a first-of-its-kind provider of AI-powered healthcare growth and automation solutions. Our mission is to empower healthcare organizations to thrive by attracting the desired patient population, streamlining operations, and driving revenue growth. We achieve this through our innovative offerings that leverage AI, automation, and data analytics to optimize every aspect of the healthcare experience.

